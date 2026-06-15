Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC announced 20% discount on Buddhist Circuit Train.

Itinerary includes major Buddhist sites and the Taj Mahal.

Deluxe AC train offers premium comfort and onboard dining.

Package starts Rs 76,905; 2026-27 departures now scheduled.

Travellers looking to combine spirituality, history and cultural exploration now have an attractive opportunity, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 20 per cent discount on its popular Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package.

IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Train Offers 20% Discount On Spiritual Heritage Tour

Designed for those wishing to trace the footsteps of Lord Buddha, the tour covers some of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal. Since its launch in 2007, the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train has emerged as a preferred choice among both domestic and international tourists seeking a comprehensive spiritual travel experience.

ALSO READ | Budget Traveller | Arunachalam To Kanyakumari: IRCTC Announces 9-Day Spiritual Tour Across South India In Just 15000

7-Night Journey Covers Major Buddhist Sites Across India And Nepal

The 7-night, 8-day journey begins from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi and takes passengers through several sites closely associated with the life and teachings of Buddha.

As part of the itinerary, travellers will visit Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar and Shravasti locations that hold immense religious and historical significance in Buddhism.

Adding a cultural dimension to the journey, the itinerary also includes a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, offering passengers a blend of spiritual discovery and heritage tourism in a single trip.

ALSO READ | Skip Hill Stations! 6 Stunning Indian Islands Perfect For A Cool Summer Escape

The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train operates as a fully air-conditioned deluxe service equipped with 12 modern LHB coaches. Passengers can choose between AC First Class and AC Two-Tier accommodation depending on their preferences and budget.

The AC First Class category offers spacious cabins, private coupes and personal lockers, ensuring greater comfort and privacy throughout the journey. Meanwhile, the AC Two-Tier coaches are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience with modern amenities.

To enhance the overall experience, the train features two dedicated dining cars capable of accommodating up to 64 passengers at a time. Meals are prepared in an onboard kitchen, with a selection of Indian and international cuisines available during the trip.

Following the newly announced 20 per cent discount, the package is available at a starting price of Rs 76,905 per person on a twin-sharing basis.

For the 2026–27 season, the complete tour package is priced at approximately Rs 1.15 lakh per person in AC First Class and Rs 95,000 per person in AC Two-Tier.

IRCTC has scheduled departures for 19 December 2026, 2 January 2027, 20 February 2027 and 20 March 2027.

For travellers interested in exploring Buddhist heritage, ancient history and cultural landmarks through a well-curated rail journey, IRCTC's Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package offers a unique and immersive travel experience across some of South Asia's most revered destinations.