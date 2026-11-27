Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A three-day itinerary combines wildlife safari and temple visits.

Inspired by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s recent Gujarat getaway ahead of his Aura India Tour 2026, travellers are increasingly eyeing the twin circuit of Gir National Park and Girnar Parvat for a quick winter break. Combining thrilling Asiatic lion sightings in Sasan Gir with a spiritual climb through ancient Hindu and Jain shrines near Junagadh, this three-day itinerary offers the ideal blend of wildlife and heritage. From online safari permit bookings and vehicle charges to Girnar ropeway ticket prices and seasonal timings, here is everything you need to plan a seamless three-day trip across Gujarat’s iconic forest and sacred mountain range.

Gir National Park Safari: Bookings, Ticket Prices & Timings

As the last natural habitat of the Asiatic lion, Gir National Park requires prior planning—especially during weekends, holidays, and peak winter travel months. Here are the key details for booking a Gir Jungle Safari:

Online Permit Booking: Safari permits must be booked in advance through the official Gujarat Forest Department portal

Safari Duration: Each Gir Jungle Safari lasts roughly three hours in an authorised safari vehicle accompanied by an eco-guide.

Permit Charges: On Saturdays, Sundays, and festival days, standard group permit charges rise to Rs 1,000, while an additional eligible child is charged Rs 100 on weekdays and Rs 125 on weekends and festival days.

Vehicle & Guide Fees: Permit fees do not cover transport or guide charges; safari vehicle rates start at Rs 2,500 for a four-seater, Rs 3,500 for a six-seater, and Rs 4,500 for a larger comfort-category vehicle, with guide fees added separately.

Timings & Best Season: Winter brings pleasant weather for early-morning drives, whereas March to early June is hotter with drier landscapes. Between March 1 and June 15, morning safaris depart around 6 am and afternoon slots begin around 4 pm. The main Gir Jungle Safari remains closed during the monsoon from June 16 to October 15.

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Girnar Temple & Ropeway: Steps, Ticket Fares & Booking

Located near Junagadh, Girnar Parvat houses revered Hindu and Jain temples scattered across multiple peaks, with the highest trek—leading to the Guru Dattatreya shrine—spanning nearly 10,000 stone steps. Travellers who prefer skipping the strenuous initial ascent can take the Girnar ropeway via the official Udan Khatola website:

Standard Round-Trip Fare: Rs 699 per person for visitors taller than 110 cm.

Child Fare: Rs 350 for children measuring between 90 cm and 110 cm in height.

Private & Glass-Bottom Cabins: A private cabin accommodating up to eight passengers costs Rs 5,600, while a special glass-bottom cabin for up to six passengers is priced at Rs 4,200 (all fares inclusive of GST).

Important Note: The ropeway does not connect every temple on the mountain, so some walking or stair climbing may still be required depending on the shrines on your list.

Complete 3-Day Gir & Girnar Itinerary

Day 1 – Arrival In Sasan Gir & Local Sightseeing: Arrive in Sasan Gir by afternoon and check into a hotel, resort, or homestay near the safari reception area. If open, visit the forest orientation centre or explore the quiet surroundings before turning in early for the morning safari. Overnight stay: Sasan Gir.

Day 2 – Morning Lion Safari & Drive To Junagadh: Set out early for your Gir Jungle Safari. Return to your stay for breakfast and checkout, then drive to Junagadh—a journey of roughly 1.5 to 2 hours depending on traffic. Spend the afternoon exploring local heritage spots or resting ahead of the temple climb. Overnight stay: Junagadh.

Day 3 – Girnar Temple Visit & Return Journey: Begin early for Girnar Parvat via the stone stairway or ropeway and visit shrines suited to your pace and stamina. Return to Junagadh for lunch before heading onward.

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Budget Plan

Gir Jungle Safari (Rs 800 – Rs 1,000 per person): An online e-permit costs Rs 800 on weekdays and Rs 1,000 on weekends/festivals for up to six people. Adding Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 for a 4- or 6-seater Gypsy and Rs 400 for a mandatory registered guide brings the shared cost to under Rs 1,000 per head.

An online e-permit costs Rs 800 on weekdays and Rs 1,000 on weekends/festivals for up to six people. Adding Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 for a 4- or 6-seater Gypsy and Rs 400 for a mandatory registered guide brings the shared cost to under Rs 1,000 per head. Girnar Ropeway Ticket (Rs 699 per person): A standard round-trip Udan Khatola ropeway ticket costs Rs 699 per adult (inclusive of GST), while opting to climb the stone steps on foot costs nothing.

Accommodation For 2 Nights (Rs 1,500 – Rs 2,500 per person): Budget homestays, forest-edge guesthouses in Sasan Gir, and clean standard hotels in Junagadh typically range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 per night on a twin-sharing basis.

Food & Refreshments For 3 Days (Rs 1,500 – Rs 2,100 per person): Traditional Gujarati thalis, local breakfasts, tea, and bottled water across three days average around Rs 500 to Rs 700 per day.

Local Transfers (Rs 800 – Rs 1,500 per person): Shared taxis, state buses, and local auto-rickshaws between Sasan Gir, Junagadh city, and the Girnar Taleti ropeway base station stay economical when split among travellers.

Miscellaneous & Entry Fees (Rs 300 – Rs 500 per person): Covers optional amateur camera fees at Gir (Rs 200), temple offerings, and minor local sightseeing expenses.

Total Estimated Trip Cost: Approximately Rs 5,600 to Rs 8,300 per person (comfortably under Rs 10,000, leaving a healthy buffer for weekend surcharges).

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