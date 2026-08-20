Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prices vary by occupancy; personal expenses, entry fees excluded.

If you are planning a trip to the hills, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has a tour package covering Chandigarh, Kufri and Shimla. The package combines train travel, hotel accommodation, road transfers, meals, insurance and sightseeing, making it a convenient option for travellers who want a planned Himachal Pradesh holiday. The tour includes one night in Chandigarh and two nights in Shimla, making it a three-night holiday. Confirmed 3AC train travel is provided for both the onward and return journeys.

What Is Included In The Shimla Tour Package?

The package includes confirmed 3AC train tickets for both journeys. Passengers should reach their boarding and de-boarding stations at least 30 minutes before the scheduled train departure and carry their original identification documents throughout the trip. Accommodation is provided for three nights in total. Travellers will get one night at M/s Lords Inn or a similar hotel in Chandigarh and two nights at M/s Regenta Palace or a similar hotel in Shimla. Rooms are generally provided in the base category unless another category is specifically mentioned in the package. Road transportation will be provided in small vehicles on a sharing basis for Shimla and nearby sightseeing. Travellers should note that air-conditioning may not operate while travelling through mountainous areas. The package also covers scheduled sightseeing and excursions mentioned in the itinerary. Food includes three breakfasts and three dinners. GST and travel insurance are also included.

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What Can You See On The Trip?

Chandigarh is known for its carefully planned layout and modern architecture. The city was designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier and is home to landmarks such as the Capitol Complex and Open Hand Monument. Travellers can also visit the famous Rock Garden, where artworks and installations have been created using materials including discarded ceramics and industrial waste. The itinerary also covers Shimla and Kufri, allowing travellers to explore some of the popular attractions and scenic surroundings of Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla Tour Package Price And Budget

The total package cost depends on the occupancy and package category. Under the Comfort package, the price is:

Single Occupancy: Rs 36,870 per person

Rs 36,870 per person Double Occupancy: Rs 20,270 per person

Rs 20,270 per person Triple Occupancy: Rs 15,880 per person

Rs 15,880 per person Child Aged 5-11 With Bed: Rs 11,460

Rs 11,460 Child Aged 5-11 Without Bed: Rs 10,030

Under the Deluxe package, the price is:

Single Occupancy: Rs 39,740 per person

Rs 39,740 per person Double Occupancy: Rs 21,900 per person

Rs 21,900 per person Triple Occupancy: Rs 17,530 per person

Rs 17,530 per person Child Aged 5-11 With Bed: Rs 12,400

Rs 12,400 Child Aged 5-11 Without Bed: Rs 10,840

Estimated Holiday Budget

For an adult travelling on a double-occupancy Comfort package, the basic trip budget is Rs 20,270 per person. This already covers the major expenses such as return 3AC train travel, three nights of hotel accommodation, scheduled road transport, three breakfasts, three dinners, sightseeing, GST and insurance. Travellers should keep an additional personal budget for expenses that are not covered by the package. This can include snacks and meals outside the itinerary, shopping, porter charges, tips, bottled water, laundry, telephone expenses, monument or attraction entry fees and optional activities. Therefore, while Rs 20,270 per person is the listed Comfort-package cost for double occupancy, the final amount spent on the holiday will depend on personal expenses and activities chosen during the trip.

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What Is Not Included In The Package?

Airfare is not part of this tour because the package is based on train travel. Travellers will also have to pay separately for porter charges, tips, mineral water, telephone calls, laundry and other personal expenses. Entry charges for monuments and tourist attractions, camera fees and optional activities are also excluded. Any additional meals or food purchased during the journey beyond those specified in the itinerary will have to be paid for separately. Similarly, activities or tourist experiences not mentioned in the scheduled itinerary will be charged separately.

Who Should Consider This Package?

This package can be suitable for travellers looking for a structured hill holiday without having to arrange train tickets, hotels and local transfers separately. With accommodation, selected meals, sightseeing and transportation bundled together, it can make planning a short Shimla-Kufri trip more convenient. However, travellers should check the latest itinerary, travel dates, inclusions and availability with IRCTC before booking, as package details and prices can change.