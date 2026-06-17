Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC launches Kashi Tirtha Yatra, nine-day pilgrimage tour.

Tour covers Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, departing Tirunelveli.

Pilgrims visit Mahabodhi, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ganga Aarti, Triveni Sangam.

Three package options offered from Rs 16,700 including essentials.

The latest pilgrimage package from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation could be the perfect opportunity. The Kashi Tirtha Yatra 2026 is a specially curated nine-day rail tour that takes devotees through some of India’s most revered religious destinations, offering a blend of faith, culture and heritage in a single journey.

Scheduled to run from September 9 to September 17, 2026, the tour will cover the sacred cities of Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The train will depart from Tirunelveli, with boarding and deboarding facilities available at several major stations along the route.

IRCTC’s Kashi Tirtha Yatra 2026: A Nine Day Spiritual Journey

The pilgrimage will begin on September 9 from Tirunelveli, travelling through key stations including Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore and Gudur.

On the third day, pilgrims will arrive in Gaya, where accommodation arrangements will be provided. Following lunch, travellers will visit the iconic Mahabodhi Temple, one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the world.

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The following day will include a visit to the revered Vishnupad Temple before the group proceeds to Varanasi. Here, devotees will have the opportunity to seek blessings at the renowned Kashi Vishwanath Temple, along with the Annapurna Temple, Kashi Vishalakshi Temple and Kal Bhairav Temple.

One of the highlights of the tour will be the mesmerising Ganga Aarti on the banks of the River Ganges, an experience that continues to draw visitors from across the globe.

Ayodhya To Prayagraj: Faith, Heritage And Comfort Combined

After Varanasi, the pilgrimage will continue to Ayodhya, one of Hinduism’s most sacred cities. Pilgrims will visit the revered Ram Janmabhoomi and other important religious landmarks associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The journey will then move to Prayagraj, where devotees will have the chance to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Visitors will also be taken to the famous Hanuman Mandir.

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To cater to different budgets, the package is available in three categories. The Sleeper Class (Economy) package is priced at Rs 16,700 per person, while Third AC accommodation costs Rs 26,100 per person. Travellers opting for Second AC will need to pay Rs 34,100 per person. Concessional fares are available for children.

The package includes rail travel, accommodation, meals, local transportation and sightseeing arrangements. According to IRCTC, the fare also incorporates a subsidy of up to 33 per cent under the Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme.

With visits to landmarks such as the Mahabodhi Temple, Vishnupad Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Triveni Sangam, the Kashi Tirtha Yatra 2026 offers travellers a rare opportunity to experience some of India’s most important centres of faith in a single, well-planned pilgrimage. For those looking to reconnect with spirituality while exploring the country’s rich religious heritage, this journey promises to be both memorable and deeply fulfilling.