Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trip cost ranges Rs 5,500-10,000 per person.

Planning a Kashmir holiday from Delhi does not necessarily have to be expensive. Travellers can take a train from Delhi towards Jammu and continue their journey to Srinagar, while using budget stays and public transport to explore popular destinations. The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat also makes the journey special, taking passengers through the Himalayan landscape, tunnels and the spectacular Chenab Railway Bridge. For those planning a budget trip, keeping Srinagar as the base can help reduce accommodation and local travel costs.

Delhi To Kashmir Travel Plan

For a budget-friendly Kashmir trip from Delhi, travellers can first travel from Delhi to Jammu by train. From Jammu, the Vande Bharat can be used to continue towards Srinagar. The cost of the Delhi-Jammu journey will depend on the train and class chosen. Travellers looking to save money can opt for a non-premium train and an affordable class. From Jammu, the Vande Bharat AC Chair Car can be considered for the onward journey to Srinagar. The reported fare is around Rs 720 one way, making the round trip approximately Rs 1,440.

1. Srinagar

Srinagar can be your main base for exploring the Kashmir Valley. The city is known for Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, traditional markets and scenic mountain views. Travellers can spend two nights in Srinagar and plan day trips to nearby destinations instead of changing hotels frequently.

Srinagar Budget

A budget traveller can keep approximately Rs 800-Rs 1,500 per person per night for a basic stay when sharing a room, depending on the season and location. For food, around Rs 400-Rs 700 per person per day can be sufficient when choosing local eateries and budget restaurants. For a two-night stay, keep around Rs 1,600-Rs 3,000 for accommodation. A shikara ride on Dal Lake will be an additional expense.

2. Gulmarg

Gulmarg is one of Kashmir's most popular destinations and is known for its meadows, mountain views and winter scenery. It can be covered as a day trip from Srinagar, making it a convenient choice for budget travellers.

Gulmarg Travel Budget

JKSRTC's published fare list shows bus fares between Srinagar and Gulmarg starting at around Rs 165 one way for semi-deluxe service. A traveller using public transport can therefore keep approximately Rs 330 or more for a basic Srinagar-Gulmarg-Srinagar bus journey. The Gondola ride, food and other activities will require a separate budget.

3. Pahalgam

Pahalgam is known for its valleys, rivers and pine-covered landscapes. Travellers can explore places such as Betaab Valley and Aru Valley, depending on local access and weather conditions.

Pahalgam Travel Budget

JKSRTC's published fare list shows Srinagar-Pahalgam fares starting at around Rs 294 one way for semi-deluxe buses. For a basic round trip, travellers using public transport can therefore keep around Rs 588 or more. Local sightseeing and activities will cost extra.

4. Katra

Katra can be included in the itinerary before continuing towards Srinagar. It is an important stop on the Vande Bharat route and serves as the base for pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Travellers planning a combined pilgrimage and Kashmir holiday can spend a night in Katra before continuing towards the Valley.

Katra Budget

Budget travellers can choose basic accommodation and use local transport to keep expenses under control. However, hotel prices can vary considerably depending on the pilgrimage season and demand.

5. Patnitop

Patnitop is another option for travellers who want to add a mountain destination to their Jammu itinerary. It is known for its green meadows, pine forests and mountain views.

Patnitop Budget

Since Patnitop requires a separate road journey, travellers should keep approximately Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 per person for local transport, depending on whether they use shared or private transport.

Delhi To Kashmir | Approximate Budget For One Person

A budget-conscious traveller can plan a 3-day Kashmir trip after reaching Srinagar, covering Srinagar and one nearby destination without opting for luxury hotels or private cabs.

The approximate expenses can be:

Delhi-Jammu Train: Around Rs 500-Rs 1,500 or more, depending on the train and class

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat AC Chair Car: Around Rs 720 one way

Budget Accommodation For Two Nights: Around Rs 1,600-Rs 3,000

Food For Three Days: Around Rs 1,200-Rs 2,100

Local/Public Transport: Around Rs 800-Rs 1,500

Basic Sightseeing And Miscellaneous Expenses: Around Rs 500-Rs 1,000

Approximate Total Delhi To Kashmir Budget

For a budget-conscious traveller, a Delhi-to-Kashmir trip can cost approximately Rs 5,500-Rs 10,000 per person, depending on the Delhi-Jammu train fare, accommodation, number of destinations and sightseeing choices. This estimate can increase if travellers choose private taxis, premium hotels, Gondola rides, shikara rides or adventure activities.

How To Save Money On A Delhi To Kashmir Trip

Choose AC Chair Car Instead Of Executive Class

For travellers primarily looking for an affordable journey, AC Chair Car can help reduce the railway budget. The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat round trip costs around Rs 1,440 in AC Chair Car, compared with approximately Rs 2,660 in Executive Chair Car, based on the reported fares.

Use Public Transport For Day Trips

JKSRTC's published fares make destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam accessible by bus at considerably lower costs than booking a private taxi.

Stay In Srinagar

Instead of changing hotels every night, travellers can use Srinagar as a base and make day trips to nearby destinations. This can help reduce hotel and transfer expenses.

Travel In A Group

If a private taxi is necessary for a particular sightseeing route, travelling with friends or family can bring down the per-person cost as the fare is shared.

Why The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Journey Is Special

The train journey itself is an attraction. Passengers can see Himalayan valleys, tunnels and major railway bridges while travelling towards Srinagar. The biggest highlight is the Chenab Railway Bridge, which rises around 359 metres above the riverbed and is recognised as the world's highest railway bridge. For travellers starting from Delhi, the combination of an affordable train journey, budget accommodation and public transport can make a Kashmir holiday more manageable without missing some of the region's most popular destinations.