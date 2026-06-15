IRCTC is offering a 20% discount on its popular Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package. This makes the spiritual heritage tour more attractive for travelers.
Budget Traveller | IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Train Tour Gets 20% Discount; Covers India And Nepal’s Key Pilgrimage Sites
Budget Traveller | IRCTC has announced a 20% discount on Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package. It offers travellers a chance to explore spiritual, historical and cultural sites in India and Nepal.
- IRCTC announced 20% discount on Buddhist Circuit Train.
- Itinerary includes major Buddhist sites and the Taj Mahal.
- Deluxe AC train offers premium comfort and onboard dining.
- Package starts Rs 76,905; 2026-27 departures now scheduled.
Travellers looking to combine spirituality, history and cultural exploration now have an attractive opportunity, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a 20 per cent discount on its popular Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package.
IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Train Offers 20% Discount On Spiritual Heritage Tour
Designed for those wishing to trace the footsteps of Lord Buddha, the tour covers some of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage destinations across India and Nepal. Since its launch in 2007, the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train has emerged as a preferred choice among both domestic and international tourists seeking a comprehensive spiritual travel experience.
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7-Night Journey Covers Major Buddhist Sites Across India And Nepal
The 7-night, 8-day journey begins from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi and takes passengers through several sites closely associated with the life and teachings of Buddha.
Adding a cultural dimension to the journey, the itinerary also includes a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal, offering passengers a blend of spiritual discovery and heritage tourism in a single trip.
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The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train operates as a fully air-conditioned deluxe service equipped with 12 modern LHB coaches. Passengers can choose between AC First Class and AC Two-Tier accommodation depending on their preferences and budget.
The AC First Class category offers spacious cabins, private coupes and personal lockers, ensuring greater comfort and privacy throughout the journey. Meanwhile, the AC Two-Tier coaches are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience with modern amenities.
To enhance the overall experience, the train features two dedicated dining cars capable of accommodating up to 64 passengers at a time. Meals are prepared in an onboard kitchen, with a selection of Indian and international cuisines available during the trip.
Following the newly announced 20 per cent discount, the package is available at a starting price of Rs 76,905 per person on a twin-sharing basis.
For the 2026–27 season, the complete tour package is priced at approximately Rs 1.15 lakh per person in AC First Class and Rs 95,000 per person in AC Two-Tier.
IRCTC has scheduled departures for 19 December 2026, 2 January 2027, 20 February 2027 and 20 March 2027.
For travellers interested in exploring Buddhist heritage, ancient history and cultural landmarks through a well-curated rail journey, IRCTC's Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package offers a unique and immersive travel experience across some of South Asia's most revered destinations.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What special offer is available for the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package?
Which significant sites does the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train visit?
The tour covers key Buddhist pilgrimage sites like Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Lumbini, and Kushinagar across India and Nepal. It also includes a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.
What types of accommodation and facilities are available on the train?
Passengers can choose between AC First Class and AC Two-Tier accommodation. The train features fully air-conditioned deluxe coaches, two dining cars, and serves Indian and international cuisines.
How long is the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train journey and when are the next departures?
The journey is 7 nights and 8 days long, starting from Delhi. Departures for 2026-27 include December 19, 2026, January 2, 2027, February 20, 2027, and March 20, 2027.
What is the starting price for the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train package with the discount?
Following the 20 percent discount, the package starts at Rs 76,905 per person on a twin-sharing basis. Prices for 2026-27 vary by accommodation class.