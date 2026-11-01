Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Finland launches unique four-day blind dinner dating experience.

Sixteen singles explore Finnish cuisine, meet locals in Helsinki/Tampere.

Applicants must submit a video by November 2026, answering food question.

Trip covers flights, accommodation, meals, offering cultural immersion.

Tired of dating apps, awkward first dates, and conversations that go nowhere? Finland has come up with an unusual way to help singles meet potential partners, and it involves food, travel, and a blind group dinner. Visit Finland is inviting 16 singles from across the world for a four-day culinary experience in February 2027, with travel and other trip expenses covered. Participants will visit either Helsinki or Tampere, discover Finnish cuisine, and meet local singles over dinner. However, the destination will remain a mystery until their selection is confirmed. Applications are open until November 10, 2026.

Finland's Blind Dinner Date: What Is The Experience?

Visit Finland is selecting 16 singles for a four-day trip between February 9 and 19, 2027. The participants will be divided into two groups of eight, with one group travelling to Helsinki and the other to Tampere, in Finland's Lakeland region.

The experience centres on Finnish food, with culinary activities planned before an evening spent meeting local singles over a tasting menu. Unlike a conventional dating-app match, participants will meet people face-to-face in a group setting while exploring a new destination.

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The menus will differ by city. In Helsinki, chef Adele Kinnunen of Café Savoy, who has appeared on MasterChef Professionals, has created the menu. In Tampere, participants will experience food curated by Henry Tikkanen of restaurant Gösta, who has represented Finland at the Bocuse d'Or culinary competition. Tampere is also known for its sauna culture.

The initiative follows the popularity of Finland's 'Sinkkukori' trend, in which single shoppers use pink baskets in supermarkets to signal that they are open to meeting someone. Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, said participants “may find love” with each other, Finnish food or a favourite travel destination.

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How To Apply For Finland's Free Dating Trip

Applicants must record a short video in English answering one question: What would you serve on a dinner date, and why? The video must be posted on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate, with Visit Finland tagged in the post. Applicants must then complete the application form on the Finnish Dinner Date website and submit a link to their video.

Those who prefer not to make their entry publicly visible can upload the video to YouTube as an unlisted video and use that link in their application. The selection process gives applicants an opportunity to share their personality and food choices rather than fill out a lengthy dating questionnaire.

Finland Dinner Date: Application Deadline And Dates

Applications close at 9.59 am GMT on November 10, 2026. Visit Finland is scheduled to announce the 16 selected participants on December 1, 2026, through its Instagram and TikTok accounts. The four-day trips will take place between February 9 and 19, 2027. Each selected participant will join one of the two city-based experiences.

For singles who have had enough of endless swiping and repetitive dating conversations, Finland's initiative offers a different way to meet people. Even if the dinner does not lead to romance, participants can look forward to a food-focused trip and a chance to experience Finnish culture.

Budget Details: What Will The Finland Trip Cost?

The Finnish Dinner Date experience is being offered as a fully covered trip, meaning the 16 selected participants will not have to pay for the main travel experience. However, applicants should check Visit Finland's official campaign terms for the exact expenses covered, including flights, accommodation, meals, local transport and planned activities. Those planning to travel to Finland independently should budget separately for flights, accommodation, food, local transport and travel insurance, as costs will vary depending on the departure city and length of stay. Visa requirements and any associated fees should also be checked before making travel plans.