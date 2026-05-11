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HomeLifestyleTravelFrom Dras To Gulmarg: 6 Perfect Summer Getaways In India Where Temperatures Remain Below 10°C

From Dras To Gulmarg: 6 Perfect Summer Getaways In India Where Temperatures Remain Below 10°C

Escape India’s scorching summer with these cool hill destinations where temperatures remain below 10°C. These mountain getaways offer fresh air, stunning views and a refreshing holiday experience.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gulmarg offers cool mountain air, green meadows, and gondola rides.
  • Dras provides a stark, high-altitude escape with sub-freezing temperatures.
  • Nainital presents lakeside serenity and colonial charm for gentle holidays.
  • Shillong boasts mist-covered hills and a relaxed, cool vibe.
  • Tawang features a serene monastery with dramatic Himalayan views.
  • Auli transforms into blooming meadows with panoramic snow views.

Summer in India can feel like an endless heatwave, but hidden in the mountains and high‑altitude valleys are cool corners where the thermometer stays under 10°C. These places are perfect if you want to wrap up in a shawl, sip hot tea, and still feel like you’re on a proper holiday. 

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

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Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir sits at about 2,650 metres above sea level and is famous for snow‑covered slopes and pine‑clad hills.  Gulmarg is a paradise for snow lovers and offers stunning views of the Pir Panjal range. In summer it stays cool, with meadows that turn green and flower‑filled, making it ideal for walks, pony rides, and gondola‑lift views.  

 Dras, Ladakh

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Dras in Ladakh is billed as one of the coldest inhabited places in India, with temperatures often hovering just above freezing even in summer.Dras is known as the ‘Gateway to Ladakh’ and offers stark, high‑altitude landscapes. Surrounded by jagged mountains and glacial streams, it suits travellers who want quiet, raw beauty and a real sense‑of‑cold escape.  

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 Nainital, Uttarakhand  

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Nainital in Uttarakhand enjoys cool Himalayan breezes and is framed by the Naini Lake and surrounding hills. Nainital offers a mix of lakeside serenity and colonial charm. Lovers of gentle walks, boat rides, and quaint cafés will find it a peaceful, low‑stress break from city heat.  

 Shillong, Meghalaya

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Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is described as a green, mist‑covered hill town with pleasant temperatures through the summer months. Shillong is perfect for those who love rain‑kissed landscapes and musical vibes. From waterfalls to local markets and colonial‑era buildings, it gives a relaxed, cool vibe.  

 Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

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Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh sits high in the Himalayas and is known for its monastery and dramatic valleys. Tawang offers a serene, spiritual atmosphere with stunning views of snow‑capped peaks. It is a destination for travellers who want cold weather, monastic culture, and picture‑perfect mountain backdrops.  

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 Auli, Uttarakhand

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 Auli in Uttarakhand is known mainly as a ski destination, but in summer it becomes a cool, blooming meadow with panoramic snow views. Auli’s wide slopes and cable‑car rides make it a great summer escape. It suits trekkers and photographers who want crisp air and sweeping Himalayan panoramas without extreme winter cold.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I find cool escapes in India during summer?

Several high-altitude locations in India offer temperatures below 10°C during summer, providing a cool respite from the heat.

What is Gulmarg known for in the summer?

Gulmarg, situated at 2,650 meters, transforms into a green, flower-filled meadow perfect for walks, pony rides, and gondola rides with views of the Pir Panjal range.

Why is Dras a unique summer destination?

Known as the 'Gateway to Ladakh,' Dras is one of India's coldest inhabited places, offering stark, high-altitude landscapes and temperatures near freezing.

What kind of experience does Nainital offer?

Nainital provides a blend of lakeside serenity and colonial charm, ideal for gentle walks, boat rides, and relaxing in quaint cafes.

What makes Shillong a good summer destination?

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is a mist-covered hill town with pleasant temperatures, rain-kissed landscapes, waterfalls, and a relaxed vibe.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hill Stations Summer Vacation India Tourism Cold Places In India Mountain Travel Cool Destinations In India Himalayan Destinations
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