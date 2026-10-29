Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Golden Chariot returns with new spa, upgraded cabins.

Three itineraries cover various South Indian heritage sites.

Fares start Rs 2,80,450; advance payment secures booking.

Karnataka’s luxury train, The Golden Chariot, has returned for the 2026–27 season with upgraded cabins and a new spa. Operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), it began its first journey on October 24 and will run until March 2027. The train offers curated trips across South India, combining heritage sites, guided excursions and onboard accommodation. Travellers can choose between three itineraries, ranging from a four-day introduction to a six-day journey. Fares start at Rs 2,80,450 per person for twin-sharing deluxe accommodation, excluding taxes. Here are the routes, departure dates, facilities, and booking details for the season.

The Golden Chariot Routes And Budget Details

The Golden Chariot offers three itineraries covering destinations across Karnataka and other parts of South India. Each journey begins and ends in Bengaluru, with guided excursions during the day and overnight stays on the train.

Glimpses of Karnataka - 3 Nights/4 Days: This shorter itinerary covers Bandipur, Mysuru and Hampi. The fare is Rs 2,80,450 per person.

Pride of Karnataka - 5 Nights/6 Days: The route includes Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi, Pattadakal and Aihole, before concluding in Goa. The fare is Rs 4,20,680 per person.

Jewels of South - 5 Nights/6 Days: This itinerary covers Mysuru, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kochi and Kumarakom. The fare is Rs 4,20,680 per person.

The fares quoted are for a deluxe cabin on twin sharing, with taxes extra. Travellers should account for this additional cost while planning their holiday budget.

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What Does The Fare Include?

The package covers accommodation in the train, meals on board, selected beverages, guided sightseeing in air-conditioned coaches, monument entry fees, and scheduled off-train dining. These inclusions make it easier to plan the main expenses in advance, although travellers should confirm the final payable amount and any exclusions before booking.

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Golden Chariot Cabins And Luxury Amenities

The train’s interiors draw inspiration from South India’s Dravidian architecture, featuring wooden décor and detailed carvings. Following its refurbishment, the cabins have new furnishings, smart TVs and Wi-Fi, along with double-bed and twin-bed configurations. Options for guests with disabilities are also available, while surveillance and fire safety systems have been upgraded.

The train accommodates up to 80 guests across 40 cabins, each with an attached bathroom. Onboard facilities include the Arogya Spa and Fitness Centre, the Madira lounge bar, and two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka. The restaurants serve South Indian regional specialities alongside international dishes.

Golden Chariot Departure Dates And Booking Process

IRCTC has announced departures through March 13, 2027, with journeys scheduled to begin on Saturdays. The announced dates are:

Glimpses of Karnataka: October 31, 2026; December 19, 2026; and February 6, 2027.

Pride of Karnataka: December 26, 2026; January 2, January 30, February 27 and March 13, 2027.

Jewels of South: February 20, 2027.

Travellers can book through The Golden Chariot’s official website, IRCTC offices or authorised agents. A 20% advance payment is required to reserve a cabin, with the remaining balance due 30 days before departure. For bookings made through an agent, the stated payment deadline is 60 days before departure.

Before confirming a trip, check the latest availability, final fare including taxes, payment deadlines, and the detailed itinerary through official booking channels.

The Golden Chariot offers a structured way to explore South India’s historic sites and cultural destinations without changing hotels between stops. With three routes, upgraded cabins and fares starting at Rs 2,80,450 per person before taxes, travellers can compare the itineraries and choose one that fits their budget and schedule.

Disclaimer: The travel budgets mentioned in this article are approximate estimates for planning purposes and may vary depending on the season, accommodation, transport, sightseeing activities and individual travel preferences. Travellers are advised to check the latest prices, local conditions and official travel guidelines before planning their trip.