Budget Traveller | Planning A Rajasthan Trip From Delhi? 5 Cities To Visit Under Rs 22,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan offers diverse green landscapes, lakes, and hills.

Udaipur, Mount Abu, Alwar, Kota, Jaipur present scenic destinations.

Rs 22,000 budget covers trips from Delhi effectively.

Rajasthan is often associated with vast deserts, golden sand and destinations such as Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner. But the state has another side, with lakes, hills, forests and green landscapes waiting to be explored. For travellers planning a budget trip from Delhi, these five Rajasthan cities offer a mix of nature, sightseeing and city experiences that can fit within a Rs 22,000 travel budget, depending on the season, transport and stay.

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Udaipur

Udaipur offers a greener and more scenic side of Rajasthan. Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, the city is known for its lakes, tree-lined areas and picturesque landscapes. The views around Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake add to its appeal, while the greenery becomes more noticeable during the monsoon.

For travel from Delhi, one-way flight fares can start at around Rs 6,420-Rs 7,900 when booked in advance, while last-minute or peak-time fares can cross Rs 16,600. Round-trip flights generally range from Rs 13,300 to Rs 15,000+. Train fares range from around Rs 420 to Rs 2,675, depending on the class, while standard and sleeper bus tickets can cost around Rs 600-Rs 1,600+ one way.

Mount Abu

Mount Abu stands apart from much of Rajasthan with its hills, trees and pleasant natural surroundings. As the state's only major hill station, it offers a different travel experience from the desert destinations commonly associated with Rajasthan.

Visitors can spend time around Nakki Lake or explore the hill roads while enjoying the surrounding scenery. Train fares can range from around Rs 425 to Rs 3,305, depending on the train and class. Bus fares may range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, while a private cab can cost around Rs 17,050-Rs 21,680.

Alwar

Alwar combines green landscapes, hills and wildlife experiences. The city is surrounded by the Aravalli range and forest areas, while Sariska Tiger Reserve is among the key attractions in the district. Siliserh Lake is another spot known for its peaceful surroundings and greenery.

Train fares can range from around Rs 145 to Rs 990 on average, depending on the train and class, although higher-class fares can go up to around Rs 1,490. Bus fares range from approximately Rs 150-Rs 900, while a private cab or taxi can cost around Rs 1,976-Rs 2,463+ for an intercity journey.

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Kota

Located along the Chambal River, Kota is widely known as an education hub, but the city also has several green and natural spaces. The Chambal River area, Chambal Garden and other parks offer a different side of the city, particularly during the monsoon when the greenery becomes more prominent.

Train fares can range from around Rs 215 to Rs 1,890 per person. Bus tickets may cost Rs 500-Rs 1,500 per person, while a one-way cab or taxi journey can range from around Rs 4,755 to Rs 6,986.

Jaipur

Jaipur may be famous for its forts, palaces and pink-hued architecture, but the Rajasthan capital also has several green spaces. Central Park offers a large landscaped area within the city, while the Aravalli hills and natural spots around Jaipur provide another side of the destination.

Train fares can start from around Rs 210 and go up to approximately Rs 1,825. Flights from Delhi can range from around Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,600+, depending on how early you book. Standard and AC bus fares generally range from Rs 450 to Rs 1,400.

With advance planning, choosing economical transport and keeping accommodation and food costs under control, these destinations can be considered for a Rajasthan trip from Delhi within a Rs 22,000 budget.