Budget Traveller | Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 10 Countries Where You Can Spot Bapu’s Statues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohandas Gandhi's global legacy evident through numerous worldwide memorials.

South Africa, UK hold memorials marking his early life.

Americas, Australia, Europe, Asia, Africa honor Gandhi's impact.

October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. While India has countless places associated with the freedom leader, his statues and memorials can also be found across continents. From a bronze statue near the British Parliament in London to memorials in New York, Johannesburg and Colombo, these sites offer travellers a different way to explore Gandhi’s global legacy. If you are interested in history, public art or Indian connections abroad, these destinations can be added to your itinerary. Here are 10 countries where travellers can find Gandhi statues, busts or memorials, along with indicative budget information for planning a visit.

South Africa And The United Kingdom

South Africa: Gandhi spent more than two decades in South Africa after arriving there in 1893 as a young lawyer. Johannesburg’s Gandhi Square has a 2.5-metre bronze statue showing him in legal robes. Another statue stands on Church Street in Pietermaritzburg, connected with the 1893 train incident that Gandhi later described as a turning point.

Budget: A budget traveller can plan around US$59 a day in Johannesburg, according to Budget Your Trip. This covers basic accommodation, food, local transport and activities, although actual spending depends on the itinerary.

United Kingdom: London has a bronze Gandhi statue in Parliament Square. Created by sculptor Philip Jackson, it was unveiled in 2015. Travellers can also visit Tavistock Square, near University College London, where Gandhi studied law between 1888 and 1891.

Budget: A 2026 planning estimate puts a budget London trip at around £85–£140 per person per day, including accommodation, food, local transport and sightseeing but excluding flights.

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Gandhi Memorials Across Four More Countries

United States: New York’s Gandhi monument was dedicated in 1986 on a traffic island southwest of Union Square Park. Washington, D.C., also has a prominent Gandhi statue near the Indian Embassy.

Budget: New York is among the costlier destinations on this list. A 2026 budget estimate puts backpacker spending at roughly US$75–110 per person per day, while another current guide estimates about US$90–140 for a budget trip.

Australia: In Canberra, Gandhi’s bronze sculpture is located in Glebe Park at the intersection of Akuna and Bunda Streets. It offers travellers a chance to see the Indian leader’s memorial within the Australian capital’s urban landscape.

Budget: Canberra’s reported budget hotel prices range roughly from US$73–136 per room, while local transport averages around US$27 per person per day in traveller spending data.

Canada: Winnipeg’s Gandhi statue stands close to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The sculpture was gifted in 2004 by India’s High Commissioner to Canada on behalf of the Government of India and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Budget: Budget travellers can plan for around C$80–130 per day in Winnipeg, depending on accommodation, food and sightseeing choices.

Ghana: Accra’s Gandhi statue has a more complicated history. Installed at the University of Ghana in 2016, it faced objections from academics and activists over Gandhi’s writings and statements concerning Black Africans. The university later removed the statue and it was relocated to the AITI-KACE complex.

Budget: A budget traveller in Accra can plan around US$22 per day for basic accommodation, affordable food, local transport and inexpensive activities, according to Budget Your Trip.

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Italy, Brazil, Sri Lanka And Mauritius

Italy: Gandhi statues and busts can be found in several Italian locations. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations has sent memorials to places including Piazza Gandhi in San Donato, Milan, while records also mention busts in Rome, Milan and Vicenza. Gandhi himself visited Rome in 1931 after attending the Second Round Table Conference in London.

Budget: A current 2026 Milan budget guide puts shoestring spending at roughly €60–€80 per person per day, covering hostel accommodation, inexpensive food, public transport and mostly free sightseeing.

Brazil: Brasília is home to a Gandhi bust inaugurated at City Park in January 2020. The Ministry of External Affairs has recorded the installation as part of India-Brazil cultural relations. The ICCR has also sent a full-sized Gandhi statue to Salvador.

Budget: A 2026 Brasília budget estimate puts economical daily spending at around R$125–190, covering accommodation, food, local transport and basic sightseeing.

Sri Lanka: Gandhi visited Ceylon in 1927, travelling through several parts of the island. In Colombo, a 42-inch bronze bust was unveiled at Temple Trees on October 2, 2019, marking Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The bust was sculpted by Ram Vanji Sutar and gifted by India.

Budget: Colombo remains one of the more accessible destinations on this list for budget travellers. A 2026 estimate puts backpacker spending at about US$31–32 per person per day, using hostels, local food and public transport.

Mauritius: Gandhi stopped in Mauritius in 1901 while travelling between South Africa and India. His connection with the island remains part of its Indian cultural history. The Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Moka has a Gandhi statue on its campus, where Indian President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes during her 2024 visit.

Budget: Budget estimates for Mauritius vary considerably, but one 2026 guide puts basic independent travel using guesthouses, local food and buses at around €60–100 per day.

Budget Traveller Tips

If Gandhi memorials are the main reason for your trip, check the location before booking accommodation. Several statues are in public spaces, so there may be no separate entry fee. The bigger expenses are usually flights, accommodation and getting around the city.

For a multi-country itinerary, compare flight prices before finalising the route. Within each destination, public transport, walking routes, budget stays and local eateries can help keep daily spending under control. The figures above are indicative 2026 on-ground budgets, not fixed prices, and international flights, visas, travel insurance and shopping are excluded.

Gandhi’s memorials abroad range from prominent public statues to smaller busts on institutional campuses. For travellers, they also offer a way to explore the different historical and cultural connections between India and the countries on this list.