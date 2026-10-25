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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Planning A Winter Break From Delhi? 5 Affordable Places To Visit By Train

Budget Traveller | Planning A Winter Break From Delhi? 5 Affordable Places To Visit By Train

Planning a winter escape from Delhi? Explore five budget-friendly destinations reachable by train, from Jaipur’s historic forts to Rishikesh’s riverbanks, with estimated travel budgets and sightseeing highlights.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Explore affordable winter getaways from Delhi by train.
  • Jaipur, Rishikesh, and Alwar offer diverse heritage, nature, adventure.
  • Careful planning, train travel ensure budget-friendly, convenient getaways.

A winter break from Delhi does not have to involve expensive flights or long road journeys. Several destinations across Rajasthan and Uttarakhand offer opportunities for heritage walks, riverside visits, wildlife experiences and outdoor activities, with trains helping keep travel costs under control. Jaipur is ideal for exploring forts and markets, while Rishikesh offers a mix of spiritual attractions and adventure. Neemrana works for a shorter heritage escape, and Alwar and Dehradun provide options for travellers seeking nature or sightseeing. With careful planning, affordable accommodation and local transport, these five destinations can make a convenient winter getaway from the capital.

5 Budget-Friendly Winter Destinations By Train From Delhi

Budget Traveller | Planning A Winter Break From Delhi? 5 Affordable Places To Visit By Train
 

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur is a good choice for travellers interested in royal architecture, local food and shopping. Visit Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal and the city's colourful markets during the cooler months.

  • Train journey: Around 4–5 hours

  • Ideal duration: 2–3 days

  • Estimated budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000 per person

    Includes return train travel, budget accommodation, local transport and basic meals.

 
Budget Traveller | Planning A Winter Break From Delhi? 5 Affordable Places To Visit By Train
 

2. Rishikesh And Shivpuri, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh combines riverside scenery, temple visits and outdoor experiences. Travellers can attend the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat or explore camping options around Shivpuri. Check seasonal availability and safety guidance before booking adventure activities.

  • Train journey: Around 4–6 hours to Rishikesh or Haridwar

  • Ideal duration: 2–3 days

  • Estimated budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000 per person

    Adventure activities and private camps may increase the total cost.

 

3. Neemrana, Rajasthan

Neemrana is suitable for a short heritage-themed break, particularly for those who do not want to spend several days travelling. Neemrana Fort Palace is the main attraction, with historic architecture and views of the surrounding hills.

  • Train journey: Travel to a suitable nearby station, such as Rewari, then continue by road

  • Ideal duration: 1–2 days

  • Estimated budget: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per person

    Fort Palace stays and dining can cost considerably more than a basic budget trip.

 
Budget Traveller | Planning A Winter Break From Delhi? 5 Affordable Places To Visit By Train
 

4. Alwar And Sariska, Rajasthan

This combination offers a mix of heritage sightseeing and wildlife experiences. Explore Bala Quila in Alwar or plan a visit to Sariska Tiger Reserve. Safari bookings, transport, and availability should be checked in advance.

  • Train journey: Around 3–4 hours to Alwar

  • Ideal duration: 2–3 days

  • Estimated budget: Rs 2,500 – Rs 4,000 per person

    Safari fees and private transfers may push costs beyond the estimate.

 

5. Haridwar And Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Travellers can choose between Haridwar's ghats and religious attractions and Dehradun's natural sights, including Robber's Cave. Those with extra time can consider an onward trip towards Mussoorie, although this will add to the budget.

  • Train journey: Around 4–6 hours, depending on the destination and service

  • Ideal duration: 2–3 days

  • Estimated budget: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per person

    Combining both cities requires additional local travel, so compare the costs before planning.

How To Plan A Budget Winter Trip From Delhi

A little advance planning can help keep costs manageable. Compare train fares and timings before choosing a destination, and book accommodation early for weekends and popular holiday dates. Shared taxis, public transport and walking can reduce local travel expenses.

The budgets above are indicative estimates per person, assuming economical travel and accommodation. Actual costs will vary with train class, travel dates, room-sharing arrangements, meals and activities. Check current train schedules, fares, attraction timings and seasonal restrictions before departure.

For a quick break, consider Neemrana or Jaipur. If you have a few more days, Rishikesh, Alwar or Dehradun offer more scope for sightseeing and outdoor experiences without requiring a flight.



 

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of experiences can travelers expect on these winter trips from Delhi?

Travelers can enjoy heritage walks, riverside visits, wildlife experiences, and outdoor activities. Options include exploring forts, spiritual sites, adventure sports, or simply enjoying nature.

Which destinations are recommended for a quick winter getaway from Delhi?

For a quick break, Neemrana or Jaipur are good choices. Neemrana is ideal for a short heritage escape, while Jaipur offers forts, markets, and royal architecture.

How can I keep my travel costs low on these winter trips from Delhi?

To manage costs, compare train fares, book accommodation early, and utilize shared taxis or public transport locally. Advance planning helps secure better prices for economical travel and stays.

What are the estimated budgets for these budget-friendly winter destinations?

Estimated budgets per person range from Rs 2,000-3,000 for Neemrana to Rs 3,000-5,000 for Haridwar/Dehradun. Most other destinations are around Rs 2,500-4,000.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Getaways From Delhi Budget Trips From Delhi Winter Destinations Near Delhi Train Trips From Delhi
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