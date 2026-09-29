Budget Traveller | Explore These 6 Ahmedabad Markets For Navratri Shopping

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahmedabad's markets offer traditional Navratri attire and accessories.

Law Garden, Sindhi Market provide diverse, budget-friendly options.

Shoppers find chaniya cholis, jewellery, and handicrafts affordably.

Budgeting Rs 1,000-3,500 allows for outfits and accessories.

Ahmedabad turns vibrant during Navratri, From bustling street stalls to traditional bazaars, you can discover handcrafted embellishments, intricate oxidised jewellery, and stunning festive attire at unbeatable wholesale prices. Whether you are hunting for designer-inspired Navratri ensembles or traditional Garba accessories, these iconic shopping hubs ensure you look your festive best without burning a hole in your pocket.

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Law Garden

Law Garden is one of Ahmedabad’s most popular spots for Navratri shopping. The market is known for colourful chaniya cholis, Bandhani fabrics, embroidered dupattas, mirror-work outfits and traditional jewellery. Budget-friendly chaniya cholis can start at around Rs 800, while more detailed designs can cost several thousand rupees.

Approximate Shopping Budget: Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000 per person

Rani No Hajiro

Located close to the famous Manek Chowk, Rani No Hajiro is another market to explore for traditional festive shopping. You can find ethnic wear, mirror-work accessories, potlis, bags and jewellery. It is a useful stop for travellers looking for traditional pieces and accessories at different price points.

Approximate Shopping Budget: Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000 per person

Sindhi Market

Located in the Kalupur area, Sindhi Market is known for affordable ethnic wear and fabrics. Shoppers can find sarees, kurtis, dupattas, Bandhani outfits and dress materials. For budget travellers, buying individual pieces instead of a complete festive outfit can help keep costs low.

Approximate Shopping Budget: Rs 800-Rs 2,500 per person

Ahmedabad Haat

Ahmedabad Haat is a good option for those interested in traditional handicrafts and local craftsmanship. The market features handloom products, ethnic clothing, handicrafts and traditional jewellery.

Travellers who do not want to spend on an entire outfit can pick up smaller handicrafts, jewellery or accessories as souvenirs.

Approximate Shopping Budget: Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000 per person

Ratan Pol

Ratan Pol is another popular shopping destination for traditional Gujarati wear. The market offers sarees, chaniya cholis, juttis, mojaris and festive jewellery.

Prices depend on the fabric, design and embroidery. Comparing products across different shops can help you find options within your budget.

Approximate Shopping Budget: Rs 1,000-Rs 3,500 per person

Dhalgarwad

If affordable shopping is your priority, Dhalgarwad is worth exploring. The market is known for sarees, fabrics, dress materials, ghagra cholis and traditional accessories.

Travellers can compare prices and bargain while shopping for festive outfits and fabrics.

Approximate Shopping Budget: Rs 700-Rs 2,500 per person

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How Much Money Do You Need?

A budget of around Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500 per person can be enough for a basic Navratri outfit along with a few accessories, depending on your choices and bargaining skills. If you want a more elaborate look with heavier embroidery, jewellery and footwear, keeping around Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000 per person would give you more options. Prices can vary depending on the material, craftsmanship, design, shop and seasonal demand. While shopping in Ahmedabad’s local markets, compare prices at different stalls before making a purchase. Bargaining can also help bring down the overall cost. Along with shopping, travellers can explore Ahmedabad’s food, culture and traditional crafts to experience the festive atmosphere of Navratri.