Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Includes Vande Bharat travel, accommodation, meals; operates Fridays.

Travellers looking to explore some of Maharashtra’s most revered religious sites in a short span of time, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a thoughtfully curated tour package covering Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur and Nashik. The two-night, three-day itinerary offers devotees an opportunity to seek blessings at some of the state’s most significant pilgrimage destinations, while enjoying the convenience of organised travel and accommodation.

From Sai Baba’s Shirdi To The Divine Presence Of Lord Shani

The journey begins in Mumbai, from where passengers will travel to Shirdi aboard the Vande Bharat Express. Widely regarded as one of India’s most prominent pilgrimage centres, Shirdi attracts millions of devotees every year who come to pay homage to Sai Baba. Revered across faiths and communities, Sai Baba’s teachings of compassion, humility and service continue to inspire people across the country.

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On the second day, travellers will be taken to Shani Shingnapur in Ahmednagar district, a village renowned for its temple dedicated to Lord Shani. The shrine is not only famous for its religious significance but also for a unique local tradition many homes in the village have historically been built without conventional doors. Residents believe that Lord Shani himself protects the village, making it a place of deep faith and fascination for visitors.

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Darshan And Package Details

The tour then proceeds to Nashik, a city steeped in religious and cultural heritage. One of the key highlights of the itinerary is a visit to the revered Trimbakeshwar Temple, home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. What sets this sacred shrine apart is the presence of three symbolic faces representing Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh (Shiva), making it a unique and highly revered place of worship for devotees.

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IRCTC’s package includes return train travel, hotel accommodation in Shirdi and Nashik, two breakfasts and two dinners, local sightseeing, transfers, GST and travel insurance. The tour operates every Friday, and passengers can choose between Chair Car and Executive Chair Car categories according to their preferences.

However, expenses such as temple entry tickets, special darshan charges, room service and other personal expenditures are not included in the package and must be borne separately by travellers.

Under the Executive Chair Car (Deluxe) category, the package costs Rs 22,850 for single occupancy, Rs 16,100 per person on twin sharing and Rs 14,850 per person on triple sharing. In the Chair Car (Comfort) category, fares are Rs 20,350 for single occupancy, Rs 13,475 per person on twin sharing and Rs 12,250 per person on triple sharing.

For children aged between five and eleven years, the package is priced at Rs 11,975 in the Deluxe category and Rs 9,350 in the Chair Car category.

With seamless travel arrangements and visits to some of Maharashtra’s most spiritually significant destinations, the IRCTC tour offers pilgrims a convenient way to experience faith, culture and devotion in just three days.