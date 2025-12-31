(By Govind Gaur)

As the year winds down, domestic travel is poised to surge, driven by changing traveller sensibilities, renewed economic confidence, and a collective yearning for reset and celebration. There is demand for family travel, group travel and most importantly experiential travel amongst the youth of today.

Goa

(Image Source: Canva)

Goa remains the quintessential year-end getaway for Indians. Mild December weather, vibrant nightlife, and all-night beach parties make it a natural choice to celebrate New Year in style. Churches such as the Basilica of Bom Jesus light up with midnight masses, while beach shacks host lively gatherings. However, this year, beyond just the parties, there is a strong growth towards curated, experiential stays, sustainable travel, and community-based tourism.

Manali

(Image Source: Canva)

For those who dreaming of a white New Year, Manali (and the broader Himachal Pradesh region) is in demand this year. Snow-dusted peaks, pine forests, and cozy mountain lodges are setting the scene for winter magic. From skiing in Solang Valley to quiet fireside nights in Old Manali, it caters both to thrill-seekers and relaxation seekers. Smaller, boutique stays and locally run cafés are making the place more intimate and less mass-tourist. Mountain tourism is also offering potential for greener, serene experience when nature is at its best.

Rann Of Kutch, Gujarat

(Image Source: Canva)

One of the most enchanting domestic travel stories during New Year in India, is the Rann Utsav at the Great Rann of Kutch. It offers the full moon magic, with clear skies for stargazing and full-moon nights where the salt desert glows. Tent-city stays at Dhordo, nightly folk performances, handicraft bazaars, all combine into an immersive, almost otherworldly experience. The Rann’s quiet expanse and cultural richness offer both escapism and substance.

Jaipur & Udaipur

(Image Source: Canva)

Rajasthan- especially Jaipur and Udaipur are poised for interest during the winter festive season. The illuminated forts, palaces, and the night-time light-and-sound shows give Jaipur a fairy-tale charm in December. Udaipur’s lakes, heritage havelis, and rooftop dinners make it ideal for couples or families wanting a heritage holiday. People in immerse in cultural experiences with Rajasthani folk art, crafts, and local markets. People looking at authentic Indian experience during the New Year are demanding places in Rajasthan for their new year experiential travel.

Kerala

(Image Source: Canva)

If someone wants to escape the cold, Kerala is emerging stronger than ever for year-end travel. From misty hill stations like Munnar to serene backwaters and houseboat stays, it is ideal for relaxation and reflection. People looking for connecting with nature and staying away from the noise during New Year, for self-introspection, are opting for places like Kerala for this New Year. The tea gardens, cool mist, and colonial-era charm in Munnar make new year feel intimate and soulful. Cruising the backwaters in a houseboat, with a small festive gathering, offers a peaceful way to welcome the New Year in places like

Alleppey

(Image Source: Canva)

This year, the travel industry has witnessed a change in consumer demand with rise in places like Kerala, Rajasthan. People are looking at spiritual, heritage experiences, besides the quintessential party destinations. People today are seeking depth, cultural engagement, sustainable stays, and less crowded travel spaces.

Govind Gaur is the CEO of WanderOn