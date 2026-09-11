Planning a spiritual trip dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba? UPSTDC has launched five specialised tour packages covering key destinations associated with the saint, with 2, 3 and 5-day options starting from Delhi and Lucknow.

A spiritual getaway does not always have to come with a hefty price tag. For devotees and travellers planning to explore places associated with Neem Karoli Baba, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has introduced a new spiritual circuit connecting important destinations linked to the saint's life and legacy.

The initiative was announced on the occasion of Neem Karoli Baba's Mahasamadhi Diwas by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh. The state has earmarked Rs 12.93 crore for infrastructure development at sites associated with the saint.

As part of the initiative, UPSTDC has launched five specialised tour packages, offering travellers 2, 3 and 5-day options from Delhi and Lucknow. The packages cover destinations such as Akbarpur in Firozabad, Neeb Karori in Farrukhabad, Vrindavan and Kainchi Dham.

So, how much would a trip cost? Here's a look at the different package options and the estimated budget for each.

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1. Akbarpur And Firozabad

2 Days And 1 Night

The first option is designed for travellers looking for a short spiritual break. The itinerary takes visitors to Akbarpur in Firozabad, associated with Neem Karoli Baba's birthplace, along with the newly developed Convention Center and other local sites.

Estimated Budget Per Person

Transport: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200

One-night stay: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200

Food and refreshments: Rs 600 to Rs 800

Total: Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,200

2. Neem Karoli Village In Farrukhabad

2 Days And 1 Night

The second package focuses on Neeb Karori village in Farrukhabad, associated with the saint's spiritual journey and years of meditation. Travellers can spend time at the ashram and attend morning and evening prayers.

Estimated Budget Per Person

Transport: Rs 700 to Rs 1,100

One-night stay: Rs 600 to Rs 1,000

Food: Rs 500 to Rs 700

Total: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,800

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3. Akbarpur Farrukhabad And Vrindavan

3 Days And 2 Nights

For those who want to cover more than one destination, the three-day itinerary connects Akbarpur, Neeb Karori and Vrindavan.

The route covers Firozabad, Farrukhabad and Vrindavan before returning to the starting point.

Estimated Budget Per Person

Transport: Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,200

Two-night stay: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,800

Food: Rs 900 to Rs 1,200

Total: Rs 4,200 to Rs 6,200

4. Uttar Pradesh To Kainchi Dham

5 Days And 4 Nights

The longest itinerary extends the spiritual circuit beyond Uttar Pradesh to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, one of the most prominent destinations associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

The journey covers Akbarpur, Farrukhabad and Vrindavan before heading towards the Kumaon hills and Kainchi Dham.

Estimated Budget Per Person

Transport: Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500

Four-night stay: Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500

Food: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500

Total: Rs 7,800 to Rs 11,500

5. Customised Family And Group Package

3 To 5 Days

For families, senior citizens and small groups, UPSTDC also has a customised option with private transportation and upgraded accommodation.

For a group of four, the estimated cost per person comes to:

Transport: Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000

Stay: Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,500

Food and other expenses: Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000

Total: Rs 9,500 to Rs 14,500

How To Keep The Trip Pocket-Friendly

Travellers looking to stay within budget can opt for shared transportation and basic accommodation. Group travel can also bring down the per-person transportation cost.

For a shorter getaway, the two-day packages offer the most economical options, while those with more time can opt for the three or five-day circuits.

Before booking, travellers should check the latest package inclusions, departure points, availability and applicable tariffs with UPSTDC, especially during peak pilgrimage and festival periods.