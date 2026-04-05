Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelFrom Chhinnamasta To Ta Prohm: 8 Mysterious Temples Around The World Known For Legends And Curses

From Chhinnamasta To Ta Prohm: 8 Mysterious Temples Around The World Known For Legends And Curses

From ancient curses to controversial rituals, these mysterious temples around the world are known for unique beliefs, history, and intriguing stories.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 07:02 PM (IST)

Across cultures and continents, temples are more than just places of worship, they are living stories shaped by faith, history, and belief. While many draw devotees for their spiritual significance, some stand apart for the mysteries that surround them. From legends of curses and divine wrath to tales of abandonment and controversy, these sacred sites carry an aura that both fascinates and unsettles.

Whether nestled deep within forests, standing resilient after repeated destruction, or echoing with ancient rituals, each of these temples reflects a unique blend of devotion and intrigue. Their stories continue to spark curiosity, reminding us that faith is not only about reverence, but also about the powerful narratives that endure through time.

Chhinnamasta Temple

(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)
(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)

Located in Jharkhand, this temple is dedicated to a unique form of the goddess who is depicted without a head. Locals believe that disrespecting the deity can invite a curse, leading to sudden accidents or misfortune. Devotees strictly follow rituals, fearing the consequences of ignoring her divine power.

Temple Of Apollo

(Image Source: x/ NatureRoot88)
(Image Source: x/ NatureRoot88)

Once a renowned site for prophecy, this ancient Greek temple became deserted with the spread of Christianity. Legends warn that anyone who harms the site may be cursed. Even today, visitors often describe a mysterious presence, as if the spirit of the oracle still guards the ruins.

Kodungallur Bhagavathy Temple

(Image Source: Pinterest)
(Image Source: Pinterest)

Dedicated to a fierce form of the goddess, this temple has faced controversy due to its intense rituals. Certain practices were criticised as inappropriate, leading to temporary restrictions by authorities. Though open today, its past continues to spark debate.

Fushimi Inari Taisha

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

While the main shrine remains vibrant and popular, several smaller nearby shrines have been abandoned due to neglect and natural disasters like earthquakes. With fewer visitors and limited funds for restoration, these once-sacred sites now lie in silence.

Somnath Temple

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

One of India’s most revered temples, Somnath has been destroyed multiple times by invaders targeting both wealth and faith. Each time, it was rebuilt by devotees, making it a powerful symbol of resilience and devotion despite a turbulent past.

Ta Prohm Temple

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Famous for its haunting beauty, Ta Prohm was left in ruins after the fall of the Khmer Empire. Massive trees now intertwine with its stone structures. Locals believe spirits reside here, adding to its eerie charm that fascinates visitors worldwide.

Wat Phra Dhammakaya

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

This modern Buddhist temple faced serious allegations of fraud, leading to government raids and a decline in followers. Though still operational, its reputation has suffered, showing how controversies can impact even sacred institutions.

Karni Mata Temple

(Image Source: Pinterest/ incredibleindia_live)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ incredibleindia_live)

Popularly known as the 'Rat Temple,' this unique shrine is home to thousands of sacred rats. According to local beliefs, harming a rat can bring bad luck or illness. Visitors walk carefully to avoid offending the revered creatures.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mysterious Temples World Haunted Places Famous Temples Stories Temple Legends
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Travel
From Chhinnamasta To Ta Prohm: 8 Mysterious Temples Around The World Known For Legends And Curses
From Chhinnamasta To Ta Prohm: 8 Mysterious Temples Around The World Known For Legends And Curses
Travel
Budget Traveller | 5 Stunning Indian Getaways You Can Explore Under Rs 10,000
Budget Traveller | 5 Stunning Indian Getaways You Can Explore Under Rs 10,000
Travel
Budget Traveller | Planning A Low-Cost Ladakh Trip? Here’s What You’ll Actually Spend
Budget Traveller | Planning A Low-Cost Ladakh Trip? Here’s What You’ll Actually Spend
Travel
ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning A Spring Trip? Explore These Scenic Destinations In India
ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning A Spring Trip? Explore These Scenic Destinations In India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget