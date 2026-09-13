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Ganesh Chaturthi transforms Hyderabad into a colourful mix of devotion, elaborate decorations, and towering Ganesh idols. Celebrated this year on September 14, the festival brings thousands of devotees to some of the city's most famous pandals. From the enormous Khairatabad Ganesh to Balapur's famous laddu tradition, each location has something different to offer. If you are planning a short festive trip, Hyderabad can be explored without spending too much. Public transport, budget stays, and local food can help keep costs under control. Here are four popular pandals to include in your Hyderabad Ganesh Chaturthi itinerary, along with an approximate budget for the trip.

Khairatabad And Balapur Ganesh Pandals

1. Khairatabad Ganesh

Khairatabad is the first stop for many devotees visiting Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi. The 2026 celebration marks the committee's 72nd year, with the main idol designed as the 69-foot Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati. The theme features the five elements, while the idol is being made using eco-friendly materials.

The sheer size of the idol makes this one of the city's most popular Ganesh destinations. However, visitors should expect heavy crowds. Traffic arrangements and pedestrian routes have been put in place around Khairatabad as authorities anticipate a very large turnout during the festival.

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2. Balapur Ganesh

Balapur offers a different experience, with its traditional celebrations and the famous laddu auction. The laddu associated with the Balapur Ganesh festival is auctioned every year and has become one of the most recognised traditions of Hyderabad's Ganesh celebrations.

For visitors interested in local customs rather than just large idols, Balapur is worth adding to the itinerary. If you want to witness the auction, plan the visit around the relevant festival-day arrangements and check local traffic updates before travelling.

Chaitanyapuri And Durgam Cheruvu

3. Chaitanyapuri Ganesh

Chaitanyapuri is another popular area to explore during Ganesh Chaturthi. Its pandal is known for elaborate decorations, colourful lighting, and a lively festive atmosphere.

It can be a good option for visitors who want to experience the neighbourhood celebrations without spending the entire day at one of the city's biggest attractions. The surrounding areas also make it easier to combine darshan with local food stops.

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4. Durgam Cheruvu Ganesh

For a slightly different festive setting, head towards Durgam Cheruvu. The lake provides a contrasting backdrop to the colourful Ganesh celebrations, making this a convenient stop for travellers who want to combine sightseeing with festival visits.

You can keep this visit shorter and then explore nearby parts of Madhapur, making it useful for a one-day city itinerary.

Budget And Travel Tips For Hyderabad Ganesh Chaturthi

You do not need a large budget to explore these pandals. Current hotel listings show budget accommodation in Hyderabad from under Rs 1,000 in some properties, while other budget stays can cost around Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000 per night depending on location and availability. September hotel prices can also vary considerably around festival dates, so booking early is advisable.

For local travel, Hyderabad Metro is a useful option wherever the route connects with your destination. The official fare structure is distance-based, with fares starting from Rs 12 and going up to Rs 75 under the revised fare chart.

For a one-day budget trip within Hyderabad, keep approximately Rs 800 - Rs 1,500 per person for local transport, meals, and small expenses, excluding accommodation and travel to Hyderabad. If you stay overnight, a basic room or hostel can take the total to roughly Rs 1,800 - Rs 3,500 per person, depending on whether you share a room and how early you book.

A simple plan would be to visit Khairatabad early, move towards Chaitanyapuri, have a local lunch, and then head to Durgam Cheruvu in the evening. Keep Balapur as a separate trip if you specifically want to experience its famous laddu tradition.

With the festival beginning on September 14, 2026, Hyderabad is set for another major Ganesh celebration. If you are travelling on a budget, use public transport where possible, carry water, wear comfortable footwear, and avoid peak crowd hours around the biggest pandals.