Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC launches 12-day South India temple trail package.

Tour departs Mumbai January 2027, covers nine destinations.

Starts at Rs 20,420, includes travel, stay, meals.

Visit iconic temples across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

Exploring South India's most revered temples without stretching your travel budget has become significantly easier. From Karnataka’s dramatic coastal shrines to Tamil Nadu’s towering Dravidian marvels, planning a multi-state pilgrimage independently can quickly turn expensive and hectic. Making this spiritual journey effortless and affordable, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled its special 12-day, 11-night Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train package titled ‘Temple Trails of Dakshin’. Starting at just Rs 20,420 per person, the all-inclusive rail tour departs from Mumbai in January 2027 and covers nine iconic destinations.

Dates And Boarding Stations

The Temple Trails of Dakshin tour will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, on January 18, 2027, and return on January 29, 2027. Offering convenient access for travellers across Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka, boarding and deboarding facilities are available at the following stations:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai

Thane

Kalyan

Lonavla

Pune

Satara

Miraj

Belagavi

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Full Itinerary: 9 Iconic Destinations Covered

Blending sacred temple visits with scenic coastlines and historic monuments across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the itinerary includes:

Gokarna, Karnataka: Darshan at the ancient Mahabaleshwar Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, paired with a visit to Om Beach.

Murudeshwar, Karnataka: Sightseeing at the Murudeshwara Shiva Temple, famous for its towering Lord Shiva statue overlooking the Arabian Sea, along with Murudeshwar Beach.

Guruvayur, Kerala: A spiritual stop at the revered Guruvayur Temple, one of Kerala's holiest shrines dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Visits to the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple—one of the 12 Jyotirlingas—and the coastal stretch of Dhanushkodi.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Exploration of the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple, celebrated for its vibrant gopurams and Dravidian architecture.

Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu: Sightseeing at India’s southernmost tip, featuring Kumari Amman Temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, and Sunset Point.

Tiruchirappalli And Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu: A visit to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, followed by a temple stop in Thanjavur, known for its Chola-era heritage.

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu: Widely known as the ‘City of Thousand Temples’, the stop covers Kamakshi Amman Temple, Ekambareswarar Temple, and Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple.

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu: The concluding leg showcases rock-cut coastal heritage, including the Shore Temple and Krishna’s Butterball.

Complete Budget Breakdown

Designed to keep pilgrimage costs predictable across 12 days, the tour can be planned around the following budget estimates per person:

Economy Package (Sleeper Class): Rs 20,420

Standard Package (3AC): Rs 32,770

Comfort Package (2AC): Rs 42,940

Child Fare (aged 5 to 11 years): Starting at Rs 19,010, depending on the selected travel class.

Out-Of-Pocket Buffer (Optional): Rs 2,500–Rs 5,000 for monument entry tickets, special darshan passes, local snacks, souvenirs, and personal spending.

Under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme, Indian Railways extends an approximate 33 per cent concession to encourage domestic rail tourism. This discount is already factored into the announced package fares, so no further deduction applies at checkout.

What Is Included In The Package?

The all-inclusive fare covers the major fixed expenses of the 12-day journey:

Return train travel in the chosen class

Hotel stays across the 11-night itinerary

Meals as per the tour schedule

Local road transfers for sightseeing

Tour guide or escort services

Travel insurance

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How To Book

Bookings can be made through the official IRCTC Tourism portal under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train section by selecting ‘Temple Trails of Dakshin’. Travellers should verify meal inclusions, monument entry charges, and cancellation policies on the portal before confirming their seats.

Note: The Rs 20,420–Rs 42,940 estimate covers the all-inclusive IRCTC rail package across Economy, Standard, and Comfort tiers, excluding personal expenses, monument entry fees, and travel to the boarding station. Ticket fares and schedules are subject to change; readers are advised to check the official IRCTC Tourism portal for the latest updates before booking.