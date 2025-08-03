Friendship Day is the special occasion for honouring the cherished bond between you and your closest friends. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, it is the ideal time to make memories that will last a lifetime. Whether it's reminiscing about old times or making new memories, nothing could be better than spending the day strolling around the colourful and rich cityscape of Delhi. Green gardens, historical monuments, bustling bazaars, and cultural centres, Delhi offers the perfect escapes to celebrate this special day and make unforgettable memories.

Forget the regular spots and organise a wonderful outing with your gang this Friendship Day with these beautiful places in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds

Lodhi Garden:

(Image Source: Canva)

A perfect getaway in the heart of the city, Lodhi Garden is famous for its 15th-century tombs, sprawling lawns, and quiet walking paths, great for some long talks and group selfies amidst historic moments.

Sunder Nursery:

(Image Source: Canva)

Located just opposite of Humayun’s Tomb, this 90-acre heritage park is a perfect picnic spot. With Mughal-age monuments, quiet water channels, and eco-friendly landscaping, it is loved by friend groups having a heart for nature.

Connaught Place:

(Image Source: Pinterest/ flickr)

With its colonial attraction and liveliness, CP is a perfect place for café hopping, shopping, and endless chatter. Being the cradle-of-variety, it offers a variety of dining options for everyone.

Hauz Khas Village:

(Image Source: Pinterest/ vaanirai111)

Mixing ancient history with a hip touch, Hauz Khas Village has graffiti walls, art cafés, and a hubbub atmosphere, perfect for friends who enjoy offbeat, Instagram-worthy nooks.

Dilli Haat:

(Image Source: Pinterest/ VirusARzk)

Celebrate India's vibrant spirit with your friends at Dilli Haat. Discover handcrafted artefacts, watch cultural performances, and savour real regional cuisine, all under one vibrant roof.

Chandni Chowk:

(Image Source: Canva)

Immerse yourself in the mayhem and magic of Old Delhi with your friends. From street food to bargain shopping, this traditional market is sure to wow and amaze.