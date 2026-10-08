Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Acclimatize in Leh; a budget trip costs around ₹18,000-30,000.

Pangong Tso is one of the most spectacular destinations in Ladakh, known for its striking blue waters, dramatic mountain landscape and changing colours. Located at around 14,270 feet above sea level, the high-altitude lake attracts travellers from across India. The lake stretches for around 134 kilometres, with a major portion lying in Tibet and the remaining section in India. If you are planning to visit Pangong Lake without spending too much, here is a budget-friendly guide covering the route, best time to visit, accommodation and estimated cost.

Why Does Pangong Lake Change Colour?

Pangong Tso is a saltwater lake whose appearance changes depending on sunlight, weather conditions, water quality and reflections from the surrounding mountains.

Different Shades Of Pangong Lake

Depending on the time of day and weather, the lake can appear turquoise, light blue, deep blue or even green. During winter, Pangong can freeze completely, creating a dramatically different landscape. The lake became even more popular among Indian travellers after featuring in the climax of the Bollywood film '3 Idiots'.

How To Reach Pangong Lake

The easiest way to reach Pangong Lake is to first travel to Leh and then continue the journey by road.

By Air

The nearest airport is Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. Flights connect Leh with Delhi and several other major Indian cities. From Leh, Pangong Lake is around 150-170 kilometres away. The road journey generally takes around 5-6 hours, depending on weather and road conditions.

By Road From Leh

The most popular route from Leh to Pangong Lake is:

Leh – Starting point & base for acclimatization

Karu – Refuel point and junction off the Leh-Manali Highway

Sakti – Base of the steep incline leading to the pass

Chang La Pass – High-mountain pass (17,590 ft); brief stop for photos & tea

Durbuk & Tangtse – Ideal places for a quick meal, local tea, or homestay options

Lukung & Spangmik – First views of the blue waters of Pangong Lake

The Leh-Pangong route is approximately 160 kilometres and crosses Chang La Pass, which rises to around 5,360 metres (17,590 feet). Travellers can also reach Pangong through Nubra Valley and the Shyok route, especially if they are planning a longer Ladakh circuit.

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Best Time To Visit Pangong Lake

The best time to visit Pangong Lake is generally between May and September. During these months, the roads are more accessible and weather conditions are comparatively suitable for sightseeing. The lake also displays some of its most striking shades of blue during this period.

Visiting Pangong Lake In Winter

Winter offers a completely different experience as the lake can freeze. However, extremely low temperatures, snowfall and limited accommodation can make the journey more challenging.

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Pangong Lake Trip Budget

A budget trip to Pangong Lake is possible if you avoid private taxis and expensive hotels. Opting for shared transportation, group travel and basic accommodation can help keep expenses under control.

Estimated Budget Per Person

For a budget trip from Delhi, the Delhi-Leh return flight can cost around Rs 10,000-18,000, depending on the travel dates and availability.

A two-night stay in Leh can cost approximately Rs 1,500-2,500 per person, while shared Leh-Pangong-Leh transportation may cost around Rs 3,000-4,500 per person.

A one-night budget stay near Pangong can cost around Rs 1,000-1,500 per person.

Food for three days may require another Rs 1,200-1,800, while permits and miscellaneous charges can be around Rs 500-800.

Local sightseeing and other expenses may add approximately Rs 500-1,000.

Overall, a practical budget for the trip can come to around Rs 17,700-30,100 per person, although the final cost can vary depending on flight fares, travel dates, accommodation and transportation. Travelling with friends, sharing a vehicle and choosing budget accommodation can significantly reduce the overall per-person cost.

How To Save Money On A Pangong Lake Trip

Choose Shared Transport

Private taxis from Leh can significantly increase the cost of a Pangong trip. Budget travellers can look for shared taxis or group tours and split transportation expenses.

Stay In Budget Accommodation

Instead of choosing premium camps or luxury properties around Pangong, travellers can opt for basic homestays, guesthouses and camps. A simple stay can cost around Rs 1,000-1,500 per person, depending on the season and type of accommodation.

Travel In A Group

Travelling with friends or joining a group is one of the easiest ways to reduce transportation and accommodation costs.

Carry Basic Essentials From Leh

Food and other supplies can be more expensive in remote areas. Carrying essentials such as snacks, water and medicines from Leh can help keep expenses under control.

Important Tips Before Travelling To Pangong

Acclimatise In Leh

Pangong is located at a very high altitude. Travellers should not rush directly from the airport towards the lake. Allowing around 24-48 hours for acclimatisation in Leh before travelling to higher-altitude destinations can make the journey more comfortable.

Carry Warm Clothes

Temperatures around Pangong can drop sharply, particularly after sunset. Carry adequate warm clothing even if you are travelling during summer.

Keep Medicines And Essentials

Carry essential medicines, sunscreen, sunglasses, lip balm and other personal necessities from Leh.

Check Road Conditions

Mountain weather can change quickly. Check the latest road and weather conditions before leaving Leh and follow local advice.

Carry Sufficient Water

Stay hydrated during the journey, particularly because of the high altitude. Carry enough drinking water for the road journey.

Is Pangong Lake Worth Visiting On A Budget?

Yes. Pangong Lake can be one of the highlights of a Ladakh trip even for travellers on a limited budget. By choosing shared transport, basic accommodation, group travel and advance flight bookings, travellers can plan a Pangong-focused trip from Delhi for approximately Rs 18,000-30,000 per person. For those looking for dramatic mountain landscapes, changing shades of blue water and a memorable high-altitude experience, Pangong Tso is certainly worth adding to a Ladakh itinerary.

[Disclaimer: The budget is an estimate and may vary with travel dates, fares, accommodation and other costs. Check the latest prices, weather, road status and permit rules before travelling.]