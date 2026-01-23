ABP Live Budget Traveller | 6 Ways Cruises Are Becoming The Next Big Travel Trend In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







By: Akansha Agarwal

India’s cruise tourism story is undergoing a sharp reset. As 2025 closed, the country’s cruise market was valued at USD 235 million, signalling a shift from niche indulgence to mainstream travel.

Indian travellers are redefining how cruises are booked and experienced , prioritising comfort, shorter itineraries, and premium cabins over long-haul, extended voyages. With 66% choosing private balcony cabins, 12% opting for luxury suites, and metros like Delhi contributing over 30% of total cruise revenue, cruising is no longer aspirational but intentional. What’s driving this rapid adoption? Here are six key reasons cruises are fast rising to the top of the Indian traveller’s wish list.

Short Sailings, Big Appeal

Cruises out of Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai, ranging between 2–5 nights, are seeing a surge in demand, especially from families and first-time cruisers. Their appeal lies in simple visa procedures, frequent flight connections, and year-round departures that make planning easier than ever.

Meanwhile, 7-night sailings to Europe and Alaska are favourites among affinity groups and families looking for a deeper experience.

More Ships, More Choice, More Demand

The cruise industry is seeing an unprecedented expansion, and that includes routes catering to Indian travellers. New, bigger, larger ships are being launched as a result berths are increasing, and cruise lines are clearly eyeing India as a growth market.

With this travellers have access to a wider range of itineraries, budgets, and experiences. From high-end luxury sailings to affordable family-focused voyages, the increase in inventory is not only meeting demand, it’s generating it. The logic is simple: more ships mean more options, and more options mean more travellers.

The India Story: Economy, Access, And Aspiration

The cruising curve in India is rising alongside its economy. With higher disposable incomes, a booming middle class, and increasing air connectivity, Indians are travelling more, and better.

Digitisation has played a big role too. Platforms like Int2Cruises, Asia’s cruise-first OTA, have made cruise discovery easier through live pricing, real-time cabin availability, and bundled packages with flights, hotels, and visas.

More importantly, Indian travellers are spending more: over 70% now opt for balcony cabins or suites, and 20% book premium onboard experiences in advance. From beverage plans to curated excursions, cruising is no longer viewed as basic transit, it’s an experiential lifestyle-led holiday choice.

Celebrations At Sea

Cruises are quickly emerging as venues for some of life’s big moments worthy of celebration. Milestones like anniversaries, birthdays, and family reunions are increasingly being hosted onboard, where logistics are effortless and experiences are elevated. With everything from multi-cuisine dining and entertainment to spa therapies and kids’ clubs under one roof, the all-inclusive nature of cruises makes them an attractive proposition for celebratory travel.

Special sailings during Indian festivals like Diwali or Holi are particularly gaining popularity, featuring Indian cuisine, Bollywood music, and cultural performances. These curated voyages blend the familiar with the spectacular, making them ideal for groups seeking memorable yet manageable travel experiences.

Cruising Is Synonymous With Convenience

One of the most appealing aspects of cruising is the lack of hassle. Unlike traditional land holidays that involve multiple hotel check-ins, transport arrangements, and daily logistics, cruises offer the comfort of a single check-in followed by uninterrupted exploration. Travellers wake up each day in a new destination, with meals, entertainment, and excursions seamlessly planned. The plethora of activities present onboard offers something for everyone.

Moreover, cruises offer something for every demographic. From live shows to adventure zones, gourmet global cuisine, and relaxing spa experiences, cruises offer a wide variety of choices, catering to every type of traveller. Besides, they simplify the travel experience without compromising on variety or excitement. For travellers seeking rich, diverse experiences at roughly 30% lower cost than comparable land holidays, cruises present a compelling value proposition.

What’s Next? Emerging Routes And Evolving Preferences

With India’s own cruise infrastructure expanding under the Cruise Bharat Mission, domestic routes from Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Kochi, and Visakhapatnam are set to grow.

Beyond traditional sailings, expedition cruises, to Antarctica, the Arctic, and even the Galapagos, are gaining interest among Indian adventurers. River cruises on the Ganges and Brahmaputra, and theme-based cruises (think wellness, cuisine, or music festivals) are shaping the future.

Cruise+Land or Fly+Cruise packages are also making inroads into Tier 2 cities, making international cruise travel more accessible to a wider audience.

Singapore–Malaysia–Thailand: Best for first-time cruisers

Best for first-time cruisers Europe (Greece, Spain, Italy): The classic summer escape

The classic summer escape Alaska & Iceland: Breathtaking for nature lovers

Breathtaking for nature lovers Antarctica & Arctic: For once-in-a-lifetime explorers

For once-in-a-lifetime explorers Mumbai–Goa, Chennai–Sri Lanka: Coastal charm closer to home

Coastal charm closer to home Ganges, Brahmaputra River Cruises: Culture meets comfort

A New Wave Of Travel

The tides have turned. Cruises are no longer aspirational, they're accessible. They’re not just about travelling to a destination, but about redefining how we travel.

And as India’s cruising appetite grows, the question isn’t “Why cruise?”, but “Why haven’t you cruised yet?”

The author, Akansha Agarwal, is Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer, at Int2Cruises.