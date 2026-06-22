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HomeLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tour: Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Kashi And Ayodhya Darshan In 11 Days, Fares Start At Rs 19,600

Budget Traveller | IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tour: Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Kashi And Ayodhya Darshan In 11 Days, Fares Start At Rs 19,600

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will depart Indore on 15 Sept 2026 for a 10-night, 11-day pilgrimage covering Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)

Devotees wishing to visit some of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations can now do so through a specially curated tour by the IRCTC. The organisation is set to operate a special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train covering major spiritual centres including Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The 10-night, 11-day journey will commence from Indore on 15 September 2026, offering pilgrims a convenient and organised way to seek blessings at some of the country’s most prominent religious sites.

Pilgrimage Route And Key Destinations

The special train will depart from Indore, with boarding facilities available at Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur and Katni.

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According to the itinerary, the train will reach Puri on 17 September, where travellers will visit the revered Jagannath Temple. The pilgrimage will then continue to Kolkata and Gangasagar. After an overnight stay at Gangasagar, devotees will be taken to the famous Kali Temple in Kolkata.

The next stop will be Gaya, where pilgrims will have the opportunity to offer prayers at the Vishnupad Temple. The tour will then proceed to Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, followed by a visit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The train is scheduled to return to Indore on 25 September, marking the conclusion of the spiritual journey.

Fare Details And Facilities Included

The package has been priced across three travel categories. The fare for Sleeper Class has been fixed at Rs 19,600 per person, while passengers opting for 3AC will pay Rs 31,850. The 2AC package is priced at Rs 41,900 per person.

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IRCTC stated that the fares already include an approximate 33 per cent concession under the Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme.

The package covers train travel, hotel accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner, local transportation, two litres of drinking water per day, tour escort services, security arrangements and travel insurance.

However, owing to limited infrastructure at Gangasagar, passengers across all categories will be accommodated in multi-sharing rooms and will use common transport facilities during that leg of the tour.

Expenses such as medicines, laundry, special darshan tickets, camera charges, porter services, boating, adventure activities, tour guide fees and other personal expenditures will not be covered under the package.

Interested travellers can book the tour through IRCTC’s tourism portal or its regional offices.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which pilgrimage sites will the IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train visit?

The tour covers major spiritual centers including Puri, Gangasagar, Gaya, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, visiting temples like Jagannath and Kashi Vishwanath.

When does the special pilgrimage journey start and end?

The 10-night, 11-day journey departs from Indore on September 15, 2026, and concludes upon its return to Indore on September 25, 2026.

What are the different fare categories and their prices for the tour?

Fares are Rs 19,600 for Sleeper Class, Rs 31,850 for 3AC, and Rs 41,900 for 2AC per person. These prices include an approximate 33% concession.

What services are included in the tour package price?

The package covers train travel, hotel accommodation, all meals, local transport, drinking water, tour escort, security, and travel insurance.

How can I book this IRCTC pilgrimage tour?

Interested travelers can book the tour directly through IRCTC's tourism portal or by contacting their regional offices.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaya Kashi Gangasagar IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tour
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