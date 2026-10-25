Budget Traveller | Planning A Winter Break From Delhi? 5 Affordable Places To Visit By Train

A winter break from Delhi does not have to involve expensive flights or long road journeys. Several destinations across Rajasthan and Uttarakhand offer opportunities for heritage walks, riverside visits, wildlife experiences and outdoor activities, with trains helping keep travel costs under control. Jaipur is ideal for exploring forts and markets, while Rishikesh offers a mix of spiritual attractions and adventure. Neemrana works for a shorter heritage escape, and Alwar and Dehradun provide options for travellers seeking nature or sightseeing. With careful planning, affordable accommodation and local transport, these five destinations can make a convenient winter getaway from the capital.

5 Budget-Friendly Winter Destinations By Train From Delhi

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan Jaipur is a good choice for travellers interested in royal architecture, local food and shopping. Visit Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal and the city's colourful markets during the cooler months. Train journey: Around 4–5 hours

Ideal duration: 2–3 days

Estimated budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000 per person Includes return train travel, budget accommodation, local transport and basic meals. 2. Rishikesh And Shivpuri, Uttarakhand Rishikesh combines riverside scenery, temple visits and outdoor experiences. Travellers can attend the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat or explore camping options around Shivpuri. Check seasonal availability and safety guidance before booking adventure activities. Train journey: Around 4–6 hours to Rishikesh or Haridwar

Ideal duration: 2–3 days

Estimated budget: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000 per person Adventure activities and private camps may increase the total cost. ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Explore Kashmir, Sikkim And 4 More Destinations For A Scenic Autumn Getaway 3. Neemrana, Rajasthan Neemrana is suitable for a short heritage-themed break, particularly for those who do not want to spend several days travelling. Neemrana Fort Palace is the main attraction, with historic architecture and views of the surrounding hills. Train journey: Travel to a suitable nearby station, such as Rewari, then continue by road

Ideal duration: 1–2 days

Estimated budget: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per person Fort Palace stays and dining can cost considerably more than a basic budget trip. 4. Alwar And Sariska, Rajasthan This combination offers a mix of heritage sightseeing and wildlife experiences. Explore Bala Quila in Alwar or plan a visit to Sariska Tiger Reserve. Safari bookings, transport, and availability should be checked in advance. Train journey: Around 3–4 hours to Alwar

Ideal duration: 2–3 days

Estimated budget: Rs 2,500 – Rs 4,000 per person Safari fees and private transfers may push costs beyond the estimate. ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Explore Meghalaya And Kaziranga With A 7-Day Tour Under Rs 56,000 5. Haridwar And Dehradun, Uttarakhand Travellers can choose between Haridwar's ghats and religious attractions and Dehradun's natural sights, including Robber's Cave. Those with extra time can consider an onward trip towards Mussoorie, although this will add to the budget. Train journey: Around 4–6 hours, depending on the destination and service

Ideal duration: 2–3 days

Estimated budget: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per person Combining both cities requires additional local travel, so compare the costs before planning.

How To Plan A Budget Winter Trip From Delhi

A little advance planning can help keep costs manageable. Compare train fares and timings before choosing a destination, and book accommodation early for weekends and popular holiday dates. Shared taxis, public transport and walking can reduce local travel expenses.

The budgets above are indicative estimates per person, assuming economical travel and accommodation. Actual costs will vary with train class, travel dates, room-sharing arrangements, meals and activities. Check current train schedules, fares, attraction timings and seasonal restrictions before departure.

For a quick break, consider Neemrana or Jaipur. If you have a few more days, Rishikesh, Alwar or Dehradun offer more scope for sightseeing and outdoor experiences without requiring a flight.