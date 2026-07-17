India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Affordable 9-Day Madhya Pradesh Tour Package From Rs 33,000

Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Affordable 9-Day Madhya Pradesh Tour Package From Rs 33,000

IRCTC has launched an affordable 9-day Madhya Pradesh Wildlife and Heritage Rail Tour from Rs 33,700. Explore Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Khajuraho, Jabalpur and Amarkantak.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IRCTC offers affordable 9-day Madhya Pradesh wildlife, heritage journey.
  • Explore national parks, UNESCO sites, and spiritual towns.
  • Package includes accommodation, AC transport, selected meals, insurance.

Dreaming of a memorable holiday without stretching your budget? IRCTC's MP Wildlife & Heritage Rail Tour offers an affordable opportunity to experience the best of Madhya Pradesh. Starting at Rs 33,700 per person, this 8-night, 9-day package combines wildlife, heritage, nature, comfortable stays, and rail travel, making it an ideal choice for families, couples, and solo travellers.

Discover The Best Of Madhya Pradesh

Known as the 'Heart of India', Madhya Pradesh is famous for its lush forests, majestic waterfalls, ancient temples, and rich cultural heritage. The state is home to scenic landscapes shaped by the Vindhya and Satpura ranges and rivers like the Narmada and Chambal. Wildlife lovers can explore Kanha National Park and Bandhavgarh National Park, while history enthusiasts can admire the UNESCO-listed temples of Khajuraho. The tour also covers Jabalpur and the sacred town of Amarkantak, offering a perfect blend of spirituality, adventure, and sightseeing.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Budget Traveller | 10 Cheap Travel Hacks Every Traveller Must Know

Tour Itinerary And What's Included

The journey begins every Saturday from Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata with confirmed 3AC train tickets. During the tour, travellers will stay for one night each in Kanha, Jabalpur, and Amarkantak, along with two nights in Khajuraho and one night in Bandhavgarh. The package includes hotel accommodation, air-conditioned transport for sightseeing and transfers, selected meals, travel insurance, and applicable taxes. Breakfast is provided in Jabalpur, Khajuraho, and Amarkantak, while both breakfast and dinner are included during stays in Kanha and Bandhavgarh.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Budget Traveller | Dreaming Of Visiting Jibhi? Here’s How To Travel Under ₹10,000

Budget, Pricing And Important Details

The package costs Rs 33,700 per person on triple sharing for travel between May 1 and September 30, 2026. For departures between October 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, the fare is Rs 34,550 per person. Prices vary depending on the room-sharing option selected. Travellers should note that expenses such as lunch, meals during the train journey, jungle safari charges, national park entry fees, boating, cultural programmes, porter charges, mineral water, personal expenses, and travel to and from Howrah Railway Station are not included in the package. Even after these exclusions, the tour remains a budget-friendly way to explore Madhya Pradesh's wildlife, heritage, and natural beauty in one well-planned itinerary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IRCTC's MP Wildlife & Heritage Rail Tour?

This 8-night, 9-day package offers an affordable way to explore Madhya Pradesh. It combines wildlife, heritage, nature, comfortable stays, and rail travel, starting at Rs33,700 per person.

Which destinations are included in the Madhya Pradesh tour?

The tour covers Kanha and Bandhavgarh National Parks, the UNESCO-listed temples of Khajuraho, Jabalpur, and Amarkantak. It blends spirituality, adventure, and sightseeing across the state.

What does the tour package include?

The package includes confirmed 3AC train tickets, hotel accommodation, air-conditioned transport, selected meals, travel insurance, and applicable taxes. Breakfast is provided daily, with dinner also included in Kanha and Bandhavgarh.

What expenses are not covered by the tour package?

Exclusions include lunch, meals during the train journey, jungle safari and national park entry fees, boating, cultural programs, personal expenses, and travel to/from Howrah Railway Station.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IRCTC Tour Package ABP Live Budget Traveller Madhya Pradesh Tour MP Wildlife Heritage Rail Tour
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Travel
Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Affordable 9-Day Madhya Pradesh Tour Package From Rs 33,000
Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Affordable 9-Day Madhya Pradesh Tour Package From Rs 33,000
Travel
Budget Traveller | 6 Beautiful Places In Rajasthan That Look Dreamy During Monsoon
Budget Traveller | 6 Beautiful Places In Rajasthan That Look Dreamy During Monsoon
Travel
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Puri Sees Massive Influx Of Devotees; Hotel Rates Hit Rs 50,000+ Per Night
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Puri Sees Massive Influx Of Devotees; Hotel Rates Hit Rs 50,000+ Per Night
Travel
Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Ladakh Tour Package With Flights, Stay Under Rs 50,000
Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Ladakh Tour Package With Flights, Stay Under Rs 50,000
Advertisement

Videos

Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Kolkata Update: Airport Security Tightened After Announcement of Namaz at 136-Year-Old Mosque
Sambhal Update: Bulldozer Action Against Alleged Encroachments as Imam Bara and Shrine Demolished
Sambhal Update: Bulldozer Action Begins on Imam Bara and Shrine Over Alleged Illegal Construction
Ayodhya Update: Ram Temple Trust Reviews Staff After Reports of 100 Possible Employee Exits
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget