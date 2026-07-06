Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC launches 'Pitru Paksha Teerth Yatra' Bharat Gaurav train package.

The 9-day journey visits Puri, Ganga Sagar, and Baidyanath.

Three categories offered; package includes meals, accommodation, and transfers.

Devotees planning a spiritual journey during Pitru Paksha, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train package, offering an opportunity to visit some of eastern India's most revered pilgrimage destinations in a single itinerary.

A Spiritual Journey Across Three States During Pitru Paksha

Named the 'Pitru Paksha Teerth Yatra (Puri-Ganga Sagar-Baidyanath Dham)', the tour will commence on 30 September 2026 and conclude on 8 October 2026, spanning nine days and eight nights.

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The special train will depart from Solapur in Maharashtra and will allow passengers to board at several stations en route, including Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Bhusawal, Akola, Badnera, Wardha and Nagpur.

The itinerary includes visits to several prominent religious sites across Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Pilgrims will have the opportunity to offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Konark Sun Temple, and the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The tour also covers the Kalighat Kali Temple and the sacred pilgrimage site of Ganga Sagar in West Bengal, before concluding with darshan at the Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple in Jasidih, Jharkhand.

Package Cost And Facilities Provided

IRCTC has introduced the package in three travel categories to suit different budgets.

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The Sleeper Class package is priced at Rs 18,040 per person, while the Third AC option costs Rs 32,130 per person. Travellers opting for the Second AC category will pay Rs 43,070 per person. Concessional fares have also been announced for children aged between five and eleven years.

The package includes train travel, accommodation, vegetarian meals, road transfers to local sightseeing destinations, travel insurance, onboard security and all applicable taxes. Accommodation for Sleeper Class passengers will be provided in non-air-conditioned hotels, whereas passengers travelling in Third AC and Second AC will stay in air-conditioned budget hotels. Those booking the Second AC package will also benefit from air-conditioned vehicles for local transportation.

What's Not Included

Certain expenses are not covered under the package. These include entry fees to monuments, boating or adventure activities, local guide charges, room service, laundry, personal expenses, meals outside those specified in the itinerary and tips. Travellers will be required to bear these costs separately.

For families and devotees looking to undertake a well-organised pilgrimage during Pitru Paksha without the hassle of making individual travel arrangements, IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train offers a convenient and cost-effective option that combines multiple significant religious destinations into a single journey.