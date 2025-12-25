Festive Glamour Awaits: 5 Places To Celebrate Christmas And New Year In Style

(By Louis D’Souza)

During the Holidays, there are moments of magic that are not easily forgotten. The Holidays give us that pause in the year when we can look back at everything we have accomplished and prepare for what lies ahead. To truly experience the Holidays at their fullest, we recommend travelling to special locations that will provide you with a sense of culture and enjoyment while celebrating the Holidays together with family and friends.

With all of the great sights to see, delicious meals to enjoy, familiar countdowns to ring in the last moments of one year and first moments of a new year, and exceptional scenery, travelling during the Holidays creates great moments in life and long-lasting memories.

If you are looking to finish up the year on a high note and bring in the New Year in style, you should visit one of the following destinations.

London, United Kingdom:

London, England, is a dazzling place filled with energy at Christmas and New Year's during the festive season. Famous streets such as Oxford Circus and Regent Street are illuminated with stunning light displays, while popular shopping windows display beautiful holiday decorations. A visit to London during this time should also include attending a performance at one of the West End theatres, skating at Somerset House, or having an afternoon tea at one of London's luxury hotel restaurants.

While waiting for the New Year, enjoy fantastic views of the River Thames from some of London’s many riverside restaurants or rooftop bars, before seeing off the year in style at London’s amazing fireworks display.

Goa, India:

The experience of celebrating Christmas and New Year's in Goa is unlike anything else in India. Goa is known for its warm and sunny weather during the day (and at night, it is very warm and humid), so there are many different ways to celebrate on Christmas Eve, from attending midnight mass at one of Goa's historic churches or going to some of Goa’s biggest beach parties and markets.

Every part of Goa has a different atmosphere to offer, so if you prefer a more casual/relaxed atmosphere, North-Goa has plenty to offer. The South-Goa region is known for its peaceful, tranquil, elegant atmosphere. No matter where you decide to go in Goa, you will find something festive to do with family and friends; there are many delicious Goan foods you can enjoy during your holiday season as well!

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India:

The enchanting destination of the City of Lakes (Udaipur), Rajasthan offers a royal, classy way to celebrate the Christmas and New Year season. As December approaches, the city's palaces decorated with lanterns, misty lakes, and warmly lit courtyards lend an ambience that is both festive and elegant. Visitors can dine on Christmas dinner at the palaces, take sunset boat rides on Lake Pichola, and experience cultural performances at Bagore ki Haveli. Many visitors participate in rooftop New Year's countdown parties in the Old City, enjoying the view of the stars and the atmosphere of festive excitement.

The serene surroundings of Fateh Sagar Lake are ideal for those looking for a peaceful way to celebrate the start of a new year. Udaipur is an ideal location for celebrating the start of a New Year, with its pleasant winter weather, live music events, and traditional celebrations along the lakeside.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Christmas in Dubai is a great celebration, combining the magic of winter with desert-style luxury. The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market offers all of the above as well as opportunities to enjoy carolers, views of the Burj Al Arab from the waterfront, and delicious food at one of their festive brunches. The New Year’s Eve celebrations take place at Atlantis, The Palm where guests enjoy the best party experiences in a beach front setting, Michelin star dining, and a breathtaking display of fireworks lighting up the sky.

Before the countdown to New Year’s, visit Global Village for a wide variety of shopping options and live entertainment, and enjoy an eclectic mix of international street food. If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Ski Dubai for a chance to see real snow before you experience the spectacular fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa the ultimate New Year’s celebration that is full of glamour, sparkle and every other imaginable adjective.

Prague, Czech Republic:

In addition to its Christmas festivities, Prague is also a spectacular place to bring in the New Year! At Christmas time Prague is a magical winter wonderland, filled with twinkling lights reflecting off of cobblestone streets and beautiful, historic buildings in the Gothic and Baroque styles; it is truly picture-perfect. The Old Town Square, with its giant Christmas tree and numerous Christmas markets, where visitors can find everything from mulled wine and roasted chestnuts to trdelník and unique, locally made gifts, are an integral part of the culture.

Many of the market stands are still owned and operated by families who have undertaken the trade for generations. As we ring in the New Year, Prague offers an incredibly romantic atmosphere and a wonderful holiday spirit to welcome the New Year!

Louis D’Souza is the Managing Partner at Tamarind Global