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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Neem Karoli Baba Sites To Get Rs 12.93 Cr Makeover; UPSTDC Launches 5 Special Tours From Delhi, Lucknow

Budget Traveller | Neem Karoli Baba Sites To Get Rs 12.93 Cr Makeover; UPSTDC Launches 5 Special Tours From Delhi, Lucknow

Budget Traveller | Planning a Neem Karoli Baba pilgrimage? Explore five UPSTDC tour packages covering Akbarpur, Neeb Karori, Vrindavan and Kainchi Dham, with 2, 3 and 5-day options.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 07:21 PM (IST)

Planning a spiritual trip dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba? UPSTDC has launched five specialised tour packages covering key destinations associated with the saint, with 2, 3 and 5-day options starting from Delhi and Lucknow.

A spiritual getaway does not always have to come with a hefty price tag. For devotees and travellers planning to explore places associated with Neem Karoli Baba, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has introduced a new spiritual circuit connecting important destinations linked to the saint's life and legacy.

The initiative was announced on the occasion of Neem Karoli Baba's Mahasamadhi Diwas by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh. The state has earmarked Rs 12.93 crore for infrastructure development at sites associated with the saint.

As part of the initiative, UPSTDC has launched five specialised tour packages, offering travellers 2, 3 and 5-day options from Delhi and Lucknow. The packages cover destinations such as Akbarpur in Firozabad, Neeb Karori in Farrukhabad, Vrindavan and Kainchi Dham.

So, how much would a trip cost? Here's a look at the different package options and the estimated budget for each.

READ MORE :Budget Traveller | 7 Monsoon Destinations In India To Explore In September Under Rs 10,000

1. Akbarpur And Firozabad

2 Days And 1 Night

The first option is designed for travellers looking for a short spiritual break. The itinerary takes visitors to Akbarpur in Firozabad, associated with Neem Karoli Baba's birthplace, along with the newly developed Convention Center and other local sites.

Estimated Budget Per Person

  • Transport: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200
  • One-night stay: Rs 800 to Rs 1,200
  • Food and refreshments: Rs 600 to Rs 800
  • Total: Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,200

2. Neem Karoli Village In Farrukhabad

2 Days And 1 Night

The second package focuses on Neeb Karori village in Farrukhabad, associated with the saint's spiritual journey and years of meditation. Travellers can spend time at the ashram and attend morning and evening prayers.

Estimated Budget Per Person

  • Transport: Rs 700 to Rs 1,100
  • One-night stay: Rs 600 to Rs 1,000
  • Food: Rs 500 to Rs 700
  • Total: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,800

READ MORE :Budget Traveller | 6 Best Places To Visit Near Neem Kainchi Dham

3. Akbarpur Farrukhabad And Vrindavan

3 Days And 2 Nights

For those who want to cover more than one destination, the three-day itinerary connects Akbarpur, Neeb Karori and Vrindavan.

The route covers Firozabad, Farrukhabad and Vrindavan before returning to the starting point.

Estimated Budget Per Person

  • Transport: Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,200
  • Two-night stay: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,800
  • Food: Rs 900 to Rs 1,200
  • Total: Rs 4,200 to Rs 6,200

4. Uttar Pradesh To Kainchi Dham

5 Days And 4 Nights

The longest itinerary extends the spiritual circuit beyond Uttar Pradesh to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, one of the most prominent destinations associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

The journey covers Akbarpur, Farrukhabad and Vrindavan before heading towards the Kumaon hills and Kainchi Dham.

Estimated Budget Per Person

  • Transport: Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500
  • Four-night stay: Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500
  • Food: Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500
  • Total: Rs 7,800 to Rs 11,500

5. Customised Family And Group Package

3 To 5 Days

For families, senior citizens and small groups, UPSTDC also has a customised option with private transportation and upgraded accommodation.

For a group of four, the estimated cost per person comes to:

  • Transport: Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000
  • Stay: Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,500
  • Food and other expenses: Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000
  • Total: Rs 9,500 to Rs 14,500

How To Keep The Trip Pocket-Friendly

Travellers looking to stay within budget can opt for shared transportation and basic accommodation. Group travel can also bring down the per-person transportation cost.

For a shorter getaway, the two-day packages offer the most economical options, while those with more time can opt for the three or five-day circuits.

Before booking, travellers should check the latest package inclusions, departure points, availability and applicable tariffs with UPSTDC, especially during peak pilgrimage and festival periods.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neem Karoli Baba Kainchi Dham ABP Live Budget Traveller UPSTDC Neem Karoli Baba Tour
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