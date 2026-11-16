Budget Traveller | Explore Odisha’s Beaches, Temples And Sand Art Festival Under Rs 45,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC offers a flight tour exploring Odisha's heritage and art.

Visit Ratnagiri, Puri, Konark Temple, and Chilika Lake.

December visits feature Odisha's International Sand Art Festival.

Check IRCTC website for package SMA74 pricing and details.

Odisha is a destination where ancient history, spiritual traditions, beautiful coastlines and artistic heritage come together. From centuries-old Buddhist sites and the famous Jagannath Temple to the architectural brilliance of the Konark Sun Temple and the scenic beauty of Chilika Lake, the state offers several experiences for travellers.

For those planning to explore these attractions in one trip, IRCTC Tourism's Odisha Sand and Art Festival Flight Tour Package offers an organised holiday experience. The package brings together some of Odisha's most popular cultural and tourist attractions, along with an opportunity to experience its celebrated sand art festival.

From the ancient heritage of Ratnagiri to the golden shores of Puri, the architectural beauty of Konark and the scenic waters of Chilika, discover Odisha’s artistic and cultural treasures with IRCTC Tourism’s Odisha Sand and Art Festival flight tour package. Book now! https://t.co/44GUKvJeNY (Package Code=SMA74) @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @incredibleindia @mygovindia #Travel #TravelDiaries — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 14, 2026

What Makes The Odisha Sand And Art Festival Tour Special?

The biggest attraction of this trip is the combination of heritage sightseeing, coastal experiences and local art. Travellers can explore Odisha's historical landmarks, visit important religious destinations and enjoy the state's artistic traditions during the same holiday.

The sand art festival near Konark is another reason to consider this trip, particularly for those interested in culture, photography and traditional art forms.

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Places Covered In The Odisha Tour Package

The itinerary highlights four important destinations that offer a glimpse into Odisha's history, spirituality and natural beauty.

1. Ratnagiri: Explore Odisha's Buddhist Heritage

Ratnagiri is an important archaeological destination associated with Odisha's Buddhist Diamond Triangle. Travellers can explore ancient monasteries, stupas and sculptures that reflect the region's rich Buddhist history. It is an interesting stop for history enthusiasts and those interested in India's ancient architecture.

2. Puri: Experience Spirituality And Golden Beaches

Puri is among India's most prominent pilgrimage destinations and is famous for the Jagannath Temple. Apart from its religious significance, the city is known for its beautiful coastline and Golden Beach. Visitors can experience the spiritual atmosphere, explore local markets and enjoy the seaside.

3. Konark: Discover The Architectural Grandeur Of The Sun Temple

The Konark Sun Temple is one of Odisha's most remarkable architectural landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in the form of a giant chariot, the temple is known for its intricate stone carvings and impressive architecture. It is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in India's cultural heritage.

4. Chilika Lake: Enjoy Scenic Views And Natural Beauty

Chilika Lake is Asia's largest brackish water lagoon and an important attraction for nature lovers. The lake is known for its migratory birds, scenic surroundings and rich aquatic biodiversity. Visitors can enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and explore its natural beauty.

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Why Should You Visit Odisha In December?

December is a particularly interesting time to visit Odisha because of its cultural celebrations. The International Sand Art Festival is organised at Chandrabhaga Beach near Konark, where artists from India and abroad showcase their creativity through elaborate sand sculptures.

The festival generally attracts art lovers, tourists and photographers. Travellers can also explore the Konark Festival, which celebrates classical dance and music, making the winter season an exciting time for a cultural holiday.

How Much Does The Odisha Tour Package Cost?

The exact fare for the Odisha Sand and Art Festival flight tour package (SMA74), including its departure city and occupancy-wise rates, should be checked on the official booking portal.

For a general budget reference, another six-day Odisha flight tour package from Mumbai, scheduled from December 1 to 6, 2026, has the following listed fares:

Single occupancy: Rs 54,590 per person

Double occupancy: Rs 44,400 per person

Triple occupancy: Rs 42,200 per person

How To Book The Odisha Sand And Art Festival Flight Tour?

Travellers interested in this holiday can visit the official IRCTC Tourism website and search using package code SMA74 to check the latest itinerary, departure details, availability and booking price.

Visit IRCTC Tourism for package details and booking