Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Korea's 'Purple Islands' project revitalized local tourism.

Islands feature purple roofs, facilities, and themed local food.

Explore bridge, flower fields, tidal flats, or rent bicycles.

A two-day trip from Seoul often includes Mokpo.

South Korea has a destination where purple is more than a colour theme. Banwol and Bakji, two small islands in Sinan County, have purple rooftops, bridges, public facilities, and even food. The idea began as a local tourism project in 2015, drawing inspiration from Campanula flowers that grow in the region. Since then, the islands have attracted visitors looking for something different from South Korea's busy cities. With World Tourism Day falling on September 27, these islands offer an example of how a community can use its local character to build a tourism identity. Here's how to plan a visit from Seoul.

Why Visit Purple Islands?

Banwol and Bakji are known together as the Purple Islands because of their distinctive violet and lilac colour scheme. The project was launched in 2015 to revive ageing island communities and encourage tourism. According to tourism information about the destination, around 150 residents participated in the transformation, with more than 400 rooftops and several public spaces painted in shades of purple.

The colour extends beyond buildings. Visitors may find purple-themed food, tableware, signs and other details across the villages. The concept is also connected to Campanula flowers found locally. The islands are particularly attractive in May and October, when seasonal flowers add to the experience. Spring brings lavender, while autumn sees New England Aster chrysanthemums in bloom.

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What To See And Do

Purple Bridge: The approximately 1.4-kilometre pedestrian bridge links the islands with the mainland and Bakji with Banwol. It crosses the tidal flats and provides views of the surrounding coast.

Flower Fields: Seasonal blooms are one of the main attractions. Around 21,500 square metres of lavender can be seen in spring, while autumn brings large areas of New England Aster chrysanthemums.

Tidal Flats: The islands are part of the Sinan tidal-flat ecosystem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visiting around low tide allows travellers to see more of this distinctive coastal landscape.

Kim Whanki's Birthplace: Art enthusiasts can extend their trip to nearby Anjwado, where the preserved birthplace of Korean abstract artist Kim Whanki can be visited.

For a longer day out, travellers can rent bicycles and explore the island roads and coastal areas. Local cafés also serve dishes and desserts that follow the destination's purple theme, including purple rice and purple-tinted treats.

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Budget Traveller: How To Reach And Plan The Trip

Travelling from Seoul to the Purple Islands can take several hours, making an overnight stay in Mokpo a practical option. A KTX train from Seoul Station or Yongsan Station to Mokpo takes about two and a half hours. From Mokpo, visitors can continue towards Anjwa-myeon by local transport and then take a shuttle towards the Purple Bridge area. A taxi from Mokpo takes roughly an hour, while travellers driving themselves can use Naver Map to reach the visitor parking area.

Private vehicles cannot be taken through the narrow internal pathways, so visitors need to leave cars at the designated parking area.

A Two-Day Plan

Day 1: Take the KTX from Seoul to Mokpo and check into a hotel near the station or harbour. Spend the evening exploring the city, taking the Mokpo Marine Cable Car around sunset and visiting the local seafood market.

Day 2: Leave Mokpo around 8:30 am. Reach the Purple Islands area before 10 am and start with the Purple Bridge. Continue towards Bakji Island, explore the coastal trail and flower areas, and then move towards Banwol Island.

Visitors wearing purple may be eligible for free entry, while the standard admission mentioned in the itinerary is ₩3,000. Bicycle rental is around ₩5,000 per hour, although travellers should check current prices before visiting.

After exploring the islands, stop at a village café for lunch. Purple rice, seafood pancakes, and purple-themed desserts are among the local food options. Travellers with additional time can visit Kim Whanki's birthplace on Anjwado before returning to Mokpo or continuing to Seoul.

The Purple Islands work well for travellers who want a slower day away from Seoul. Their appeal comes from a combination of local life, coastal scenery, seasonal flowers, food, and an unusual tourism concept that is easy to explore on foot or by bicycle.





Budget Details

For a budget-friendly Purple Islands trip, travellers can keep the main costs focused on transport, entry, and local activities. A KTX ticket from Seoul to Mokpo, local bus or taxi fares, accommodation in Mokpo, the ₩3,000 entry fee, and bicycle rental at around ₩5,000 per hour should be included in the budget. Food at local cafés and restaurants can be added separately, while travellers driving to the islands will need to account for fuel and parking. Since fares and admission charges can change, it is advisable to check the latest rates before travelling.

Disclaimer: The travel budgets mentioned in this story are approximate estimates for informational purposes only. Actual expenses may vary depending on the city of departure, travel dates, mode of transport, accommodation, food choices, sightseeing and seasonal demand. Readers are advised to check current fares, hotel rates and other applicable charges before planning their trip.