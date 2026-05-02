Escape The Heat: Rajasthan’s Hidden Cool Spots You Must Add To Your Travel List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan offers cool summer escapes beyond desert stereotypes.

Mount Abu, a hill station, provides pleasant weather and lakes.

Kumbhalgarh, Ranakpur offer history, forts, and Jain temples.

Ranthambore, Jawai Dam provide wildlife safaris and scenic beauty.

Udaipur's lakes and palaces offer a royal summer retreat.

As summer sets in, it brings with it the much-awaited season of vacations, when the urge to escape the rising temperatures becomes stronger than ever. With longer days and a slower pace of life, it’s the perfect time to take a break, plan getaways, and seek out places that offer a refreshing change from the heat.

While Rajasthan is often associated with scorching deserts, the state also hides a surprising side, destinations where you can experience pleasant weather, scenic beauty, and moments of calm even during peak summer. From hill stations to lush valleys and lakeside retreats, these places offer the perfect mix of relaxation and exploration.

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Mount Abu

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The only hill station in Rajasthan, Mount Abu is a refreshing retreat known for its cool climate throughout the year. Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, it offers a peaceful escape from the heat. Visitors can enjoy boating at Nakki Lake or admire the intricate architecture of the Dilwara Temples. The view from Sunset Point, where the sky glows in shades of orange and gold, adds a magical touch to the experience.

Kumbhalgarh

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Kumbhalgarh stands out for its rich history and natural charm. The weather here remains relatively cool, making it a comfortable summer destination. The majestic Kumbhalgarh Fort is a must-visit, known for its massive walls and historical significance. For nature lovers, jungle safaris offer a chance to explore the surrounding wilderness. At night, the illuminated fort creates a stunning visual spectacle.

Ranakpur

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Nestled in the Aravalli range, Ranakpur is famous for its beautifully carved Jain temples. Despite the summer season, the region maintains a pleasant atmosphere. The Ranakpur Jain Temple attracts visitors with its architectural brilliance, while the surrounding greenery provides a soothing backdrop for a relaxed getaway.

Ranthambore National Park

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Ranthambore National Park is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. Even in summer, the region offers an enjoyable climate for those seeking adventure. A safari through the park provides an opportunity to spot tigers in their natural habitat. The area also features historic forts that add a sense of heritage to the visit.

Pali (Jawai Dam)

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Located in the Pali district, Jawai Dam is a hidden gem known for its tranquil surroundings. The region offers a unique blend of wildlife and village life. Visitors can experience leopard safaris or simply unwind by the dam, enjoying the calm and scenic beauty that defines this destination.

Udaipur

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Often called the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur is a perfect summer retreat with its serene water bodies and royal charm. The picturesque Fateh Sagar Lake, the grand City Palace, and the lush Saheliyon Ki Bari offer a refreshing break from the heat. The city’s blend of nature and heritage creates a soothing and memorable travel experience.