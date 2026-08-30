Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India offers diverse, affordable destinations for every traveller.

Jaipur, Rishikesh provide cultural richness and outdoor adventure.

Goa, Varanasi, McLeod Ganj offer distinct budget-friendly getaways.

Smart planning, off-peak travel ensure cost-effective memorable holidays.

A holiday does not have to come with a hefty price tag. India has plenty of destinations where travellers can find affordable accommodation, eat well and explore without constantly checking their wallets. From the forts and bazaars of Jaipur to the peaceful ghats of Varanasi, there are options for different kinds of travellers. Rishikesh works well for those looking for mountains and outdoor experiences, while Goa can be surprisingly affordable with careful planning. McLeod Ganj is another option for a relatively inexpensive mountain escape. Choosing budget stays, travelling in less crowded periods, using public transport and booking early can make these trips even more manageable.

Jaipur And Rishikesh For Culture And Adventure

Jaipur: Rajasthan's capital is an easy pick for travellers who want sightseeing, food and shopping in one trip. Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal and City Palace can fill up much of your itinerary, while the city's markets offer plenty to browse without requiring a large shopping budget. Local eateries also make it possible to try Rajasthani food without spending heavily.

Budget: A 2-night, 3-day Jaipur trip can typically be planned for around Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000 per person, excluding travel to and from the city. Staying in a hostel or budget hotel and sharing local transport can bring the cost down further.

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Rishikesh: For a more outdoorsy break, Rishikesh offers the Ganga, temples, cafés, walking trails and plenty of opportunities to simply explore on foot. River rafting is one of its most popular paid activities, but you can enjoy the town without booking expensive experiences. Travellers can also find hostels and basic stays at reasonable rates.

Budget: Expect to spend roughly Rs 5,000–Rs 9,000 per person for 2 nights and 3 days, excluding your journey to Rishikesh. Adding activities such as rafting will increase the overall cost.

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Goa And Varanasi For An Easygoing Break

Goa: A Goa holiday does not necessarily mean booking a luxury resort or spending every evening at a premium beach club. Choose accommodation away from the busiest tourist pockets, rent a scooter and explore beaches, churches, markets and local eateries at your own pace. Travelling outside peak periods can also help reduce accommodation costs.

Budget: A 3-day Goa trip can cost approximately Rs 8,000–Rs 14,000 per person, excluding flights or long-distance travel. Splitting accommodation and scooter costs with friends can make a noticeable difference.

Travellers can also compare flight and hotel prices on MakeMyTrip before booking. Checking available offers and travel vouchers can further reduce the final bill. Discount platforms such as CouponzGuru may also have promotional deals, although offers and terms can change.

Varanasi: Varanasi is particularly suitable for travellers who enjoy exploring a city on foot. The ghats, narrow lanes, temples, local markets and food spots provide plenty to see without expensive entry tickets or organised tours. The Ganga Aarti is another major attraction and can be experienced without paying for a luxury package.

Budget: A 2-night, 3-day Varanasi trip can generally be managed within Rs 5,000–Rs 9,000 per person, excluding travel to the city. Budget hotels and guesthouses are widely available, particularly when booked ahead.

McLeod Ganj For A Budget Mountain Holiday

McLeod Ganj: If mountains are your priority, McLeod Ganj offers a relatively affordable alternative to some of Himachal Pradesh's more expensive tourist destinations. You can explore the town, visit Namgyal Monastery, browse local markets, spend time at cafés, or take nearby walking and hiking routes.

Budget: A 3-day trip can be planned for around Rs 6,000–Rs 10,000 per person, excluding transportation to and from McLeod Ganj. Hostels, guesthouses and simple hotels provide options for different budgets.

Travelling with friends can reduce accommodation and transport costs, while booking during quieter periods may help secure better room rates. For more ideas, travellers can also explore other affordable travel destinations in India.

A limited budget does not mean limiting the holiday itself. Picking the right destination, booking accommodation early, comparing transport fares and avoiding peak-season prices can make a significant difference. Whether you choose a city break in Jaipur, a riverside escape in Rishikesh, a beach trip to Goa, a cultural visit to Varanasi or a mountain stay in McLeod Ganj, planning your spending can help you enjoy the experience without unnecessary expenses.