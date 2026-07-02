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Travellers looking to combine a spiritual pilgrimage with a heritage tour can now explore some of Rajasthan's most iconic religious and historical destinations, along with two of Madhya Pradesh's revered Jyotirlingas, in a single itinerary. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced its 'Divine Rajasthan with Ujjain Yatra' package under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative.

The 11-night, 12-day journey will commence on 21 October 2026, offering passengers a curated pilgrimage covering celebrated temples, royal landmarks and cultural attractions across Rajasthan before concluding with visits to the sacred Jyotirlingas at Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

Spiritual And Heritage Circuit Across Rajasthan, MP

The special tourist train will depart from Solapur, with boarding and de-boarding facilities available at Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara and Ratlam, making the package accessible to travellers across western India.

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Throughout the tour, passengers will travel by train, while local sightseeing will be arranged by road.

The itinerary begins in Udaipur, where travellers will visit the City Palace, Jagdish Temple, Nathdwara Temple, and the towering Statue of Belief. The journey then continues to Ajmer and Pushkar, covering the revered Brahma Temple, Pushkar Lake, and the historic Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

In Jodhpur, visitors will explore the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort and the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace. The tour then moves to Jaipur, featuring attractions such as the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Birla Mandir.

A key highlight of the package is a visit to the famous Shri Khatu Shyam Ji Temple at Ringas, one of northern India's most popular pilgrimage destinations.

The final leg of the journey takes devotees to Ujjain, where they will have the opportunity to seek blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, followed by darshan at the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, completing a spiritually significant circuit.

Package Cost, Inclusions And What's Not Covered

IRCTC has introduced the tour in three accommodation categories.

The Economy Sleeper package is priced at Rs 19,900 per person, while the Standard 3AC package costs Rs 31,920 per person. Travellers opting for the Comfort 2AC category will pay Rs 41,840 per person.

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Special concessional fares have also been announced for children aged 5 to 11 years, while a limited number of lower berths will be available under a special fare category.

The package includes train travel, vegetarian meals, hotel accommodation, road transport for sightseeing, travel insurance, onboard security and all applicable taxes.

Passengers travelling in the Economy category will be accommodated in non-air-conditioned sleeper coaches and non-AC hotels. Those booking 3AC or 2AC packages will stay in air-conditioned budget hotels, while 2AC travellers will also benefit from air-conditioned buses for local transfers. Economy and 3AC passengers will use non-AC vehicles during sightseeing.

However, certain expenses remain excluded from the package. These include monument entry tickets, boating or adventure activities, local guide charges, hotel room service, personal expenses, bottled drinking water, additional meals, tips and any services not specifically mentioned in the itinerary.

For travellers seeking to combine faith, history and Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage with a visit to two of India's most revered Jyotirlingas, IRCTC's Divine Rajasthan with Ujjain Yatra offers a comprehensive and convenient rail-based pilgrimage experience.