Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second day features Lake Del Valle, outlets, and wine country.

Planning a weekend getaway in California that combines scenic landscapes, wine country, shopping, food and outdoor adventures? The Tri-Valley region in Northern California offers all this and more. Located around 30 miles east of San Francisco, this destination brings together four charming cities - Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville.

From exploring the trails of Mount Diablo and enjoying lakeside views at Lake Del Valle to visiting museums, shopping at premium outlets and discovering local food trails, Tri-Valley offers plenty of experiences for a memorable two-day holiday. If you are planning a short getaway, here is a two-day itinerary along with an estimated travel budget to help you plan your trip.

Where Is Tri-Valley In California?

Tri-Valley is situated in California's Mount Diablo region, approximately 30-35 miles east of San Francisco. It comprises four cities - Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville - each offering a different travel experience.

The region is known for its historic downtown areas, wineries, craft breweries, hiking trails, shopping destinations, restaurants and local farmers' markets. Travellers can also explore the area's cultural attractions and enjoy outdoor activities during their visit.

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Day 1: Explore Mount Diablo, Danville And Dublin

Start Your Morning With Breakfast In Danville

Begin your first day with breakfast at Sideboard Neighbourhood Kitchen and Coffee Bar in Danville. The cafe is known for its locally sourced ingredients, freshly prepared food and artisan coffee. It is also part of the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail, making it a good stop for coffee lovers.

Visit Mount Diablo State Park

After breakfast, head towards Mount Diablo State Park for a morning surrounded by nature. The park offers hiking opportunities, scenic viewpoints and beautiful landscapes. Visitors can enjoy trails and panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.

Alternatively, explore Tao House, the former home of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eugene O'Neill. The historic property offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the writer's life and work. Advance reservations may be required for tours.

Estimated Budget: Rs 600-Rs 1,500 per person, including a share of park entry and basic refreshments.

Explore Downtown Danville And Blackhawk Museum

Spend the afternoon exploring downtown Danville. Walk along Hartz Avenue and East Prospect Avenue, browse local shops and stop at Danville Chocolates for a sweet treat.

For lunch, visit Danville Harvest, known for its fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

Next, head to Blackhawk Museum, which features several galleries showcasing automobiles, the American West, African art, Chinese culture and the natural world. General admission for adults is around $20 (approximately Rs 1,880).

Estimated Budget: Rs 3,000-Rs 4,500 per person, including lunch, museum admission and refreshments.

Enjoy The Countryside And Dublin's Beer Trail

Later, take a scenic drive towards Dublin through Camino Tassajara. The countryside route offers beautiful views of the surrounding green hills, particularly during winter.

Once in Dublin, explore the Tri-Valley Beer Trail. Popular stops include Thirsty Bay, Inc 82 and Caps N' Taps, where visitors can enjoy craft beverages and a relaxed atmosphere.

End the day with dinner at BottleTaps in Pleasanton, which offers food pairings and live music.

Estimated Budget: Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000 per person, depending on your food and beverage choices.

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Day 2: Discover Lake Del Valle, Shopping And Wine Country

Start With Coffee And Breakfast At The Press

Begin your second day with breakfast at The Press, an artisan cafe with outlets in Pleasanton and Livermore. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee and a relaxed morning before heading out to explore the region.

If you are visiting on a Saturday, you can also explore the farmers' markets in downtown Pleasanton or Danville, generally held between 9 am and 1 pm. These markets offer fresh produce and locally made products.

Spend Your Morning At Lake Del Valle

Next, head to Lake Del Valle in Livermore, a scenic destination surrounded by hills and nature trails. Visitors can enjoy hiking, boating, kayaking, fishing and picnicking.

The lake is also known for its wildlife, including golden eagles, making it an interesting stop for nature enthusiasts and photography lovers.

Estimated Budget: Rs 500-Rs 2,000 per person, depending on transport, entry fees and optional activities.

Shop At San Francisco Premium Outlets

After spending time outdoors, visit San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore. It is a popular shopping destination featuring several international brands, making it a good stop for travellers interested in fashion, accessories and lifestyle products.

For lunch, head to Pacific Pearl, located across the street, where you can explore restaurants serving authentic Asian food, including dumplings.

Estimated Budget: Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000 per person for lunch and refreshments. Shopping expenses are additional.

Explore Ruby Hill Winery And Livermore Valley

Continue your afternoon with a visit to Ruby Hill Winery in Pleasanton. The winery has a history dating back to the 19th century and offers visitors an opportunity to experience the region's wine culture.

The Livermore Valley is home to numerous tasting rooms, including Wente Vineyards, where visitors can explore wine-tasting experiences and blending activities.

Wine-tasting charges vary depending on the winery and experience, so it is advisable to check prices and make reservations before visiting.

Estimated Budget: Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 per person for an optional tasting experience.

End Your Weekend With Dinner And Ice Cream

Conclude your two-day getaway with dinner at Sabio on Main, a farm-to-fork restaurant in historic downtown Pleasanton known for its tapas-style dining.

Before wrapping up your trip, stop at Meadowlark Dairy Drive-Thru for its popular soft-serve ice cream. It is a sweet way to end your California weekend.

Estimated Budget: Rs 2,500-Rs 4,000 per person, depending on your meal choices.

Estimated Budget For A 2-Day Tri-Valley Trip

Here is an approximate budget for one traveller, assuming a shared hotel room for one night and budget-conscious food and transport choices.

Accommodation (one night, shared room): Rs 4,500-Rs 7,000

Food and beverages: Rs 8,000-Rs 11,000

Local transportation: Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000

Sightseeing and entry fees: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500

Miscellaneous expenses: Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000

Total Estimated Budget: Rs 28,000-Rs 40,000 per person

How To Reach Tri-Valley From India?

Indian travellers can fly from major cities such as Delhi or Mumbai to San Francisco International Airport (SFO). From the airport, Tri-Valley can be reached by rental car, taxi or other local transport options.

The region is also accessible from Oakland International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport. Visitors can use the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) network to reach the Dublin/Pleasanton area and continue their journey using local transport or rideshare services.

For travellers coming from Delhi, it is advisable to book international flights in advance and compare fares across different travel dates to manage the overall holiday budget.

Best Time To Visit Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley can be explored throughout the year, depending on the activities you prefer. Spring and autumn are suitable for outdoor exploration, hiking and sightseeing, while winter brings greener landscapes to the surrounding hills.

Summer is a good time for outdoor activities, although temperatures can rise significantly. Travellers should check local weather conditions and park timings before planning their visit.

Disclaimer: The article is intended for general travel information and budget-planning purposes. All costs mentioned are approximate estimates and may vary depending on travel dates, accommodation choices, exchange rates, transportation, restaurant preferences and seasonal demand. Travellers are advised to check official websites for updated entry fees, timings, availability and booking requirements before planning their trip. ABP Live does not guarantee the accuracy of estimated travel expenses or endorse any particular travel service.