Budget Traveller | Kolkata Durga Puja 2026: 4 Must-Visit Pandals And How Much To Spend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrates tradition, art, and community spirit.

This guide aids planning for Kolkata's Durga Puja 2026.

Explore four famous pandals for unique cultural experiences.

Budget Rs 450-1,000 daily; plan transport and comfort.

Kolkata’s Durga Puja is a chance to experience the city’s religious traditions, creative talent, and neighbourhood celebrations in one trip. From heritage pandals in North Kolkata to elaborate themed installations, every stop offers something different. The main festivities run from October 17 to 21, 2026, with large crowds expected at popular locations, particularly during the evenings. For visitors planning their first pandal-hopping trip, a little preparation can help save both time and money. Here are four famous pandals to include in your itinerary, along with practical travel tips and estimated daily expenses for a budget-friendly visit.

4 Durga Puja Pandals To Visit In Kolkata

1. Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja

Located in North Kolkata, Bagbazar Sarbojanin is a good choice for visitors interested in traditional Bengali culture and community worship. Its established neighbourhood setting offers a different experience from the city’s more elaborate themed installations. Take time to explore the surrounding streets, too.

Budget tip: Entry is generally free. Keep around Rs 150–Rs 350 for local transport and a simple meal or snacks, depending on where you travel from and what you eat.

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2. Kumartuli Park Durga Puja

Kumartuli is closely associated with Kolkata’s idol-making tradition. The 2026 theme at Kumartuli Park is reported to be the Ganga, bringing a river-inspired concept into the festivities. Visitors can also explore the surrounding area to appreciate the craftsmanship behind the idols, although individual workshops may have their own access arrangements.

Budget tip: Set aside approximately Rs 200–Rs 400 for transport and refreshments. Keep additional money for food or other stops along the way.

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3. College Square Durga Puja

College Square is a popular stop for photography enthusiasts, thanks to its illuminated decorations and their reflections in the adjoining lake. The setting is particularly striking after sunset, when the lights become a central part of the display. Evenings can be crowded, so allow extra time to enter, view the pandal, and take photographs.

Budget tip: Plan for around Rs 200–Rs 400 for local travel and food. Visiting earlier in the evening may help you avoid some of the heaviest queues.

4. Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja

Santosh Mitra Square is known for large installations and ambitious themes. Its 2026 theme, ‘Vande Mataram’, draws inspiration from India’s freedom struggle. The pandal offers visitors an opportunity to see how historical subjects are incorporated into contemporary Durga Puja displays.

Budget tip: Keep approximately Rs 200–Rs 400 aside for transport and refreshments. If you plan to visit several nearby pandals, walking between stops where practical can help keep costs down.

Durga Puja Budget And Pandal-Hopping Tips

One advantage of pandal-hopping is that viewing community pandals is generally free, so your main expenses are transport, food, and accommodation if you are staying overnight.

For a basic day out, consider the following estimated budget:

Local transport: Rs 100–Rs 250 per person when using public transport for several journeys.

Food and refreshments: Rs 300–Rs 600 per person for simple meals and street-food stops.

Water and small expenses: Rs 50–Rs 150 per person.

Estimated daily total: Around Rs 450–Rs 1,000 per person, excluding accommodation, shopping and long-distance travel.

These are planning estimates, not fixed prices. Costs may rise during peak hours, and app-based taxi fares can increase sharply during busy festival evenings. The Metro and walking between nearby pandals can be more economical options. Special Durga Puja transport services may also operate, so check current routes and timings before setting out.

Wear comfortable footwear, carry drinking water, and keep your phone charged. Group pandals by neighbourhood instead of travelling across the city repeatedly. If you are visiting on Ashtami or Navami, allow extra time for queues and follow police barricades and crowd-management instructions.

Disclaimer: The budget figures are approximate and may vary depending on travel distance, food choices, crowd conditions and accommodation rates. Pandal themes, entry arrangements and transport schedules can change; confirm the latest details before your visit.