Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Options cover heritage, hills, beaches; includes budget-saving tips.

Gandhi Jayanti 2026 is bringing a three-day long weekend for travellers, with October 2 falling on Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday. This gives you an opportunity to plan a quick getaway without taking an additional day off from work. If you are looking for a short trip that does not burn a hole in your pocket, there are several destinations you can explore from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. From heritage cities and hill escapes to beaches and nature retreats, these destinations can fit comfortably into a three-day break.

Budget Getaways From Delhi

Jaipur: A Heritage-Filled Weekend

Jaipur is one of the most convenient options for Delhi travellers looking for a proper two-night holiday. The Pink City is known for its forts, palaces, colourful markets and local food, offering plenty to explore over a weekend. The road journey from Delhi can take around five hours, depending on traffic and your starting point. You can spend one day exploring attractions such as Amer Fort, City Palace and Hawa Mahal, followed by an evening exploring the local markets.

Approximate budget: Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500 per person for two nights, including budget accommodation, food and shared transportation.

Rishikesh: A Peaceful Break By The Ganga

If you want to spend the long weekend away from the city's hustle and bustle, Rishikesh can be a good option. The destination offers river views, temples, cafes and adventure activities. You can attend the Ganga Aarti, explore the ghats and spend time at local cafes. Adventure lovers can also consider activities such as river rafting, although this will increase the overall travel budget. Rishikesh is roughly a five- to six-hour journey from Delhi, depending on traffic and the route.

Approximate budget: Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 per person for two nights.

Neemrana: A Quick Heritage Escape

If you do not want to spend most of the long weekend travelling, Neemrana can be a convenient option from Delhi. Located around 120 kilometres from Delhi, Neemrana is known for its historic fort and heritage experience. You can plan a one-night or two-day trip, explore the heritage surroundings and enjoy a relaxed stay.

Approximate budget: Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 per person, depending on accommodation and transportation.

Budget Getaways From Bengaluru

Coorg: Coffee Plantations And Greenery

Coorg is a popular weekend destination for Bengaluru residents. The region is known for coffee plantations, green landscapes, homestays and a relaxed atmosphere. The journey by road can take around five hours, depending on traffic and the route. Instead of trying to cover every attraction, you can spend the weekend exploring a coffee estate, enjoying local food and relaxing amid nature.

Approximate budget: Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per person for two nights.

Chikmagalur: A Weekend Amid The Hills

Chikmagalur is another option for travellers who want greenery, hills and coffee plantations. It is suitable for those looking for a combination of sightseeing and outdoor experiences. You can visit coffee estates, explore viewpoints and enjoy a relaxed nature-focused itinerary.

Approximate budget: Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per person for two nights.

Mysuru: For A Relaxed Heritage Holiday

For travellers who prefer culture and sightseeing over adventure, Mysuru can be a practical choice. You can visit Mysore Palace, explore the city's markets and try local food without having to rush through the itinerary. Mysuru is also convenient for a weekend trip from Bengaluru, allowing you to return by Sunday. Approximate budget: Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 per person for two nights.

Budget Getaways From Mumbai

Lonavala-Khandala: A Quick Hill Escape

Lonavala and Khandala are among the convenient choices for Mumbai residents looking for a short break. The destinations offer hills, viewpoints, greenery and several accommodation options. You can travel by road or train depending on your budget and convenience. Approximate budget: Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 per person for two nights.

Alibaug: A Budget-Friendly Beach Break

If you would rather spend your long weekend near the sea, Alibaug can be a convenient choice from Mumbai. The destination offers beaches, local food and a relaxed coastal atmosphere. You can travel by road or ferry and choose a budget hotel or homestay to keep expenses under control.

Approximate budget: Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,500 per person for two nights.

Nashik: Vineyards, Food And Countryside

Nashik is another option for those looking for something different from a conventional hill or beach holiday. The region is known for vineyards, food and scenic surroundings. A two-night stay gives you enough time to explore a few attractions without making the trip hectic. Approximate budget: Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per person for two nights.

Budget Getaways From Hyderabad

Ananthagiri Hills: A Quick Nature Escape

If you do not want to spend hours travelling, Ananthagiri Hills can be an easy option from Hyderabad. The destination is around two hours away and offers forested landscapes, trekking trails and waterfalls. You can also spend some time around Kotepally Reservoir. Approximate budget: Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per person for a budget two-day trip.

Bidar: For History And Heritage

For travellers who prefer history and architecture, Bidar offers a different kind of weekend experience. The Karnataka town is around three hours from Hyderabad and is known for its historical attractions. You can spend a day exploring monuments and keep the rest of the trip relaxed. Approximate budget: Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 per person for a two-day trip.

Nagarjuna Sagar: A Scenic Road Trip

Nagarjuna Sagar can be another option for Hyderabad residents looking for a combination of nature, water views and history. Instead of packing the itinerary with multiple attractions, you can treat it as a relaxed road trip and return to Hyderabad on Sunday.

Approximate budget: Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 per person for a two-day trip.

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Budget Breakdown For A Three-Day Trip

If you are planning a two-night budget getaway, you can keep the following approximate amount aside per person.

Hyderabad: Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,500 per person.

Mumbai: Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per person.

Bengaluru: Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per person.

Delhi: Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,500 per person.

These figures are approximate and can change depending on hotel prices, transportation, food, number of travellers and how early you make your bookings.

READ MORE | Budget Traveller | Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 10 Countries Where You Can Spot Bapu’s Statues

How To Keep Your Gandhi Jayanti Trip Within Budget

Travel By Train Or Bus

For destinations that are a few hours away, trains and buses can help keep transportation costs lower than flights. If you are travelling with friends, sharing a cab can also bring down the per-person cost.

Choose Homestays And Budget Hotels

You do not necessarily need a luxury resort for a three-day getaway. Hostels, homestays and budget hotels can significantly reduce accommodation expenses while still providing a comfortable stay.

Travel In A Group

Travelling with friends or family can help distribute the cost of cabs, rooms and other expenses. However, book accommodation early because long weekends can see higher demand.

Avoid An Overpacked Itinerary

Trying to visit every attraction can increase both transportation costs and travel time. Pick two or three places or experiences that you really want to explore and keep the rest of the weekend relaxed.

Carry Basic Travel Essentials

Carrying snacks, water bottles and other essentials can help you avoid unnecessary spending during road journeys and sightseeing.

READ MORE | Budget Traveller | Chandrashila, Triund And 3 More Treks Where The Sunrise Is Worth The Climb

Plan Your Gandhi Jayanti Long Weekend Smartly

A three-day holiday may sound short, but choosing a destination close to your city can make it feel like a proper break. The key is to avoid spending most of the weekend travelling. Delhi travellers can choose between heritage, hills and riverside escapes, while Bengaluru offers coffee country and heritage destinations. Mumbai residents can head towards the hills or the coast, while Hyderabad has several nature and heritage options nearby. Since October 2 falls on Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday, travellers can enjoy the long weekend without taking an additional leave day. If you are travelling on a tight budget, book your stay and transportation as early as possible, travel with companions and avoid unnecessary expenses. With a little planning, your Gandhi Jayanti long weekend can be both memorable and affordable.

Disclaimer: The travel costs mentioned in this article are approximate estimates for informational purposes only. Actual expenses may vary depending on the city of departure, travel dates, mode of transport, accommodation, food choices, sightseeing and seasonal demand. Readers are advised to check current fares, hotel rates and other applicable charges before planning their trip.