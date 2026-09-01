Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 5-6 day trip costs approximately Rs45,000-Rs85,000.

Uzbekistan is fast emerging as an attractive international destination for Indian travellers. With its ancient Silk Road cities, magnificent Islamic architecture, bustling bazaars and distinctive cuisine, the Central Asian country offers a mix of history and culture without necessarily requiring a luxury travel budget. The announcement of 30-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens has made Uzbekistan even more appealing for those planning a short international holiday. From Samarkand and Bukhara to Khiva and Tashkent, here are five places to include in your itinerary, along with an estimated budget.

Best Time To Visit Uzbekistan

The best months to explore Uzbekistan are generally April to June and September to October, when temperatures are more comfortable for sightseeing. July and August can be extremely hot, particularly in desert areas. Winter, from December to February, is considerably colder but can be quieter and suitable for travellers who prefer fewer crowds.

1. Samarkand: Explore The Silk Road

Samarkand is one of Uzbekistan's most famous destinations and a highlight of any first-time visit. The historic city is known for spectacular Islamic architecture and its connection with the ancient Silk Road.

Do not miss Registan Square, Shah-i-Zinda and Gur-e-Amir. Ideally, spend at least two days here to explore the major attractions without rushing.

Stay Budget: Around Rs2,000-Rs5,000 per night for budget to mid-range accommodation.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | 10 Unique Beaches To Visit Around The World With Stay, Food And Travel Under Rs 50,000

2. Bukhara: A Living History Book

Bukhara offers a slower and more atmospheric experience. Its historic centre features mosques, madrasas, caravanserais and traditional trading domes.

Most major attractions are within walking distance, making it a good choice for budget travellers. Staying near the old city can also reduce local transport costs.

Stay Budget: Around Rs1,500-Rs4,500 per night.

3. Khiva: Discover The Walled City

Khiva's Itchan Kala, a UNESCO-listed historic inner city, is one of Uzbekistan's most fascinating attractions. Its narrow lanes, mud-brick buildings and turquoise-topped minarets create a distinctive old-world atmosphere.

The shoulder seasons are ideal for walking around the city. Consider spending a night inside the historic centre for a more immersive experience.

Stay Budget: Around Rs1,500-Rs4,000 per night.

4. Tashkent: The Modern Capital

Tashkent is generally the starting point for Indian visitors and provides a striking contrast to Uzbekistan's ancient cities. The capital combines Soviet-era architecture, modern buildings, lively markets and ornate metro stations.

Visit Chorsu Bazaar, explore the metro and sample local cuisine. Tashkent also has convenient rail links to other major cities.

Stay Budget: Around Rs2,000-Rs5,000 per night.

5. Fergana Valley: Explore Beyond The Usual Route

For travellers with additional time, the Fergana Valley offers a different side of Uzbekistan. The region is known for silk production, ceramics, traditional crafts and green countryside.

Margilan and Rishtan are worth considering for travellers seeking a less touristy experience.

Stay Budget: Around Rs1,500-Rs3,500 per night.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Want A Cheap Holiday? Explore Jaipur, Goa, Rishikesh And More Under Rs 15,000

Estimated Uzbekistan Trip Budget

For a 5-6 day budget trip from India, plan approximately:

Return flights: Rs 25,000-Rs 45,000

Hotels: Rs 8,000-Rs 18,000

Food: Rs 4,000-Rs 8,000

Trains and local transport: Rs 4,000-Rs 8,000

Sightseeing: Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000

Miscellaneous: Rs 2,000-Rs 5,000

Overall, a budget-to-mid-range trip could cost around Rs 45,000-Rs 85,000 per person, excluding shopping and premium experiences.

Food And Local Travel Costs

Uzbekistan can be relatively affordable when eating at local establishments. Popular dishes include plov, samsa, kebabs, lagman noodles and fresh bread. A simple meal may cost around Rs200-Rs500, while restaurants in tourist areas can be more expensive. High-speed trains are a convenient option for travelling between major cities. Within cities, taxis and app-based transport can help keep travel costs manageable.

What Indian Travellers Should Know

Indian citizens can make use of the announced 30-day visa-free entry, subject to the entry conditions applicable when travelling. The local currency is the Uzbek som. Cards are accepted in many tourist establishments, but carrying some cash is advisable. Uzbek and Russian are widely spoken, while English is more common in tourist areas. For Indian travellers looking for an affordable international holiday filled with history, architecture and culture, Uzbekistan offers a compelling Silk Road experience. Booking flights and hotels early can help keep the overall cost within budget.