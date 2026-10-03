Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trips budget approximately Rs 17,000-25,000, with IRCTC air benefits.

India is home to several rare and fascinating wildlife species that are found only in specific parts of the country. This Wildlife Week, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has highlighted three such unique species and the destinations where travellers can experience them. Right from the rare Bugun Liocichla and Sangai deer to red pandas, these destinations offer travellers an opportunity to explore a lesser-known side of India's wildlife. For budget-conscious travellers, IRCTC Air is also highlighting benefits such as a Rs 100 plus GST convenience fee, free travel insurance of up to Rs 50 lakh and special fares for eligible categories.

3 Wildlife Destinations To Spot Rare Species

Rare Bugun Liocichla In Arunachal Pradesh

The Bugun Liocichla is one of India's most fascinating and colourful birds. The rare species can be found in and around Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. Located in the West Kameng district, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary is known for its rich birdlife and biodiversity. Tezpur Airport is among the nearest airports to the sanctuary. For a three-day, two-night budget trip from Delhi, travellers can keep approximately Rs 18,000-25,000 per person, excluding shopping and depending on flight prices.

A basic budget can include:

Flights: Approximately Rs 7,000-12,000

Budget accommodation and meals: Rs 5,000-7,000

Local transport: Rs 4,000-5,000 when shared

Entry and other charges: Rs 1,000-2,000

The final cost can vary depending on the number of people sharing a vehicle, flight fares and accommodation.

Spot Sangai Deer In Manipur

The second wildlife destination highlighted by IRCTC is Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur, which is famous for the Sangai deer. Also known as the dancing deer, the Sangai is one of Manipur's most distinctive wildlife species. Keibul Lamjao National Park is located on Loktak Lake and is known for its unique floating ecosystem. The national park is made up of floating vegetation locally known as phumdis. These floating masses provide the natural habitat of the Sangai deer. Travellers can also explore Loktak Lake and nearby attractions, making the trip a combination of wildlife, nature and local sightseeing. A three-day, two-night budget trip from Delhi can cost approximately Rs 18,000-25,000 per person, depending on airfare and accommodation.

A rough budget can include:

Return flights: Approximately Rs 14,000-18,000

Budget stay and food: Rs 3,000-5,000

Local transport and sightseeing: Rs 2,000-4,000

Park and boating charges: Additional

Flight fares can change depending on the travel date and availability.

Look For Red Pandas In West Bengal

The third destination is Singalila National Park in West Bengal, a popular destination for travellers interested in Himalayan wildlife. The national park is home to the red panda and is also known for its forests, mountain views and trekking routes. A three-day, two-night budget trip from Delhi can cost approximately Rs 17,000-24,000 per person.

Travellers can keep aside approximately:

Return Delhi-Bagdogra flight: Rs 12,000-16,000

Budget accommodation and food: Rs 3,000-5,000

Local transport: Rs 2,000-3,000

Entry and other charges: Additional

The overall cost can vary according to flight fares, accommodation and local transportation.

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IRCTC Air Offers For Budget Travellers

Planning a wildlife trip involves several expenses, including flights, accommodation, local transportation and entry fees. Keeping airfare costs under control can therefore make a difference to the overall travel budget. IRCTC Air is highlighting a convenience fee of Rs 100 plus GST, along with free travel insurance of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Special Fares For Select Travellers

According to IRCTC's offer, special fares are available for certain categories, including:

Students

Senior citizens

Defence personnel

Government employees

Travellers should check the applicable terms and eligibility while making their booking.

Travellers looking to explore these destinations without overspending can compare flight fares before booking and plan accommodation and local transportation in advance. Sharing taxis with fellow travellers can help reduce transportation expenses, particularly in destinations such as Arunachal Pradesh and the Himalayan region. It is also advisable to check park entry fees, permit requirements, guide charges and local transportation costs before starting the journey.

Which Destination Fits Your Budget?

For travellers starting from Delhi, Singalila National Park can be planned at around Rs 17,000-24,000 per person, while Manipur and Eaglenest can cost around Rs 18,000-25,000 per person for a short budget trip. These are approximate budgets for three days and two nights, assuming budget accommodation, economy travel and shared local transportation. Actual costs can be higher or lower depending on flight fares, travel dates, group size and the type of accommodation chosen.

Wildlife Week 2026

Wildlife Week is observed every year from October 2 to October 8 in India to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and highlight the country's rich biodiversity. The week also focuses on the importance of protecting endangered species and their natural habitats.

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Disclaimer: The travel costs mentioned in this article are approximate estimates for informational purposes only. Actual expenses may vary depending on the city of departure, travel dates, mode of transport, accommodation, food choices, sightseeing and seasonal demand. Readers are advised to check current fares, hotel rates and other applicable charges before planning their trip.

