Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Plan carefully: book early, use ferries, compare activity packages.

The Maldives is often associated with luxurious overwater villas, private island resorts and expensive holidays. However, Indian travellers can explore this tropical destination on a budget by staying at local guesthouses, using public ferries and choosing affordable water activities instead of booking expensive resort experiences. From the bustling streets of Malé and the beaches of Hulhumalé to whale shark excursions in South Ari Atoll and snorkelling in Baa Atoll, the island nation offers experiences for different kinds of travellers. With careful planning, visitors can enjoy its turquoise waters, marine life and local culture without spending on luxury accommodation throughout the trip. For budget-conscious travellers, the key is to plan accommodation, island transfers, food and activities together. Here is a guide to the best places to visit in the Maldives, the experiences to try and their estimated costs in Indian rupees.

Best Places To Visit In The Maldives And Their Estimated Budget

1. Malé And Hulhumalé

Malé, the capital of the Maldives, is a good starting point for travellers interested in local culture, markets and everyday island life. Visitors can explore the fish market, walk through the city's streets, visit historic mosques and enjoy views of the Indian Ocean from seaside cafés. Hulhumalé, a reclaimed island near the capital, is known for its long beach and waterfront promenade. It is also a convenient option for travellers looking for accommodation near Velana International Airport.

What to do: Explore local markets, visit cultural landmarks, spend time at Hulhumalé Beach and try Maldivian food.

Estimated budget:

Local sightseeing: Rs 500–1,500 per person

Budget guesthouse: Rs 3,000–6,000 per night

Meals at local eateries: Rs 800–1,500 per day

These are indicative planning estimates. Accommodation and food prices can vary by season and location.

2. South Ari Atoll

South Ari Atoll is a popular destination for marine life enthusiasts, particularly those hoping to spot whale sharks. The area has diving schools, coral reefs and opportunities for snorkelling. Whale shark sightings are not guaranteed, but guided excursions offer travellers a chance to explore their natural habitat.

What to do: Join a guided whale shark excursion, snorkel around coral reefs or try scuba diving with a certified operator.

Estimated budget:

Group snorkelling trip: Rs 2,900–4,300 per person

Whale shark excursion: Around Rs 9,000–10,000 per person

Budget accommodation on a nearby local island: Rs 3,500–7,000 per night

Travellers should confirm whether boat transfers, equipment, meals and applicable taxes are included in the tour price.

READ MORE | Budget Traveller | Bhimtal, Snow View Point And More Spots In Nainital Under Rs 6,000 As Crowds Swell At Kainchi Dham

3. Baa Atoll

Baa Atoll is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve known for its marine biodiversity. Hanifaru Bay is particularly famous for seasonal gatherings of manta rays, making the area attractive to snorkellers and nature lovers. The experience is best suited to travellers who want to explore the underwater world rather than spend their entire holiday at a beach resort. Marine encounters depend on the season and natural conditions.

What to do: Take a guided snorkelling trip, explore the surrounding islands and look out for manta rays during the appropriate season.

Estimated budget:

Guided snorkelling excursion: Rs 3,000–5,000 per person

Local guesthouse: Rs 4,000–8,000 per night

Meals: Rs 1,000–1,800 per day

Boat transfers between islands can add to the total cost, so travellers should check the full price before booking.

4. Vaavu Atoll

Vaavu Atoll is known for its diving spots, underwater landscapes and relatively quieter island experiences. It is worth considering for travellers who want to explore marine life away from some of the busier tourist areas. Shark Point is associated with reef shark encounters, particularly for divers. Travellers should choose licensed operators and follow their safety instructions during all underwater activities.

What to do: Try guided scuba diving, explore coral reefs and join suitable marine excursions.

Estimated budget:

Guided snorkelling trip: Rs 2,900–4,500 per person

Scuba diving: Rs 5,000–9,000 per dive, depending on the operator and package

Local guesthouse: Rs 3,500–7,000 per night

These estimates exclude international flights and may not include transfers or equipment in every package.

5. Private Island Resorts

Private island resorts are among the Maldives' biggest attractions, offering overwater villas, infinity pools, beachfront dining and spa treatments. While these properties are usually more expensive than local guesthouses, travellers may find seasonal promotions or packages that combine accommodation, meals and activities. Those travelling on a budget can compare the total package price instead of looking only at the room rate. Resort transfers, meals, service charges and taxes can significantly increase the final bill.

What to do: Relax on private beaches, enjoy water sports, book a spa treatment or experience an overwater villa stay.

Estimated budget:

Resort stay: Rs 20,000–60,000 or more per room per night

Beachside dining: Rs 3,000–8,000 per person

Spa treatments: Rs 5,000–15,000 or more per person

Prices depend heavily on the property, room category, meal plan and season. Luxury villas can cost substantially more.

