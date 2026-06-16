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HomeLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | IRCTC's Nepal Darshan Tour Package Covers Pashupatinath, Pokhara And Chitwan; Package Starts At Rs 62,710

Budget Traveller | IRCTC's Nepal Darshan Tour Package Covers Pashupatinath, Pokhara And Chitwan; Package Starts At Rs 62,710

Budget Traveller | IRCTC has launched Bharat Gaurav Nepal Darshan Yatra covering Pashupatinath Temple, Pokhara, Chitwan and Kathmandu. Check fares, itinerary, boarding points and travel dates.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IRCTC launches first Bharat Gaurav train to Nepal.
  • Journey begins June 24, 2026, exploring Nepal's major holy sites.
  • Includes Pashupatinath, Chitwan safari, accommodation, and meals.

 The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced its first-ever Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to Nepal. Named the Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra, the special tour has been designed to offer travellers a blend of spiritual exploration, cultural immersion and natural beauty.

A Journey Through Nepal’s Most Iconic Destinations

The journey is scheduled to commence from Indore on June 24, 2026. After a train journey of approximately 38 to 42 hours, passengers will arrive at Raxaul in Bihar. From there, they will cross into Nepal and continue by road to some of the country’s most celebrated destinations, including Chitwan, Pokhara and Kathmandu.

The itinerary covers several renowned attractions such as Pashupatinath Temple, Manakamana Temple, Phewa Lake and Chitwan National Park. One of the key highlights of the tour is a visit to the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Shiva and a major draw for Indian devotees.

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Travellers will also have the opportunity to experience the famous ropeway ride to Manakamana Temple, perched atop a hill and regarded as one of Nepal’s most important religious shrines. For nature enthusiasts, a jeep safari in Chitwan National Park has been included, offering a chance to spot wildlife such as one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants and the elusive Bengal tiger in their natural habitat.

The return journey will begin on July 1, when tourists will travel by road back to Raxaul before boarding the Bharat Gaurav Train for Indore. The train is expected to reach Indore on July 3, passing through Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Sehore, Shujalpur and Ujjain.

Fare Structure, Accommodation and Boarding Details

The all-inclusive package covers train travel, hotel accommodation, meals, local transportation and sightseeing arrangements, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

A total of 150 seats are available on the special tourist train across different travel categories. These include 20 seats in Superior AC-1 Coupe, 38 seats in Superior AC-1 Cabin, 36 seats in Deluxe AC-2 Tier, and 56 seats in Comfort AC-3 Tier.

Passengers can board the train from Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna railway stations.

Under the Superior AC-1 category, fares are priced at Rs 99,980 per person for single occupancy, Rs 90,400 for double occupancy and Rs 89,035 for triple occupancy. The fare for children aged between five and eleven years is Rs 84,025.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Train Tour Gets 20% Discount; Covers India And Nepal’s Key Pilgrimage Sites

In the Deluxe AC-2 category, the fare stands at Rs 86,130 for single occupancy, Rs 76,550 for double occupancy and Rs 75,185 for triple occupancy, while children’s tickets are priced at Rs 70,175.

For travellers opting for the Comfort AC-3 category, the fare is Rs 72,290 for single occupancy, Rs 62,710 for double occupancy and Rs 61,340 for triple occupancy. The child fare in this category has been fixed at Rs 56,335.

With a carefully curated itinerary combining faith, heritage, adventure and scenic landscapes, the Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra is expected to attract pilgrims as well as holidaymakers seeking a comprehensive Nepal experience through a single, organised travel package.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is this new tourist train service?

This is IRCTC's first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to Nepal, named the Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra. It offers a blend of spiritual exploration, cultural immersion, and natural beauty.

When does the Pashupatinath Nepal Darshan Yatra start and end?

The journey is scheduled to commence from Indore on June 24, 2026. The return journey will begin on July 1, reaching Indore on July 3, 2026.

What is included in the all-inclusive package?

The package covers train travel, hotel accommodation, meals, local transportation, and sightseeing arrangements. This ensures a hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

From which stations can passengers board the train?

Passengers can board from Indore, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna railway stations.

What are some of the key destinations covered in the itinerary?

The itinerary covers renowned attractions in Nepal such as Chitwan, Pokhara, Kathmandu, Pashupatinath Temple, Manakamana Temple, and Phewa Lake.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Bharat Gaurav Train Pokhara IRCTC Chitwan ABP Live Budget Traveller Pashupatinath Nepal Tour Package Nepal Darshan Yatra
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