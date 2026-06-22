Devotees wishing to visit some of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations can now do so through a specially curated tour by the IRCTC. The organisation is set to operate a special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train covering major spiritual centres including Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The 10-night, 11-day journey will commence from Indore on 15 September 2026, offering pilgrims a convenient and organised way to seek blessings at some of the country’s most prominent religious sites.

Pilgrimage Route And Key Destinations

The special train will depart from Indore, with boarding facilities available at Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Katni.

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According to the itinerary, the train will reach Puri on 17 September, where travellers will visit the revered Jagannath Temple. The pilgrimage will then continue to Kolkata and Gangasagar. After an overnight stay at Gangasagar, devotees will be taken to the famous Kali Temple in Kolkata.

The next stop will be Gaya, where pilgrims will have the opportunity to offer prayers at the Vishnupad Temple. The tour will then proceed to Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, followed by a visit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The train is scheduled to return to Indore on 25 September, marking the conclusion of the spiritual journey.

Fare Details And Facilities Included

The package has been priced across three travel categories. The fare for Sleeper Class has been fixed at Rs 19,600 per person, while passengers opting for 3AC will pay Rs 31,850. The 2AC package is priced at Rs 41,900 per person.

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IRCTC stated that the fares already include an approximate 33 per cent concession under the Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme.

The package covers train travel, hotel accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, local transportation, two litres of drinking water per day, tour escort services, security arrangements and travel insurance.

However, owing to limited infrastructure at Gangasagar, passengers across all categories will be accommodated in multi-sharing rooms and will use common transport facilities during that leg of the tour.

Expenses such as medicines, laundry, special darshan tickets, camera charges, porter services, boating, adventure activities, tour guide fees and other personal expenditures will not be covered under the package.

Interested travellers can book the tour through IRCTC’s tourism portal or its regional offices.