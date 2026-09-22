Dal Lake Shikara Ride Leaves Tourists Impressed By Kashmir’s Beauty, Hospitality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmir's scenic beauty, pleasant weather attract tourists for experiences.

Visitors praise local hospitality, improved facilities, and enjoyable environment.

Tourists note Kashmir's normalcy and strong tourism potential.

Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and pleasant weather continued to draw tourists to the Valley, as visitors enjoyed the picturesque surroundings of Dal Lake, took Shikara rides and explored the region's scenic destinations, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg.

Speaking to ANI, tourist Janki described her visit as memorable, saying the weather and atmosphere around Dal Lake made for a delightful experience.

"The weather is very pleasant on the banks of Dal Lake. The people are also very friendly. We enjoyed the Shikara ride and also stayed in a houseboat. Everything is good," she said.

Janki said she had travelled to Srinagar after visiting Ladakh and had also explored Sonamarg and Gulmarg.

"We came here from Leh-Ladakh. Yesterday, we visited Sonamarg and Gulmarg. The scenery there was beautiful," she said.

Praising the local residents, she added, "The people of Kashmir are very good. They mingle with everyone and are always ready to help."

Expressing hope for the future of tourism in the Valley, Janki said, "People here are very helpful. If they continue to be so welcoming and everyone lives together in harmony, tourism will continue to grow."

Sharing a message for fellow travellers, she said, "Everyone should visit Kashmir at least once in their lifetime."

Another tourist, Ravi Vasta from Nairobi, Kenya, said he was impressed by the scenic beauty and hospitality during his stay in Kashmir.

"The weather this morning is wonderful. We came out to explore and are also going for a boat ride. I have seen that facilities have improved significantly. The hotel staff are well trained and guests are being looked after properly," he said.

Vasta said he had experienced staying at different accommodations, including houseboats, and found people to be welcoming.

"We stayed at different places, including houseboats. People are openly welcoming tourists," he said.

Highlighting Kashmir's tourism potential, he said, "If development continues like this, it can become our own Switzerland. Instead of travelling abroad, people can experience such beauty here in Kashmir."

Recalling his experience, Vasta added, "The people here are very helpful. Earlier, we used to see different things about Kashmir in the news, but now I don't see that. It feels completely normal, just like travelling anywhere else in India."

He said he was on a 20-day tour covering Ladakh, Srinagar and Jammu and described the experience as enjoyable.

"We have completed a tour of Ladakh and are now exploring Srinagar. From here, we will head to Jammu. We are on a 20-day tour package, and we have thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.

Dal Lake, popularly known as the "Jewel in the Crown of Kashmir", continues to attract domestic and international tourists throughout the year. Shikara rides remain one of the most popular attractions for visitors seeking to experience the beauty of Srinagar's iconic lake and its picturesque surroundings.