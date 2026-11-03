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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: 5 Things To Do In Assam’s Rhino Paradise This November

Budget Traveller | Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: 5 Things To Do In Assam’s Rhino Paradise This November

Planning a wildlife getaway in November 2026? Explore Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam for rhino safaris, elephant rides, migratory birds, nearby attractions, and practical budget tips.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pobitora Sanctuary near Guwahati, famous for one-horned rhinos.
  • November offers cool weather, enjoy safaris and migratory birdwatching.
  • Engage in jeep, elephant safaris, and explore Mayong village.
  • Plan your visit, book safaris and accommodation in advance.

If you are planning a wildlife break in November 2026, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam offers an accessible escape filled with opportunities to spot rhinos and migratory birds. Often called “mini Kaziranga”, the sanctuary is known for its high density of the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Located around 48 km from Guwahati, it covers approximately 38 sq km and is well suited to a short nature trip. The cooler November weather makes it a popular time to visit, with jeep safaris, elephant rides, birdwatching and nearby village excursions among the experiences travellers can consider.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: Top Things To Do

1. Take A Jeep Safari

Jeep safaris offer a chance to explore Pobitora’s grasslands and look for its famous one-horned rhinos. According to the supplied travel information, morning rides begin at 7:30 am, while afternoon safaris start at 1 pm. A jeep can accommodate up to six people, with reported prices of around Rs 3,400 for Indian visitors and Rs 6,800 for foreign tourists. Booking in advance is advisable during the busy winter season.

2. Experience An Elephant Safari

Elephant safaris provide a different way to explore the sanctuary, moving through areas of tall grass where wildlife may be spotted. The timings provided are between 6:30 am and 8:30 am. Reported prices are approximately Rs 1,000 per seat for Indian visitors and Rs 2,300 for foreign tourists. Availability, operating conditions and access may change, so check with the sanctuary or an authorised operator before planning your visit.

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3. Go Birdwatching

November brings migratory birds to the wetlands and grasslands around Pobitora. The sanctuary is recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA), making it worth considering for birdwatchers and wildlife photographers. Look out for waterbirds such as herons, storks, kingfishers, and ducks. Carry binoculars, keep your distance from wildlife, and follow local guidance to avoid disturbing birds in their natural habitat.

Pobitora Travel Guide: Nearby Attractions And Practical Tips

Watchtowers And Garanga Beel

Watchtowers offer elevated views of the surrounding landscape and can be useful for wildlife spotting and photography. Garanga Beel, a wetland in the sanctuary area, is another place to look for waterbirds and observe the local habitat.

Visit Mayong Village

Located near Pobitora, Mayong is known for its folklore surrounding mysticism and traditional beliefs about black magic. A visit offers a glimpse into the cultural stories and traditions associated with this part of Assam.

Where To Stay

Maibong Eco Resort is one accommodation option mentioned in the supplied information, with stays and local experiences for visitors exploring the area. Check current availability, facilities and distance from the safari entry point before booking.

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Safari Timings And Costs

Experience

Timings provided

Indicative cost

Jeep safari

7:30 am; 1 pm

Rs 3,400 per jeep for Indian visitors

Elephant safari

6:30–8:30 am

Rs 1,000 per seat for Indian visitors

Foreign visitor rates

Subject to operator and current rules

Jeep: Rs 6,800; elephant: Rs 2,300 per seat

Note: These timings and prices are based on the information supplied for this article and have not been independently verified for November 2026. Confirm current rates, safari availability and access rules with the sanctuary authorities before travelling.

Pobitora is worth considering for a short wildlife trip from Guwahati, particularly for visitors interested in rhinos, wetlands and migratory birds. Plan your safari in advance, check the latest visitor guidelines, and leave enough time to explore nearby Mayong.

Budget For A Pobitora Wildlife Trip

A short trip to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary can be planned on a moderate budget, depending on your transport, accommodation and safari choices. From Guwahati, keep additional money aside for local transfers, meals, and entry or booking charges. The supplied safari rates are around Rs 3,400 per jeep for Indian visitors, accommodating up to six people, or Rs 1,000 per person for an elephant safari. Sharing a jeep can help reduce the cost per traveller. Accommodation and transport expenses will vary by season and property, so confirm current rates before booking. For a smoother trip, reserve your stay and safari in advance, especially during November’s peak tourist season.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary best known for?

It's famous for its high density of the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Often called

What activities are available for visitors at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary?

Visitors can enjoy jeep and elephant safaris to spot wildlife. Birdwatching is also popular, especially in November when migratory birds arrive.

When is the ideal time to visit Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary?

November is a popular time due to cooler weather, making it comfortable for safaris. It's also when migratory birds visit the sanctuary's wetlands.

How much does a jeep safari typically cost for Indian visitors?

A jeep safari for Indian visitors costs around Rs 3,400 per jeep. This price allows up to six people, offering a cost-effective group option.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Travel Guide Pobitora Safari Prices Pobitora Jeep Safari Pobitora Elephant Safari Assam Wildlife Tourism Pobitora November 2026
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