Best Things To Do In The Maldives And Their Estimated Costs

1. Go Snorkelling And Scuba Diving

Snorkelling is one of the easiest ways to experience the Maldives' coral reefs and marine life. Several local islands offer guided group trips, making the activity more accessible than arranging private excursions through luxury resorts. Scuba diving is another option for travellers who want to explore underwater landscapes more closely.

Estimated cost: Rs 2,900–4,500 for a group snorkelling trip and approximately Rs 5,000–9,000 for a scuba dive, depending on the package.

2. Explore Local Islands Through Island-Hopping Tours

Island hopping allows travellers to explore different communities, beaches and local traditions. Visitors can discover traditional homes, sample regional dishes and learn about crafts such as lacquer work and mat weaving. Using scheduled public ferries where available can help reduce transportation costs, although ferry routes and timings need to be checked in advance.

Estimated cost: Around Rs 2,000–5,000 per person for a group excursion, depending on the route and inclusions. Public ferry fares can be considerably lower.

3. Try Water Sports

Kayaking, paddleboarding, windsurfing and jet skiing are among the activities available at selected islands and resorts. Kayaking and paddleboarding may be more affordable choices for travellers who want to enjoy the sea without booking an expensive excursion.

Estimated cost:

Kayaking or paddleboarding: Rs 1,000–3,000

Jet skiing: Rs 3,000–7,000

Windsurfing: Rs 2,500–6,000

The actual price depends on the duration, location and equipment provided.

4. Enjoy A Beach Dinner

A beachside dinner can be a memorable part of a Maldives holiday, particularly for couples. However, private dining experiences at luxury resorts can be expensive. Travellers looking to control costs can choose restaurants on inhabited islands instead.

Estimated cost: Rs 1,000–2,500 per person at a local restaurant, while resort-based beach dinners may cost Rs 3,000–8,000 or more per person.

5. Relax With A Spa Treatment

Beachfront spas and traditional Maldivian-inspired treatments are available at several resorts. While this experience is optional for budget travellers, it can be included in the itinerary if the holiday budget allows.

Estimated cost: Rs 5,000–15,000 or more per person, depending on the resort and treatment.

READ MORE | Budget Traveller | Planning To Visit Kashmir By Train? Check Vande Bharat Fare And Places To Explore

How Much Does A Maldives Trip Cost From India?

The overall cost depends on flight fares, the island chosen, accommodation, transfers, food and activities. Staying at a local guesthouse and using public transport where practical can make the trip more affordable than booking a private island resort.

For a rough planning estimate, a five-day trip for one person could cost:

Return flights from India: Rs 15,000–30,000

Four nights in a budget guesthouse: Rs 12,000–24,000

Food: Rs 4,000–7,000

Local transfers: Rs 2,000–5,000

Activities and excursions: Rs 5,000–12,000

Additional taxes and miscellaneous expenses: Rs 2,000–5,000

Estimated total: Rs 40,000–83,000 per person for five days, assuming budget accommodation and shared activities. Flight fares, dates and island transfers can change the total considerably. This estimate excludes luxury resort stays and major shopping expenses.

For a couple sharing a room, the per-person accommodation cost may be lower. However, private transfers and resort activities can increase the overall budget.

Tips To Plan A Budget-Friendly Maldives Holiday

Choose local islands: Guesthouses on inhabited islands are generally more affordable than private island resorts.

Book flights early: Compare fares across different dates and check baggage charges before booking.

Use public ferries where practical: Confirm routes and schedules in advance, as services may not operate at convenient times every day.

Compare activity packages: Group snorkelling and island-hopping trips can be more economical than private boat tours.

Check the full accommodation price: Account for taxes, service charges, meals and transfers before confirming a booking.

Travel in the shoulder or off-season: You may find better accommodation deals, although rain and sea conditions can affect outdoor activities.

Keep local customs in mind: On inhabited islands, dress modestly in public areas and follow local rules regarding beaches, swimming and alcohol.

Best Time To Visit The Maldives

The Maldives is a year-round destination, but the dry season generally runs from December to April and is popular with travellers seeking sunny weather and calmer conditions. The southwest monsoon season typically brings more rain between May and November, although conditions vary across islands and days. Travellers looking for lower accommodation prices can compare dates outside the busiest period. However, savings are not guaranteed, and weather conditions may affect boat excursions and water sports. For an affordable holiday, the best approach is to choose a local island, plan transfers carefully and prioritise a few experiences instead of trying to book every activity. With the right itinerary, the Maldives can offer beaches, marine life and cultural experiences across different budgets.

Disclaimer: The budget estimates mentioned in this article are indicative and may vary depending on travel dates, flight fares, accommodation, exchange rates, local transport, activities and seasonal demand. Travellers are advised to check the latest prices and booking conditions before planning their trip.