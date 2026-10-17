India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | Kolkata Durga Puja 2026: 4 Must-Visit Pandals And How Much To Spend

Budget Traveller | Kolkata Durga Puja 2026: 4 Must-Visit Pandals And How Much To Spend

Planning a budget-friendly Durga Puja trip to Kolkata? Explore four famous pandals, including Bagbazar, Kumartuli Park, College Square, and Santosh Mitra Square, with estimated daily expenses, transport tips, and practical advice for visitors.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrates tradition, art, and community spirit.
  • This guide aids planning for Kolkata's Durga Puja 2026.
  • Explore four famous pandals for unique cultural experiences.
  • Budget Rs 450-1,000 daily; plan transport and comfort.

Kolkata’s Durga Puja is a chance to experience the city’s religious traditions, creative talent, and neighbourhood celebrations in one trip. From heritage pandals in North Kolkata to elaborate themed installations, every stop offers something different. The main festivities run from October 17 to 21, 2026, with large crowds expected at popular locations, particularly during the evenings. For visitors planning their first pandal-hopping trip, a little preparation can help save both time and money. Here are four famous pandals to include in your itinerary, along with practical travel tips and estimated daily expenses for a budget-friendly visit.

4 Durga Puja Pandals To Visit In Kolkata

1. Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja

Located in North Kolkata, Bagbazar Sarbojanin is a good choice for visitors interested in traditional Bengali culture and community worship. Its established neighbourhood setting offers a different experience from the city’s more elaborate themed installations. Take time to explore the surrounding streets, too.

Budget tip: Entry is generally free. Keep around Rs 150–Rs 350 for local transport and a simple meal or snacks, depending on where you travel from and what you eat.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Durga Puja 2026 Travel Guide: 5 Weekend Getaways Near Kolkata Worth Exploring

2. Kumartuli Park Durga Puja

Kumartuli is closely associated with Kolkata’s idol-making tradition. The 2026 theme at Kumartuli Park is reported to be the Ganga, bringing a river-inspired concept into the festivities. Visitors can also explore the surrounding area to appreciate the craftsmanship behind the idols, although individual workshops may have their own access arrangements.

Budget tip: Set aside approximately Rs 200–Rs 400 for transport and refreshments. Keep additional money for food or other stops along the way.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Planning A Shimla-Manali Trip? Check IRCTC’s 8-Day Package Starting At Rs 25,725

3. College Square Durga Puja

College Square is a popular stop for photography enthusiasts, thanks to its illuminated decorations and their reflections in the adjoining lake. The setting is particularly striking after sunset, when the lights become a central part of the display. Evenings can be crowded, so allow extra time to enter, view the pandal, and take photographs.

Budget tip: Plan for around Rs 200–Rs 400 for local travel and food. Visiting earlier in the evening may help you avoid some of the heaviest queues.

4. Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja

Santosh Mitra Square is known for large installations and ambitious themes. Its 2026 theme, ‘Vande Mataram’, draws inspiration from India’s freedom struggle. The pandal offers visitors an opportunity to see how historical subjects are incorporated into contemporary Durga Puja displays.

Budget tip: Keep approximately Rs 200–Rs 400 aside for transport and refreshments. If you plan to visit several nearby pandals, walking between stops where practical can help keep costs down.

Durga Puja Budget And Pandal-Hopping Tips

One advantage of pandal-hopping is that viewing community pandals is generally free, so your main expenses are transport, food, and accommodation if you are staying overnight.

For a basic day out, consider the following estimated budget:

  • Local transport: Rs 100–Rs 250 per person when using public transport for several journeys.
  • Food and refreshments: Rs 300–Rs 600 per person for simple meals and street-food stops.
  • Water and small expenses: Rs 50–Rs 150 per person.
  • Estimated daily total: Around Rs 450–Rs 1,000 per person, excluding accommodation, shopping and long-distance travel.

These are planning estimates, not fixed prices. Costs may rise during peak hours, and app-based taxi fares can increase sharply during busy festival evenings. The Metro and walking between nearby pandals can be more economical options. Special Durga Puja transport services may also operate, so check current routes and timings before setting out.

Wear comfortable footwear, carry drinking water, and keep your phone charged. Group pandals by neighbourhood instead of travelling across the city repeatedly. If you are visiting on Ashtami or Navami, allow extra time for queues and follow police barricades and crowd-management instructions.

Disclaimer: The budget figures are approximate and may vary depending on travel distance, food choices, crowd conditions and accommodation rates. Pandal themes, entry arrangements and transport schedules can change; confirm the latest details before your visit.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the main Durga Puja festivities scheduled for 2026 in Kolkata?

The main festivities for Durga Puja in Kolkata are scheduled from October 17 to 21, 2026. Large crowds are expected at popular locations, especially during the evenings.

What is the estimated daily budget for a budget-friendly Durga Puja visit?

A basic daily budget for Durga Puja is around Rs 450–Rs 1,000 per person. This covers local transport, simple meals, and small expenses, excluding accommodation or shopping.

Which famous pandals are recommended for first-time visitors to Kolkata's Durga Puja?

Four recommended pandals include Bagbazar Sarbojanin, Kumartuli Park, College Square, and Santosh Mitra Square. They offer diverse experiences, from traditional to elaborate themed installations.

What practical tips are there for pandal-hopping during the festival?

Wear comfortable footwear, carry drinking water, and keep your phone charged. Group pandals by neighbourhood, and consider using the Metro or walking between nearby stops to manage costs and crowds.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 17 Oct 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Pandals Santosh Mitra Square Budget Traveller Kolkata Durga Puja 2026 Bagbazar Sarbojanin Kumartuli Park College Square Durga Puja Kolkata Pandal Hopping Durga Puja Budget
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Travel
Budget Traveller | Durga Puja 2026 Travel Guide: 5 Weekend Getaways Near Kolkata Worth Exploring
Budget Traveller | Durga Puja 2026 Travel Guide: 5 Weekend Getaways Near Kolkata Worth Exploring
Travel
Bengaluru Draws Midnight Rush For Rs 100 Philately Passport: What Is It And What Makes It Special
Bengaluru Draws Midnight Rush For Rs 100 Philately Passport: What Is It And What Makes It Special
Travel
Budget Traveller | Planning A Shimla-Manali Trip? Check IRCTC’s 8-Day Package Starting At Rs 25,725
Budget Traveller | Planning A Shimla-Manali Trip? Check IRCTC’s 8-Day Package Starting At Rs 25,725
Travel
Budget Traveller | Planning To Witness Cherry Blossoms In Japan? Check IRCTC’s 9-Day Tour Starting At Rs 3.51 Lakh
Budget Traveller | Planning To Witness Cherry Blossoms In Japan? Check IRCTC’s 9-Day Tour Starting At Rs 3.51 Lakh
Advertisement

Videos

World News: Trump’s Russia Oil U-Turn and Saudi-Houthi Conflict expose US foreign policy contradictions.
Delhi News: Left-Wing Women Protest Outside Police HQ, Allege Harassment During Demonstrations
Delhi News: Traders Claim ₹3,000 Crore Loss Due to Protests, Warn of ₹10,000 Crore Diwali Hit
Delhi News: CJP Founder Abhijeet Deepke to Appear in Court as Left Groups Protest
UP News: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP with 12 Questions on Banks, Loans and Public Money
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget