Budget Traveller | Explore Thailand From Rs 55,000 With IRCTC's All-Inclusive Tour Package

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Package costs start Rs 55,000; visa fees additional.

Planning an overseas trip? Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Thailand tour package could be an attractive option, offering a mix of beaches, nightlife and cultural experiences across Bangkok and Pattaya. For travellers looking to explore abroad in August, the IRCTC 4-night, 5-day Thailand tour package presents a well-curated itinerary covering two of the country’s most popular destinations — Bangkok and Pattaya. The trip promises a blend of scenic beaches, vibrant nightlife, shopping experiences and cultural attractions, making it a potentially memorable international holiday.

A Curated Experience Across Bangkok And Pattaya

Thailand continues to be one of the most favoured destinations among Indian tourists, known for its rich Buddhist heritage, stunning islands and white sandy beaches. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of experiences including beach activities, traditional Thai massage, bustling local markets and modern shopping malls.

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The tour is scheduled to begin on 11 August 2026 from Kolkata, with flights operated by AirAsia. The outbound journey departs at 12:30 am, arriving in Bangkok at 4:35 am, while the return flight is set for 15 August 2026 at 10:55 pm, reaching Kolkata shortly after midnight. Travellers are advised to report at Kolkata airport by 9:30 pm on 10 August.

What the Package Includes And What It Costs Extra

According to IRCTC’s official details, the package is priced based on occupancy. The cost is approximately Rs 55,000 per person for single occupancy, Rs 59,500 for double sharing, and Rs 59,000 for triple sharing. For children, fares are set at Rs 28,050 with or without bed. Additional TCS charges apply at the time of booking.

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The package includes return airfare from Kolkata to Bangkok, 3-star accommodation, meals (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches and 4 dinners), and guided sightseeing. Key attractions include Coral Island tour in Pattaya, Tiger Park, Alcazar Show, Gems Gallery, Chao Phraya River cruise dinner, Safari World and Marine Park, Bangkok city tour, Golden and Marble Buddha temples, and SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World. Travel insurance (for passengers up to 65 years), GST and local guides are also included.

However, travellers will need to bear additional expenses such as visa-on-arrival fees (around Rs 5,500–Rs 6,000), airport taxes or fuel surcharge changes, personal expenses, laundry, extra meals, and tips for drivers and guides.

With its mix of structured sightseeing and leisure time, the package offers an organised way to experience Thailand though overall costs can rise depending on add-ons and personal spending.