Budget Traveller | Planning A Luxury Holiday? Explore These 4 Indian Destinations In 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India provides diverse luxury travel options: heritage, mountains, backwaters.

Jaipur offers royal history, while Gangtok features mountain views.

Guwahati provides Northeast exploration; Kumarakom offers backwater retreats.

India offers options for travellers who want a holiday that combines comfort with local experiences. From palace stays in Rajasthan to backwater resorts in Kerala, luxury travel here can take many forms. The choice also extends to mountain destinations, where premium properties offer impressive views and a quieter setting. Jaipur, Gangtok, Guwahati and Kumarakom each bring a different character to a luxury break, with heritage, nature, sightseeing and high-end hospitality shaping the experience. While luxury stays can be expensive, costs vary by destination, hotel, and activities. Here are four Indian destinations to consider for a comfortable holiday in 2026 for your next trip.

Luxury Heritage And Mountain Escapes

1. Jaipur: A Royal-Style Holiday

Jaipur brings together Rajasthan's royal history, grand architecture, and luxury hospitality. The city's forts and palaces make it a natural choice for travellers looking for a heritage-focused break, while its upscale hotels offer stays in lavish surroundings.

Where to stay: Taj Rambagh Palace, Fairmont Jaipur, The Raj Palace and ITC Rajputana.

What to explore: Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Nahargarh Fort, Albert Hall Museum, Raj Mandir Cinema and Chokhi Dhani.

2. Gangtok: Luxury Amid Mountain Views

Sikkim's capital offers a very different kind of luxury holiday. Set at around 5,800 feet, Gangtok combines a slower pace with mountain scenery and views of the Kanchenjunga range. Premium resorts provide a comfortable base for exploring the region.

Where to stay: Mayfair Spa Resort and Casino, Orange Village Resort, Suhim Portico and The Elgin Nor-Khill.

What to explore: Tsomgo Lake, Tashi Viewpoint, Rumtek Monastery, Hanuman Tok, Do Drul Chorten and Phurchachu Hot Springs.

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Luxury City And Backwater Stays

3. Guwahati: A Gateway To Northeast India

Guwahati is more than a stopover for travellers heading towards Northeast India. The city offers access to temples, museums, natural attractions and wildlife experiences, along with a selection of upscale hotels for a comfortable stay.

Where to stay: Vivanta Guwahati, Radisson Blu, and Hotel Dynasty.

What to explore: Kamakhya Temple, Basistha Temple, Guwahati Planetarium, BirdWatch Tower and nearby wildlife attractions, including Kaziranga National Park.

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4. Kumarakom: A Peaceful Kerala Retreat

For travellers who prefer nature and slower holidays, Kumarakom offers a luxury experience around Kerala's famous backwaters. Its resorts combine comfortable accommodation with scenic surroundings, while houseboat trips provide another way to experience the region.

Where to stay: Taj Kumarakom Resort & Spa, The Zuri Kumarakom Kerala Resort and CGH Earth properties.

What to explore: Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Bay Island Driftwood Museum and backwater houseboat experiences.

Budget Details For A Luxury Holiday

A luxury holiday in India can be planned at different price points, depending on the hotel, season, room category and activities. Travellers should keep Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 or more per night aside for premium accommodation, with palace hotels and luxury resorts sometimes costing considerably more.

In Jaipur, rooms at properties such as Fairmont Jaipur can cost around Rs 40,000 per night before taxes on selected dates. In Gangtok, Mayfair Spa Resort & Casino currently lists rooms from around Rs 16,500 per night, while upgraded villas can cost substantially more.

For Guwahati, luxury stays can be comparatively easier on the budget. Vivanta Guwahati has recently listed rooms from around Rs 8,500 per night before taxes for selected dates, although rates change according to availability. In Kumarakom, a stay at Taj Kumarakom Resort & Spa has recently been listed from around Rs 20,000 per night for two adults, excluding taxes and fees.

Beyond accommodation, budget separately for flights or trains, local transfers, meals, sightseeing, entry tickets, and experiences. Booking well in advance and travelling outside peak periods can help manage costs, but luxury hotel prices remain highly date-dependent.

A Luxury Break For Every Travel Style

Luxury travel in India does not have to follow one formula. Jaipur suits heritage lovers, Gangtok appeals to those seeking mountain views, Guwahati works well for Northeast exploration, while Kumarakom offers a relaxed backwater retreat. Hotel rates and activity costs can vary considerably, so planning according to your budget and preferred experience is important.

Note: The costs mentioned below are indicative estimates for budget travellers. Actual fares may vary depending on the festival rush, travel dates, accommodation type and booking time.