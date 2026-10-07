Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The deluxe package starts at Rs 64,300 per person.

Kerala is known for its lush green landscapes, backwaters, beaches and hill stations. For travellers planning a trip to God's Own Country, IRCTC has announced a 7-night and 8-day Kerala tour package from Bhopal covering Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom and Trivandrum. The trip also includes a night-long houseboat stay in the backwaters. The journey is scheduled from November 25 to December 2, 2026. Travellers will fly from Bhopal to Kochi and return from Trivandrum to Bhopal. The package includes flights, hotel stays, meals, local transfers, sightseeing and travel insurance.

IRCTC Kerala Tour Package Price

The Deluxe category package starts at Rs 64,300 per person, while the cost is Rs 66,300 per person for twin or double sharing, as mentioned in the source. The package covers the complete 8-day itinerary, including accommodation and transportation. For Budget Traveller readers, it is important to note that the official package price should not be divided equally among the destinations to calculate the actual cost of staying at each place. The following destination-wise figures are approximate independent travel budgets per person, useful for travellers comparing the cost of planning a similar trip on their own.

Kochi Budget: Approximately Rs 2,500-4,000 Per Person

The Kerala journey begins in Kochi after the flight from Bhopal. Travellers will be transferred to the hotel and get an opportunity to explore Marine Drive in the evening. If you plan a separate budget trip to Kochi, keep around Rs 2,500-4,000 per person for a basic one-night stay, local transport and meals. The actual cost can vary depending on hotel category and sightseeing choices.

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Munnar Budget: Approximately Rs 3,000-5,000 Per Person

Munnar is the hill-station highlight of the itinerary. On the second day, the group travels from Kochi to Munnar by road, with a stop at Cheeyappara Waterfall. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Tea Museum. The following day covers popular attractions such as Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point and Kundala Lake. For independent travellers, an approximate budget of Rs 3,000-5,000 per person can be kept for accommodation, food and local sightseeing, depending on the duration and activities selected.

Thekkady Budget: Approximately Rs 2,000-4,000 Per Person

The next stop is Thekkady, known for its wildlife and natural surroundings. The IRCTC itinerary includes a visit to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, where travellers can opt for boating. The boating cost is not included in the IRCTC package and needs to be paid separately. Travellers opting for boating are advised to confirm it in advance. For a separate budget trip, an approximate Rs 2,000-4,000 per person can be kept for a basic stay, meals and local travel. Additional money will be needed for activities such as boating.

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Kumarakom Budget: Approximately Rs 3,000-5,000 Per Person

Kumarakom offers one of the most memorable experiences on this itinerary — an overnight stay on a houseboat. After travelling from Thekkady, tourists are transferred to the houseboat, where lunch is served and they can enjoy a backwater cruise. The cruise operates in two sessions, from 12 noon to 1:30 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, after which the houseboat is anchored for the night. For travellers planning a similar experience independently, a budget of around Rs 3,000-5,000 per person can be considered for accommodation, meals and basic backwater experiences. Houseboat prices can vary significantly depending on the category and season.

Trivandrum Budget: Approximately Rs 2,000-4,000 Per Person

The final major stop on the itinerary is Trivandrum, also known as Thiruvananthapuram. From Kumarakom, the itinerary covers attractions including Jatayu Earth's Center, Kovalam Beach and the Azhimala Shiva Temple before reaching the hotel. On the seventh day, travellers will visit the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple early in the morning, followed by a visit to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. For an independent budget trip, travellers can keep approximately Rs 2,000-4,000 per person for a basic stay, food and local transportation.

What Is Included In The IRCTC Package?

The IRCTC package includes economy-class airfare between Bhopal and Kochi and Trivandrum and Bhopal, seven nights of accommodation, including one night on a houseboat in Kumarakom or Alleppey, meals as specified, local transfers and sightseeing. Travel insurance, parking charges, driver allowance, toll tax and GST are also included.

What Is Not Included?

Entrance tickets, boating charges, forest entry fees, cultural programme tickets, personal expenses and additional sightseeing are not included in the package. Any vehicle requirement outside the scheduled itinerary will also be charged separately.

Is This Kerala Package Worth Considering?

For travellers who prefer a planned holiday without having to arrange flights, hotels and inter-city transfers separately, this IRCTC package offers a convenient way to cover some of Kerala's popular destinations in one trip. The combination of hill stations, wildlife, beaches, temples and a houseboat stay also makes the itinerary suitable for travellers looking for a mix of experiences rather than a single-destination holiday.

Disclaimer : Destination-wise budgets mentioned above are approximate independent-travel estimates for Budget Traveller planning and are not an official breakup of the IRCTC package price. Actual costs can change depending on hotel category, season, transport, activities and personal spending.