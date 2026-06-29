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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller: IRCTC's New Monsoon Deal Lets You Explore South India For Just Rs 23,560

Budget Traveller: IRCTC's New Monsoon Deal Lets You Explore South India For Just Rs 23,560

IRCTC’s Dakshin Bharat Yatra runs 31 July–11 Aug 2026 from Gorakhpur, covering South India’s sacred sites. The 12-day tour starts at Rs 23,560 with multiple boarding stations.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IRCTC launches 12-day Dakshin Bharat Yatra spiritual tour.
  • Journey covers Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Srisailam temples.
  • Package includes travel, accommodation, meals; starts at ₹23,560.

If you have been planning a spiritual journey across South India, IRCTC's latest Dakshin Bharat Yatra package could be the perfect opportunity. Operated through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, the pilgrimage will run from 31 July to 11 August 2026, covering some of the country's most revered temples and religious destinations. The 11-night, 12-day tour starts at Rs 23,560 per person, making it an attractive option for devotees seeking a hassle-free travel experience.

The special train will depart from Gorakhpur, with boarding available at several stations along the route, including Mankapur, Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Sangam, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi) and Lalitpur.

Pilgrimage Covers South India's Most Revered Shrines

The journey begins at Renigunta, from where passengers will travel by road to Tirupati. Travellers will stay for two nights and visit the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple, along with Sri Kalahasti Temple and Padmavathi Temple. However, pilgrims will need to arrange their own Tirumala darshan.

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The tour will then continue to Rameswaram, where devotees will visit the sacred Ramanathaswamy Temple. If the train is unable to reach Rameswaram station due to operational reasons, passengers will be transported by road from Kudalnagar or Manamadurai. The itinerary also includes a visit to the renowned Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

Package Includes Accommodation, Meals And Local Sightseeing

The pilgrimage will also take travellers to Kanyakumari, where they will visit the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and other popular local attractions. The final spiritual stop will be Srisailam, where pilgrims will have the opportunity to offer prayers at the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas. The return journey concludes in Gorakhpur on 11 August.

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The package is priced at Rs 23,560 per person for Sleeper Economy Class, Rs 39,100 for 3AC Standard, and Rs 51,760 for 2AC Comfort Class. Separate fares apply to children. Solo travellers will be accommodated on a twin or triple-sharing basis.

The package includes travel aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, hotel accommodation according to the selected category, wash-and-change facilities, morning tea, vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner, local transport, travel insurance, tour escorts and the assistance of an IRCTC Tour Manager throughout the journey. All applicable taxes are also included, offering travellers a convenient and comprehensive pilgrimage experience.

 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the dates and duration of the IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra?

The pilgrimage runs from July 31 to August 11, 2026. It is an 11-night, 12-day tour, operated through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

What is the starting price for the Dakshin Bharat Yatra package?

The package starts at Rs 23,560 per person for Sleeper Economy Class. Other options are 3AC Standard for Rs 39,100 and 2AC Comfort for Rs 51,760.

Which temples and religious sites are visited during the tour?

The tour covers Tirupati Balaji, Sri Kalahasti, Padmavathi, Ramanathaswamy, Meenakshi Amman, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, and Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga. Pilgrims need to arrange their own Tirumala darshan.

What is included in the IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra package?

The package includes train travel, hotel accommodation, vegetarian meals, local transport, travel insurance, and an IRCTC Tour Manager. All applicable taxes are also covered.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
South India Monsoon Gorakhpur IRCTC Budget Travelle Dakshin Bharat Yatra
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