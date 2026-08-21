Budget Traveller | Planning A Trip To Srinagar? Explore Dal Lake And Pari Mahal Under Rs 12,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Ambassador Sergio Gor visited Srinagar, exploring key attractions.

Pari Mahal offers historic views; Dal Lake iconic shikara rides.

Budget options detailed for Srinagar stays and local experiences.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Srinagar on Wednesday, August 19, marking his first visit to the Valley. During his trip, he visited two of Srinagar's most recognisable attractions Pari Mahal and Dal Lake. For travellers planning a Kashmir holiday, both destinations can easily be added to a Srinagar itinerary. Pari Mahal offers history, architecture and panoramic views, while Dal Lake is synonymous with the city's landscape, houseboats and traditional shikaras.

Pari Mahal: A Historic Mughal-Era Landmark

Also known as the "Abode of Fairies", Pari Mahal is a seven-terraced historic monument situated on the Zabarwan range. The site offers sweeping views of Srinagar and Dal Lake and reflects the architectural and cultural influence of the Mughal era. The monument is associated with Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is believed to have served as his residence and later became associated with the study of astronomy and astrology. Located around 10 km from central Srinagar, Pari Mahal is also close to Chashme Shahi Garden, making it convenient to combine both attractions on the same outing.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Explore Shimla, Kufri And Chandigarh With IRCTC Tour Package Starting Rs 16,000

How To Reach Pari Mahal

Pari Mahal can be reached by road from Srinagar city. It is roughly 24 km from Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport and around 22 km from Srinagar Railway Station, although the exact travel time depends on traffic and the route. A taxi or cab is the most convenient option. Travellers using local transport should confirm the fare before starting the journey.

Approximate Budget: A local cab/taxi for sightseeing can vary considerably depending on the vehicle, duration and itinerary. It is advisable to confirm the total fare before booking.

Dal Lake: The Icon Of Srinagar

No Srinagar itinerary feels complete without a visit to Dal Lake. Often described as the "Jewel of Kashmir", the lake is surrounded by mountains, Mughal gardens, houseboats and floating gardens. A shikara ride remains one of the most popular ways to experience Dal Lake. Visitors can see houseboats, floating gardens and lotus beds while enjoying views of the surrounding Zabarwan range. Lotus flowers are particularly notable during the summer months, while an early-morning shikara ride offers the chance to experience the quieter side of the lake and its floating market.

How Much Does A Shikara Ride Cost?

Shikara prices can vary depending on the duration, route, season and booking point. Current 2026 travel guides put a typical one-hour ride at around Rs 600-Rs 1,500 per boat, with some sources reporting rates around Rs 700-Rs 800 for a standard one-hour ride. Always confirm the duration, route and total price before boarding. For a longer ride covering more of the lake, travellers should budget around Rs 1,200-Rs 1,800 or more, depending on the route and operator.

Houseboat Stay: What Is The Budget?

Staying on a houseboat can make a Srinagar trip more memorable. Budget options can start from around Rs 1,500-Rs 3,500 per night, while deluxe houseboats can cost around Rs 5,000-Rs 12,000 or more, depending on the room and meal plan. Some currently listed houseboat tariffs show deluxe double rooms starting around Rs 3,900 for room-only stays, with meal-inclusive plans costing more.

Budget Stay In Srinagar

Travellers looking to keep accommodation costs low can find budget hotel options in Srinagar. Current listings show some budget properties starting from around Rs 561 per night, although prices vary by date, location, availability and room type.

How To Reach Dal Lake

Dal Lake is around 17 km from Sheikh Ul Alam International Airport and approximately 14 km from Srinagar Railway Station. From Lal Chowk, it is roughly 5 km by road. Taxis, cabs and local transport are available. Once at the lake, visitors can choose between a shikara ride, a houseboat stay or simply explore the surrounding Boulevard Road and nearby attractions.

ALSO READ | Gorakhpur To Delhi Amrit Bharat Express To Start From August 27: Route, Timings, Stops

Plan Your Srinagar Trip Wisely

If you are visiting Srinagar, Pari Mahal and Dal Lake can be combined with other attractions such as Chashme Shahi, Nishat Bagh and Shalimar Bagh. Keeping a separate budget for transport, sightseeing, food and activities can help avoid unexpected expenses. For a budget-conscious traveller, Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 per person per day, excluding flights or long-distance travel, can be used as a broad planning estimate depending on accommodation, meals and activities. Actual expenses will vary by season and travel style.