Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Ladakh Tour Package With Flights, Stay Under Rs 50,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC launches 7-night, 8-day Ladakh tour package.

Departure July 28, 2026, covers Leh, Nubra Valley.

Package includes flights, premium accommodation, all meals, permits.

Starts ₹36,660; excludes personal expenses, Chandigarh transfers.

A trip to Ladakh is on the bucket list of many travellers, but planning transport, accommodation, and permits can often be expensive and time-consuming. If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to explore the "Land of High Passes," Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a fixed-departure tour package that takes care of most of the travel arrangements. The 7-night, 8-day Ladakh tour departs from Chandigarh and covers some of the region's most breathtaking destinations, including Leh, Sham Valley, Nubra Valley, Turtuk, Thang Zero Point, and Pangong Lake.

Travel Dates And What's Included

The next departure for the tour is scheduled from July 28 to August 4, 2026. Travellers will fly directly from Chandigarh to Leh, with the onward flight departing at 10:20 am and reaching Leh at 11:25 am. The return flight is scheduled to leave Leh at 8:50 am and arrive in Chandigarh at 9:50 am, although timings may vary depending on airline operations. Accommodation is arranged in premium hotels and camps, with four nights in Leh, two nights in Nubra Valley, and one night near Pangong Lake. The itinerary is designed to let travellers experience Ladakh's stunning landscapes, high mountain passes, and peaceful lakes without the hassle of planning every detail themselves.

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Package Price And Facilities

The July 28 departure is priced at Rs 40,020 for single occupancy, Rs 42,630 per person on double sharing, and Rs 36,660 per person on triple sharing. Child fares vary according to age and category. The package includes Air India return airfare between Chandigarh and Leh, hotel accommodation, local sightseeing in a shared vehicle, seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and seven dinners. Travellers will also receive travel insurance, an Inner Line Permit, entry fees, the services of a tour guide from Day 2 to Day 6, and an oxygen cylinder in the vehicle for emergencies, making the journey more comfortable and secure.

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Expenses You'll Need To Plan Separately

While the package covers most major travel costs, there are a few expenses that travellers will need to bear on their own. Transport to and from Chandigarh Airport is not included. Activities such as camel rides in Nubra Valley, along with personal expenses, porter charges, tips, laundry, mineral water, phone bills, camera fees, additional meals, and any activity outside the planned itinerary, must also be paid separately. For travellers looking to explore Ladakh without managing bookings, permits, and hotel reservations individually, this IRCTC package offers a convenient and relatively affordable way to experience one of India's most spectacular destinations.