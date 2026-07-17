Budget Traveller | IRCTC Launches Affordable 9-Day Madhya Pradesh Tour Package From Rs 33,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC offers affordable 9-day Madhya Pradesh wildlife, heritage journey.

Explore national parks, UNESCO sites, and spiritual towns.

Package includes accommodation, AC transport, selected meals, insurance.

Dreaming of a memorable holiday without stretching your budget? IRCTC's MP Wildlife & Heritage Rail Tour offers an affordable opportunity to experience the best of Madhya Pradesh. Starting at Rs 33,700 per person, this 8-night, 9-day package combines wildlife, heritage, nature, comfortable stays, and rail travel, making it an ideal choice for families, couples, and solo travellers.

Discover The Best Of Madhya Pradesh

Known as the 'Heart of India', Madhya Pradesh is famous for its lush forests, majestic waterfalls, ancient temples, and rich cultural heritage. The state is home to scenic landscapes shaped by the Vindhya and Satpura ranges and rivers like the Narmada and Chambal. Wildlife lovers can explore Kanha National Park and Bandhavgarh National Park, while history enthusiasts can admire the UNESCO-listed temples of Khajuraho. The tour also covers Jabalpur and the sacred town of Amarkantak, offering a perfect blend of spirituality, adventure, and sightseeing.

Journey through Madhya Pradesh's untamed wilderness and timeless heritage with IRCTC Tourism. Starting at just Rs 33,700 per person*, this all-inclusive, 8N/9D package promises a seamless blend of wildlife, culture, and spirituality.



Book your adventure today!… pic.twitter.com/fLiuShVbG0 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 13, 2026

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Tour Itinerary And What's Included

The journey begins every Saturday from Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata with confirmed 3AC train tickets. During the tour, travellers will stay for one night each in Kanha, Jabalpur, and Amarkantak, along with two nights in Khajuraho and one night in Bandhavgarh. The package includes hotel accommodation, air-conditioned transport for sightseeing and transfers, selected meals, travel insurance, and applicable taxes. Breakfast is provided in Jabalpur, Khajuraho, and Amarkantak, while both breakfast and dinner are included during stays in Kanha and Bandhavgarh.

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Budget, Pricing And Important Details

The package costs Rs 33,700 per person on triple sharing for travel between May 1 and September 30, 2026. For departures between October 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, the fare is Rs 34,550 per person. Prices vary depending on the room-sharing option selected. Travellers should note that expenses such as lunch, meals during the train journey, jungle safari charges, national park entry fees, boating, cultural programmes, porter charges, mineral water, personal expenses, and travel to and from Howrah Railway Station are not included in the package. Even after these exclusions, the tour remains a budget-friendly way to explore Madhya Pradesh's wildlife, heritage, and natural beauty in one well-planned itinerary.