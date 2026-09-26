Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kumartuli attracts visitors before Puja; idols exported globally.

As Durga Puja approaches, Kolkata begins to transform into a city of lights, colourful pandals and festive celebrations. But behind the grand idols seen across the city is a centuries-old tradition that comes alive in the narrow lanes of Kumartuli. Located in North Kolkata near the Hooghly River, Kumartuli is a historic neighbourhood where generations of artisans have been creating clay idols. The area has been associated with idol-making for nearly 300 years and has become one of the most important centres for Durga idol craftsmanship in Bengal. According to the source, artisans in Kumartuli create more than 4,000 Durga idols every year. While the craft was traditionally dominated by men, women artists have also increasingly become part of this profession.

Kumartuli’s 300-Year-Old Connection With Durga Puja

The history of Kumartuli is closely connected with the development of Durga Puja in Kolkata. Artisans from Krishnanagar in Nadia district were brought to the city for their expertise in clay modelling and idol-making. The tradition is also associated with Raja Nabakrishna Deb, who began his Durga Puja celebrations at his North Kolkata residence around 1757. Artists from Krishnanagar were invited to create the idol, and several craftsmen eventually settled in the area near the Hooghly River. Over the years, their skills were passed down through generations, turning Kumartuli into a specialised hub for idol-making.

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How Durga Idols Are Made In Kumartuli

The process begins with the preparation of a wooden and bamboo framework known as the kathamo. Artisans then use straw to build the basic shape of the idol. Several layers of clay are applied over this structure to create the body and finer features. Once the clay dries, the idol is painted and decorated with clothing, ornaments and other details. Kumartuli artisans also follow different traditional styles. In the ek chala style, Maa Durga and the other members of her family are placed against a single backdrop. The do chala style features separate backgrounds for the figures.

Chokku Daan: The Moment Maa Durga Receives Her Eyes

One of the most significant stages in the preparation of a Durga idol is Chokku Daan. Traditionally performed around Mahalaya, the ritual involves painting Maa Durga’s eyes. It is believed that this symbolic act gives the deity vision and marks an important stage in the completion of the idol. During this period, Kumartuli becomes particularly busy as artists work on the final painting, ornaments and decorative elements.

Kumartuli Turns Into A Tourist Attraction Before Durga Puja

In the weeks before Durga Puja, visitors can see hundreds of idols at different stages of production. Some are still covered in straw, while others are already painted and dressed for transportation to puja venues. The area attracts photographers, tourists, art enthusiasts and visitors looking to experience a different side of Kolkata’s festive culture. The popularity of Kumartuli’s idols also extends beyond India. According to the source, idols created here are transported to places including London, Toronto and New Jersey for Durga Puja celebrations among Bengali communities overseas.

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Places To Visit Near Kumartuli

A trip to Kumartuli can easily be combined with other heritage attractions in North Kolkata. Shobhabazar Rajbari is one of the notable places nearby and is closely associated with Kolkata’s history and Durga Puja traditions. Wisitors can also explore Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, and Marble Palace, known for its historic architecture and collection of artworks. The nearby Hooghly River and ghats can also be included in the itinerary, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the historic character of the area.

How To Reach Kumartuli

Kumartuli is easily accessible by public transport. The Shobhabazar Sutanuti Metro Station on Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line is one of the convenient options for reaching the area. From the station, visitors can walk towards Kumartuli and explore its narrow lanes on foot. Those travelling by bus can use services operating along the Rabindra Sarani route. Visitors arriving at Howrah Railway Station can take a taxi, app-based cab or public transport towards North Kolkata. From Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, travellers can take a cab or connect to Kolkata’s public transport network to reach the Kumartuli-Shobhabazar area. Travel time can vary depending on traffic.

Kumartuli Travel Budget

Kumartuli can be explored without spending a large amount of money. For a budget traveller, local metro or public transport may cost approximately Rs 10-40, depending on the starting point. Walking around the neighbourhood itself generally does not require an entry fee. Visitors can keep around Rs 100-300 for snacks or a simple meal, while local transport such as autos or short cab rides may cost approximately Rs 50-250, depending on the distance and mode of transport. Photography may involve separate charges depending on the current rules and the type of photography. Visitors should check with the local authorities or workshop representatives before taking photographs. For a simple visit using public transport and local food, a budget of around Rs 300-600 per person can be considered, excluding accommodation and travel to Kolkata. Those using cabs or visiting several paid attractions may need to spend more.

Best Time To Visit Kumartuli

The weeks leading up to Durga Puja are considered particularly interesting for visitors who want to see the idol-making process. During this period, the workshops are busy with artists completing idols before they are transported to different puja venues. Morning visits can be more comfortable for exploring the lanes, although visitors should check individual workshop timings. Those specifically interested in seeing the final stages of idol-making should plan their visit before the idols are transported to pandals.

How Long Should You Spend In Kumartuli?

A visit focused only on the idol-making lanes can take around two hours. Visitors interested in photography and exploring the surrounding heritage attractions can plan a half-day North Kolkata itinerary. The possible route is:

Shobhabazar Sutanuti Metro Station → Kumartuli idol-making lanes → Shobhabazar Rajbari → Jorasanko Thakurbari → Hooghly riverfront

The exact travel time between attractions can vary depending on traffic, walking routes and visitor access.

Things To Keep In Mind While Visiting

Kumartuli is a working neighbourhood and its workshops are active workplaces for artisans. Visitors should therefore be respectful while exploring the area. Ask for permission before photographing artists, particularly when taking close-up portraits. Avoid touching unfinished idols or entering private workshops without permission. The lanes can become crowded before Durga Puja, so visitors should avoid blocking passages while taking photographs. Comfortable footwear is also recommended as much of Kumartuli is best explored on foot.

Kumartuli: Where Tradition Meets Art

Kumartuli is much more than a tourist destination. It is a living example of Kolkata’s artistic heritage, where generations of craftsmen have continued an age-old tradition. From bamboo and straw frameworks to intricately painted clay figures, the process captures the craftsmanship and cultural significance behind Durga Puja. For anyone visiting Kolkata during the festive season, a walk through Kumartuli offers a chance to see the journey of Maa Durga’s idol before it reaches the brightly decorated pandals across the city.

Disclaimer: Travel costs, transportation fares, timings, photography charges and visitor guidelines mentioned in this article are approximate and may change. Visitors are advised to check the latest information with local authorities, transport operators or individual attractions before planning their trip.