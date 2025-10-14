Diwali 2025: 8 Best Delhi Markets To Shop Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, And Decor This Festive Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Diwali is the season of lights, colours, and joyous celebrations, and Delhi transforms into a shopper's paradise. From glittering diyas and LED lamps to intricate ethnic wear and handcrafted jewellery, the city has everything to offer. Whether you're hunting for designer fusion wear, home decor, or wholesale festive essentials, Delhi's markets cater to every taste and budget.

Here’s a curated guide to 8 must-visit shopping destinations in Delhi for Diwali 2025, each offering a unique shopping experience.

1. Greater Kailash M-Block Market



For those who seek a boutique, stylish vibe, M Block Market in Greater Kailash is the place to be. This compact, polished stretch is dotted with designer boutiques, fusion wear labels, and chic accessory stores. During Diwali, the market dazzles with mirrorwork saris, embroidered clutches, handcrafted jewellery, and Indo-western outfits perfect for festive parties. It’s also ideal for those looking for modern luxury with traditional charm. During your visit here, you can also engage yourself in cafe hopping, making this market the perfect mix of shopping and leisure. Expect contemporary Diwali displays where traditional motifs meet minimalistic elegance, making it one of the city’s most fashionable festive shopping spots.

2. Panchkuian Road Market

Panchkuian Road, near Connaught Place, is Delhi's hidden gem for festive home decor and furniture. During Diwali, showrooms and street-side stores showcase carved wooden chairs, brass lamps, jute swings, and vibrant stools, all exuding artisanal craftsmanship. Many stores here also offer customised furniture, so you can add a personal touch to your living space. Whether you're revamping your home or hunting for statement pieces, Panchkuian Road provides options that mix elegance with practicality. This market is a hotspot for decorators, cafe owners, and anyone looking to give their home a Diwali-ready glow.

3. Sadar Bazaar

For those hunting for bulk festive supplies, Sadar Bazaar in Old Delhi is the ultimate destination. One of Delhi’s largest wholesale markets, it’s brimming with string lights, colourful diyas, candles, paper lanterns, artificial flowers, and pooja items. Here, the prices are incredibly competitive, making it perfect for budget-conscious shoppers. Sadar Bazaar is a sensory overload, with vibrant displays of LED garlands, intricate rangoli stencils, and quirky gifting options. If you're considering visiting this market, make sure you visit early to avoid crowds.

4. Bhagirath Palace

Known as Delhi’s electronics and lighting hub, Bhagirath Palace is a must-visit for Diwali shoppers looking for LED lights, diyas, electric lamps, and home lighting solutions. Wholesale and retail shops coexist, offering both bulk options and individual purchases. This is an ideal market if you want to upgrade your home decor with sparkling lights that set the perfect Diwali ambience. You can also find sound systems, wiring, and decorative electronics, making it a one-stop destination to prepare homes for the festival of lights.

5. Janpath Market

Janpath Market is a favourite for ethnic wear, jewellery, and festive accessories. Colourful sarees, lehengas, kurtas, and embroidered dupattas line the vibrant streets. You can also shop for handcrafted earrings, bangles, and statement necklaces. The market is perfect for unique Diwali gifting, with quirky decor items, traditional handicrafts, and souvenirs that reflect India’s rich artisan heritage. You need to bargain a lot here, so come prepared to strike the perfect deal while exploring the lively energy of this iconic market.

6. INA Market

INA Market is renowned for spices, gourmet foods, and organic produce, making it a great spot for preparing a festive feast. During Diwali, you’ll find dry fruits, sweets, condiments, and exotic spices that elevate traditional celebrations. The INA market in Delhi also offers some festive decor items and kitchenware, perfect for upgrading your Diwali arrangements. Shoppers enjoy the convenience of mixing grocery shopping with festive essentials, making INA Market a popular stop for both locals and culinary enthusiasts.

7. Chandni Chowk

No Diwali shopping guide is complete without Chandni Chowk. From traditional jewellery and bridal wear to festive decor, candles, and diyas, the market has it all. Narrow lanes bustle with energy, showcasing marigold garlands, paper lanterns, and intricately designed idols. Chandni Chowk is ideal for those who love immersive shopping experiences and want to capture the essence of Old Delhi’s festive charm. If you're planning to visit this market, be prepared for the crowds, but the treasures you find here, will make it an unforgettable experience.

8. Lajpat Nagar

Lajpat Nagar is a go-to for mid-range ethnic wear, home decor, and festive accessories. Shops feature embroidered kurtis, lehengas, home lanterns, and decorative diyas. It’s a family-friendly market with easy accessibility, offering a mix of traditional and contemporary products for Diwali. Lajpat Nagar is perfect for those who want variety, quality, and a festive spirit without venturing into the chaos of Old Delhi.