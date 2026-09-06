Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six new destinations offer quiet hills like Yercaud and Jibhi.

Discover scenic Araku train journeys and Gandikota's dramatic gorge.

Explore Dhanushkodi's coastal ruins and Dandeli's adventure wildlife.

Long weekends often trigger the urge to pack a bag and leave town, but popular destinations can quickly feel predictable. Instead of repeating the usual Goa, Manali, or Rishikesh plan, consider places that offer something different. From quiet hill villages and dramatic river gorges to coastal ruins and wildlife adventures, India has plenty of lesser-known options for a short break. As quoted by HT, travel expert Rathinamurthy R, head of travel at Scapia, has highlighted six destinations that suit different kinds of travellers. Whether you want a scenic train ride, a peaceful mountain stay, or an action-packed escape, these places can make your next long weekend more interesting.

Quiet Hill Escapes: Yercaud And Jibhi

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Why go:

Set in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud is a quieter choice for travellers who want greenery, pleasant weather and an unhurried break. Its coffee estates, winding roads and forested surroundings make it suitable for a relaxed weekend.

What to do:

Head to Pagoda Viewpoint around sunrise or sunset, spend some time at Yercaud Lake, or explore the Botanical Garden and Anna Park. Coffee plantations and orange groves around Tipperary Estate offer another way to experience the landscape.

Getting there:

You can reach Yercaud by road from Chennai, Bengaluru, or Coimbatore. The final drive through forest stretches and hairpin bends is part of the experience.

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Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Why go:

For a mountain break away from crowded hill stations, Jibhi offers riverside accommodation, forest trails and easy access to the Tirthan Valley.

What to do:

The five-kilometre trek to Serolsar Lake passes through oak and cedar forests. Spring is particularly attractive when rhododendrons are in bloom.

Food to try:

Instead of sticking to cafes, head to a local dhaba in Jibhi Market and try Himachali dishes such as siddhu and madra.

Getting there:

Fly to Chandigarh or Bhuntar before continuing by road towards Jibhi through the Tirthan Valley.

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Scenic Trains And Dramatic Landscapes: Araku And Gandikota

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Why go:

Araku Valley, surrounded by the forested Eastern Ghats, combines lush scenery with one of the more memorable train journeys in the region. The route from Visakhapatnam passes through tunnels, bridges and valleys.

According to Rathinamurthy R, head of travel at Scapia, the platform has recorded a twofold increase in train bookings to Araku Valley, suggesting growing interest in destinations beyond the conventional tourist circuit.

What to do:

Visit the Tribal Museum to learn about local communities and traditions, explore artisan centres and sample regional coffee and forest honey. Borra Caves, known for their limestone formations, can also be included in the itinerary.

Travellers can also watch a traditional tribal dance performance at the open-air amphitheatre near the Tribal Museum or at Haritha Valley Resort.

Food to try:

Bongulo is a local speciality worth seeking out. Country chicken is marinated with forest herbs, placed inside fresh bamboo and slow-cooked over charcoal.

Getting there:

Take the train from Visakhapatnam for the scenic route, or fly into Visakhapatnam and continue by road, stopping at viewpoints and waterfalls.

Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh

Why go:

Known as the ‘Grand Canyon of India’, Gandikota offers striking views of the Pennar River cutting through the rugged Erramala Hills. It is a good option for travellers who want dramatic scenery without the crowds associated with more established weekend destinations.

What to do:

Spend time at the gorge, watch the sunset from the cliffs, or stay overnight at a nearby campsite. The surrounding landscape is the main attraction, so the destination works particularly well for travellers who prefer open spaces and outdoor experiences.

Getting there:

Kadapa Airport is the nearest airport option, while Jammalamadugu railway station is around 18 km away. Gandikota is also accessible by road from Bengaluru, roughly 280 km away.

Coastal Ruins And Wildlife Adventures: Dhanushkodi And Dandeli

Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

Why go:

Dhanushkodi offers a very different coastal experience, combining an abandoned town, old ruins, and a road that runs towards the meeting point of the sea. It is a destination for travellers who want something beyond the conventional beach holiday.

What to see:

Explore the remains of the old church, railway station, and post office before continuing towards Arichal Munai. The final stretch is particularly striking, with the sea visible on both sides of the road.

Food to try:

Make a stop in Rameswaram for fresh seafood and traditional South Indian food.

Getting there:

Travel to Madurai by air or Rameswaram by train, then continue towards Dhanushkodi by road.

Dandeli, Karnataka

Why go:

Located along the Kali River, Dandeli suits travellers who would rather spend a weekend outdoors than follow a conventional sightseeing itinerary. It combines adventure activities with wildlife and forest experiences.

What to do:

Try white-water rafting or kayaking on the Kali River, go ziplining, or explore trails inside the Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary. Nearby attractions include Syntheri Rocks, Kavala Caves and Supa Dam.

Wildlife to look for:

Dandeli is particularly known for hornbill sightings. Visitors may spot the Malabar pied hornbill, Malabar grey hornbill, great hornbill and Indian grey hornbill.

Getting there:

Fly to Hubballi or Goa before travelling by road to Dandeli. Post-monsoon and winter are popular periods for visiting, particularly for rafting.

For travellers looking to break away from the usual long-weekend circuit, these six destinations offer plenty of variety. Whether the priority is a quiet hill escape, an unusual train journey, a dramatic landscape, coastal history, or outdoor adventure, there is an option to match the mood without sticking to the same familiar destinations.

Budget At A Glance

If you are planning these as 2-day/1-night budget getaways, keep roughly Rs 3,000–Rs 6,000 per person aside for Yercaud, Araku Valley and Gandikota, depending on your starting point, transport and stay. Jibhi is comparatively expensive for travellers coming from Delhi, with a budget of around Rs 6,000–Rs 10,500 per person for a three-night trip including return bus travel. Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram can be planned for around Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 per person for a short budget trip, while Dandeli packages can start at about Rs 1,400–Rs 2,200 per person for a 2-day/1-night stay with meals and some activities; rafting and safari usually cost extra. These are approximate figures and can rise during weekends and peak travel periods.







