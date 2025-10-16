Diwali Markets In Delhi: 8 Best Places To Buy Diyas, Lights And Home Decor

Diwali is the festival of lights, joy, and celebration. During this festive season, no home feels complete without decorations and glowing diyas. Delhi, with its bustling markets and rich shopping culture, is a paradise for Diwali shoppers. From wholesale hubs offering affordable festive essentials to artisan markets showcasing unique handcrafted decor, the city has something for everyone. These Delhi markets offer an unmatched festive shopping experience. Whether you're looking for traditional diyas, vibrant lanterns, string lights, or eco-friendly decorative items, you'll find everything here.

Here’s your guide to eight must-visit Diwali markets in and around the city, complete with tips on what to buy and how to get there.

1. Sadar Bazaar

(Image Source: Instagram/@unapologetically_headstrong)

Sadar Bazaar is one of the largest wholesale markets in Delhi. It's a favourite for bulk festive shopping. This market has narrow lanes that brim with shops selling LED lights, string lights, colourful diyas, candles, paper lanterns, artificial flowers, and pooja accessories. This market in Delhi is ideal for those who are looking to decorate their homes extensively but without breaking the bank. Prices here are low due to wholesale rates, making it perfect for buying bulk. Sadar Bazaar becomes extremely busy during Diwali season, so visiting early in the morning helps you beat the crowds. This market is easily accessible via Chandni Chowk Metro Station (Yellow Line).

2. Lajpat Nagar Market

(Image Source: Instagram/@zubair._.zuby)

Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market is one of Delhi’s most popular shopping districts during Diwali. The market offers a balance of affordability and variety, from LED fairy lights and hanging lamps to rangoli sets, wall hangings, and ethnic decor items. You will also find eco-friendly options like bamboo lanterns and earthen diyas here, which are often handcrafted by local artisans. The market comes alive with vibrant displays and festive energy, attracting shoppers from across the city. Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in the Violet Line provides easy access.

3. Paharganj Market

(Image Source: Instagram/@ratan_rajpurohit21)

Paharganj Market is famous due to its creative and offbeat decor. Located near the New Delhi Railway Station, this market is a haven for unique Diwali finds. Shops here sell handmade lamps, beaded curtains, incense holders, vintage-style lanterns, and quirky decorative items at budget-friendly prices. his market is ideal for shoppers looking for decor that stands out, from funky lighting to artistic pieces. The nearest metro station to this market is R.K Ashram Marg. Paharganj combines affordability with originality, making your Diwali home decor truly distinctive.

4. Chandni Chowk

(Image Source: Instagram/@five.eager.explorers)

Chandni Chowk is the quintessential Diwali shopping destination in Delhi. The market’s Bhagirath Palace is Asia’s largest electrical goods hub, offering a wide range of decorative lighting from LED strips and fairy lights to chandeliers. Nearby Kinari Bazaar dazzles with handcrafted torans, embroidered drapes, and sequined wall hangings. Chandni Chowk also offers rangoli powders, traditional clothing, and silver jewellery. The market is easily reached via Chandni Chowk Metro Station which is in Yellow Line.

5. Tilak Nagar Market

(Image Source: Pinterest/@blablapikachu38)

Tilak Nagar Market in West Delhi is famous for its decorative lights, including curtain lights, LED diyas, fairy chains, and string bulbs in a variety of colours and shapes. Here, you'll find small local stores that stock both traditional and contemporary items, making it a versatile market for festive decor shopping. The market is perfect for those seeking vibrant lighting options to brighten up their homes. Tilak Nagar Metro Station provides easy access to this busy market of Delhi. The combination of variety, affordability, and local charm attracts people here.

6. Dilli Haat INA

(Image Source: Instagram/@gypsy__tales)

Dilli Haat INA is an open-air handicraft market that offers unique, artisan-made decor items. Here, stalls from different Indian states sell hand-painted diyas, bamboo lamps, paper lanterns, terracotta decor, and woven wall hangings. While prices are higher than wholesale markets, the quality, uniqueness, and craftsmanship make it worth visiting. People who are looking for sustainable and artisan decor for their homes, this posh market is for you. Dilli Haat combines cultural richness with festive charm, making your Diwali decor extremely unique.

7. Atta Market

(Image Source: Instagram/@attabazarnoida)

Atta Market in Noida is perfect for those seeking quality festive essentials at reasonable prices. The market offers LED lights, lanterns, colourful diyas, and a variety of pooja items. It is particularly convenient for shoppers living in Noida and nearby areas. Easily accessible by car or metro via Noida City Centre Metro Station, Atta Market is ideal for last-minute festive shopping without compromising on variety or affordability.

8. Karol Bagh Market

(Image Source: Instagram/@ offbeatwithanujash)

Karol Bagh Market is another vibrant shopping hub in Delhi that comes alive during Diwali. Shops here offer fairy lights, decorative lamps, rangoli sets, and intricate wall hangings. It is especially popular for its combination of affordable and premium decor items. The bustling lanes of Karol Bagh allow you to browse through a wide variety of festive essentials while enjoying the lively market atmosphere. This market is near the Karol Bagh Metro Station, and shoppers can expect a mix of traditional and contemporary decor items here.