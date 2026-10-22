Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC offers 6-day Kashmir package from Lucknow for ₹36,400.

Independent trips cost ₹21,000–39,800; verify inclusions before booking.

Visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg; prepare for cold weather.

Planning a budget-friendly holiday in Kashmir? The Jannat-E-Kashmir tour package, advertised by IRCTC Tourism, starts at Rs 36,400 per person. The five-night, six-day trip is scheduled to depart from Lucknow on November 30, 2026, covering Srinagar, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg. The package offers travellers an opportunity to explore Kashmir's lakes, valleys and mountain landscapes through an organised tour. Before booking, travellers should confirm the final itinerary, accommodation, flights, meals, sightseeing inclusions and additional charges.

Kashmir Tour Package From Lucknow: Check Details

The advertised package offers a six-day holiday, with departure from Lucknow on November 30, 2026. The starting price is Rs 36,400 per person, although the final cost may vary depending on availability and booking conditions.

Here are the key details:

Package Name: Jannat-E-Kashmir

Jannat-E-Kashmir Duration: Five nights and six days

Five nights and six days Departure Date: November 30, 2026

November 30, 2026 Departure City: Lucknow

Lucknow Destinations Covered: Srinagar, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg

Srinagar, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg Starting Price: Rs 36,400 per person

The advertised fare is a starting price. Travellers should verify availability, inclusions and the final payable amount before making a reservation.

Kashmir Trip Cost: How Much Should You Budget?

The cost of a Kashmir holiday depends on the departure city, travel dates, accommodation, local transport and sightseeing activities. Travellers who arrange their trips independently may be able to save money by choosing budget hotels, sharing rooms and using shared transport. For a five-night, six-day trip, an economical independent holiday could cost approximately Rs 21,000 to Rs 39,800 per person, depending on flight fares and travel arrangements.

Estimated Budget For A Six-Day Kashmir Trip

Return Flights: Rs 8,000–15,000 per person

Rs 8,000–15,000 per person Budget Accommodation For Five Nights: Rs 4,000–7,500 per person with room sharing

Rs 4,000–7,500 per person with room sharing Local Transport And Shared Transfers: Rs 3,000–6,000

Rs 3,000–6,000 Food And Refreshments: Rs 3,000–4,800

Rs 3,000–4,800 Sightseeing And Selected Activities: Rs 1,500–3,500

Rs 1,500–3,500 Miscellaneous Expenses: Rs 1,500–3,000

Total Estimated Cost: Rs 21,000–39,800 per person.

These are indicative planning estimates, not official quotations. Actual expenses may vary with seasonal demand, flight prices, hotel availability and activity charges. For travellers departing from Lucknow, the advertised package starts at Rs 36,400 per person. Comparing its confirmed inclusions with the cost of arranging flights, hotels, meals and transport independently can help determine which option offers better value.

Places To Visit In Kashmir

Srinagar: Explore Dal Lake And Mughal Gardens

Srinagar is known for Dal Lake, shikara rides, traditional houseboats and historic Mughal gardens. Visitors can also explore local markets, sample Kashmiri cuisine and enjoy the city's scenic surroundings. To manage expenses, travellers should compare shikara fares, confirm ride durations and group nearby attractions together to reduce transport costs.

Gulmarg: Enjoy Mountain Views And Snow Activities

Gulmarg is popular for its mountain scenery, meadows and the Gulmarg Gondola cable car. Depending on weather conditions, visitors travelling in late November may experience snow-covered landscapes. Travellers should check gondola ticket availability and prices in advance. Skiing, equipment rentals and other optional activities can add to the overall cost, so these expenses should be included in the travel budget.

Pahalgam: Discover Valleys And Riverside Views

Pahalgam attracts visitors with its river views, pine-covered surroundings and scenic locations, including Betaab Valley and Aru Valley, subject to local access conditions. Travellers can keep costs under control by confirming sightseeing transport charges in advance and sharing permitted transport arrangements wherever practical.

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Sonamarg: Experience Kashmir's Mountain Landscapes

Sonamarg offers dramatic mountain views and access to high-altitude landscapes. However, late-November weather can affect road accessibility and sightseeing plans. Visitors should check local travel advisories and road conditions before travelling. Confirming transport fares beforehand can also help avoid unexpected expenses.

How To Explore Kashmir Without Overspending

Planning flights, accommodation, meals and activities in advance can help travellers manage their holiday budget. Booking flights early and comparing different travel dates may help secure more affordable fares. Sharing a room with friends or family can reduce accommodation costs, while shared transport may be cheaper than hiring private vehicles for every journey. Choosing local eateries instead of expensive hotel restaurants can help control food expenses. Travellers can also prioritise activities according to their interests and budget rather than paying for every available experience. Since the trip is scheduled for late November, packing warm clothing, gloves and suitable footwear is important. Keeping an emergency fund is also advisable, as weather-related delays, road changes and additional transfers may increase expenses.

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Is November A Good Time To Visit Kashmir?

Late November marks the transition towards winter in Kashmir, bringing colder temperatures. Higher-altitude destinations may experience early snowfall, but snowfall is not guaranteed, and conditions can vary across Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg. Travellers should check weather forecasts, road accessibility and local travel advisories before departure. Those planning their trip specifically to experience snowfall should keep their itinerary flexible.

How To Book The Kashmir Tour Package

Travellers interested in the Jannat-E-Kashmir package can visit www.irctctourism.com or contact 9236391911, 9305111765, 8287930912 or 9236391909 for booking-related enquiries. Before making a reservation, confirm the final package price, flight arrangements, hotel category, meal plan, sightseeing schedule, cancellation policy and any additional charges not covered by the advertised fare. With a starting price of Rs 36,400 per person, the package provides a reference point for planning a six-day Kashmir holiday. Comparing its confirmed inclusions with an independently arranged trip can help travellers choose an option that suits their budget and preferences.